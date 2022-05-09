Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market 2022- Analysis And In-Depth Research On Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2028- Datadog, ManageEngine, GROWITHIS

QY Research has recently published a new report, titled “Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Research Report 2022-2028″ The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market.

The research report on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have been scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Leading Players

Datadog, ManageEngine, GROWITHIS, Ai Field Management, Acobot, WebHR, Sisense, ESRI, Timely, Lumen5, LiveChat, Anodot, Brainasoft, AppDynamics, Atomic Reach, Keatext, FirstScreen, AnswerRocket, Grooper, Botmind, DontGo

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Segmentation by Product

Basic($35-89/Month), Standard($89-255/Month), Senior($255-449/Month) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Segmentation by Application

Financial Industry, Manufacturing Industry, Retial, Services, Other

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market?

How will the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Basic($35-89/Month)

1.2.3 Standard($89-255/Month)

1.2.4 Senior($255-449/Month)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Financial Industry

1.3.3 Manufacturing Industry

1.3.4 Retial

1.3.5 Services

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Industry Trends

2.3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Drivers

2.3.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Challenges

2.3.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Revenue

3.4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Revenue in 2021

3.5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Datadog

11.1.1 Datadog Company Details

11.1.2 Datadog Business Overview

11.1.3 Datadog Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction

11.1.4 Datadog Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 Datadog Recent Developments

11.2 ManageEngine

11.2.1 ManageEngine Company Details

11.2.2 ManageEngine Business Overview

11.2.3 ManageEngine Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction

11.2.4 ManageEngine Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 ManageEngine Recent Developments

11.3 GROWITHIS

11.3.1 GROWITHIS Company Details

11.3.2 GROWITHIS Business Overview

11.3.3 GROWITHIS Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction

11.3.4 GROWITHIS Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 GROWITHIS Recent Developments

11.4 Ai Field Management

11.4.1 Ai Field Management Company Details

11.4.2 Ai Field Management Business Overview

11.4.3 Ai Field Management Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction

11.4.4 Ai Field Management Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 Ai Field Management Recent Developments

11.5 Acobot

11.5.1 Acobot Company Details

11.5.2 Acobot Business Overview

11.5.3 Acobot Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction

11.5.4 Acobot Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 Acobot Recent Developments

11.6 WebHR

11.6.1 WebHR Company Details

11.6.2 WebHR Business Overview

11.6.3 WebHR Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction

11.6.4 WebHR Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 WebHR Recent Developments

11.7 Sisense

11.7.1 Sisense Company Details

11.7.2 Sisense Business Overview

11.7.3 Sisense Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction

11.7.4 Sisense Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 Sisense Recent Developments

11.8 ESRI

11.8.1 ESRI Company Details

11.8.2 ESRI Business Overview

11.8.3 ESRI Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction

11.8.4 ESRI Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 ESRI Recent Developments

11.9 Timely

11.9.1 Timely Company Details

11.9.2 Timely Business Overview

11.9.3 Timely Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction

11.9.4 Timely Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 Timely Recent Developments

11.10 Lumen5

11.10.1 Lumen5 Company Details

11.10.2 Lumen5 Business Overview

11.10.3 Lumen5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction

11.10.4 Lumen5 Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 Lumen5 Recent Developments

11.11 LiveChat

11.11.1 LiveChat Company Details

11.11.2 LiveChat Business Overview

11.11.3 LiveChat Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction

11.11.4 LiveChat Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.11.5 LiveChat Recent Developments

11.12 Anodot

11.12.1 Anodot Company Details

11.12.2 Anodot Business Overview

11.12.3 Anodot Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction

11.12.4 Anodot Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.12.5 Anodot Recent Developments

11.13 Brainasoft

11.13.1 Brainasoft Company Details

11.13.2 Brainasoft Business Overview

11.13.3 Brainasoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction

11.13.4 Brainasoft Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.13.5 Brainasoft Recent Developments

11.14 AppDynamics

11.14.1 AppDynamics Company Details

11.14.2 AppDynamics Business Overview

11.14.3 AppDynamics Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction

11.14.4 AppDynamics Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.14.5 AppDynamics Recent Developments

11.15 Atomic Reach

11.15.1 Atomic Reach Company Details

11.15.2 Atomic Reach Business Overview

11.15.3 Atomic Reach Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction

11.15.4 Atomic Reach Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.15.5 Atomic Reach Recent Developments

11.16 Keatext

11.16.1 Keatext Company Details

11.16.2 Keatext Business Overview

11.16.3 Keatext Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction

11.16.4 Keatext Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.16.5 Keatext Recent Developments

11.17 FirstScreen

11.17.1 FirstScreen Company Details

11.17.2 FirstScreen Business Overview

11.17.3 FirstScreen Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction

11.17.4 FirstScreen Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.17.5 FirstScreen Recent Developments

11.18 AnswerRocket

11.18.1 AnswerRocket Company Details

11.18.2 AnswerRocket Business Overview

11.18.3 AnswerRocket Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction

11.18.4 AnswerRocket Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.18.5 AnswerRocket Recent Developments

11.19 Grooper

11.19.1 Grooper Company Details

11.19.2 Grooper Business Overview

11.19.3 Grooper Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction

11.19.4 Grooper Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.19.5 Grooper Recent Developments

11.20 Botmind

11.20.1 Botmind Company Details

11.20.2 Botmind Business Overview

11.20.3 Botmind Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction

11.20.4 Botmind Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.20.5 Botmind Recent Developments

11.21 DontGo

11.21.1 DontGo Company Details

11.21.2 DontGo Business Overview

11.21.3 DontGo Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction

11.21.4 DontGo Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.21.5 DontGo Recent Developments 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

