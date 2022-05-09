Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market 2022- Analysis And In-Depth Research On Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2028- Datadog, ManageEngine, GROWITHIS

QY Research has recently published a new report, titled “Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Research Report 2022-2028″ The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market.
The research report on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.
The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have been scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Competitive Landscape
The last chapter of the research report on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Leading Players
Datadog, ManageEngine, GROWITHIS, Ai Field Management, Acobot, WebHR, Sisense, ESRI, Timely, Lumen5, LiveChat, Anodot, Brainasoft, AppDynamics, Atomic Reach, Keatext, FirstScreen, AnswerRocket, Grooper, Botmind, DontGo
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Segmentation
Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Segmentation by Product
Basic($35-89/Month), Standard($89-255/Month), Senior($255-449/Month) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Segmentation by Application
Financial Industry, Manufacturing Industry, Retial, Services, Other
Questions answered in the report
- Which are the five top players of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market?
- How will the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market change in the next five years?
- Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market?
- What are the drivers and restraints of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market?
- Which regional market will show the highest growth?
- What will be the CAGR and size of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market throughout the forecast period?
Table of Contents
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Basic($35-89/Month)
1.2.3 Standard($89-255/Month)
1.2.4 Senior($255-449/Month)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Financial Industry
1.3.3 Manufacturing Industry
1.3.4 Retial
1.3.5 Services
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Industry Trends
2.3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Drivers
2.3.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Challenges
2.3.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Revenue
3.4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Revenue in 2021
3.5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America
6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size (2017-2028)
6.2 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
6.2.2 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
6.2.3 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
6.3 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
6.3.2 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
6.3.3 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.4 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
6.4.2 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size (2017-2028)
7.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
7.2.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
7.2.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
7.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
7.3.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
7.3.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
7.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
7.4.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size (2017-2028)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size (2017-2028)
9.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
9.2.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
9.2.3 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
9.3 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
9.3.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
9.3.3 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
9.4 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
9.4.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size (2017-2028)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Datadog
11.1.1 Datadog Company Details
11.1.2 Datadog Business Overview
11.1.3 Datadog Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction
11.1.4 Datadog Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)
11.1.5 Datadog Recent Developments
11.2 ManageEngine
11.2.1 ManageEngine Company Details
11.2.2 ManageEngine Business Overview
11.2.3 ManageEngine Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction
11.2.4 ManageEngine Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)
11.2.5 ManageEngine Recent Developments
11.3 GROWITHIS
11.3.1 GROWITHIS Company Details
11.3.2 GROWITHIS Business Overview
11.3.3 GROWITHIS Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction
11.3.4 GROWITHIS Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)
11.3.5 GROWITHIS Recent Developments
11.4 Ai Field Management
11.4.1 Ai Field Management Company Details
11.4.2 Ai Field Management Business Overview
11.4.3 Ai Field Management Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction
11.4.4 Ai Field Management Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)
11.4.5 Ai Field Management Recent Developments
11.5 Acobot
11.5.1 Acobot Company Details
11.5.2 Acobot Business Overview
11.5.3 Acobot Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction
11.5.4 Acobot Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)
11.5.5 Acobot Recent Developments
11.6 WebHR
11.6.1 WebHR Company Details
11.6.2 WebHR Business Overview
11.6.3 WebHR Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction
11.6.4 WebHR Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)
11.6.5 WebHR Recent Developments
11.7 Sisense
11.7.1 Sisense Company Details
11.7.2 Sisense Business Overview
11.7.3 Sisense Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction
11.7.4 Sisense Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)
11.7.5 Sisense Recent Developments
11.8 ESRI
11.8.1 ESRI Company Details
11.8.2 ESRI Business Overview
11.8.3 ESRI Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction
11.8.4 ESRI Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)
11.8.5 ESRI Recent Developments
11.9 Timely
11.9.1 Timely Company Details
11.9.2 Timely Business Overview
11.9.3 Timely Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction
11.9.4 Timely Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)
11.9.5 Timely Recent Developments
11.10 Lumen5
11.10.1 Lumen5 Company Details
11.10.2 Lumen5 Business Overview
11.10.3 Lumen5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction
11.10.4 Lumen5 Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)
11.10.5 Lumen5 Recent Developments
11.11 LiveChat
11.11.1 LiveChat Company Details
11.11.2 LiveChat Business Overview
11.11.3 LiveChat Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction
11.11.4 LiveChat Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)
11.11.5 LiveChat Recent Developments
11.12 Anodot
11.12.1 Anodot Company Details
11.12.2 Anodot Business Overview
11.12.3 Anodot Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction
11.12.4 Anodot Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)
11.12.5 Anodot Recent Developments
11.13 Brainasoft
11.13.1 Brainasoft Company Details
11.13.2 Brainasoft Business Overview
11.13.3 Brainasoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction
11.13.4 Brainasoft Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)
11.13.5 Brainasoft Recent Developments
11.14 AppDynamics
11.14.1 AppDynamics Company Details
11.14.2 AppDynamics Business Overview
11.14.3 AppDynamics Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction
11.14.4 AppDynamics Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)
11.14.5 AppDynamics Recent Developments
11.15 Atomic Reach
11.15.1 Atomic Reach Company Details
11.15.2 Atomic Reach Business Overview
11.15.3 Atomic Reach Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction
11.15.4 Atomic Reach Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)
11.15.5 Atomic Reach Recent Developments
11.16 Keatext
11.16.1 Keatext Company Details
11.16.2 Keatext Business Overview
11.16.3 Keatext Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction
11.16.4 Keatext Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)
11.16.5 Keatext Recent Developments
11.17 FirstScreen
11.17.1 FirstScreen Company Details
11.17.2 FirstScreen Business Overview
11.17.3 FirstScreen Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction
11.17.4 FirstScreen Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)
11.17.5 FirstScreen Recent Developments
11.18 AnswerRocket
11.18.1 AnswerRocket Company Details
11.18.2 AnswerRocket Business Overview
11.18.3 AnswerRocket Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction
11.18.4 AnswerRocket Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)
11.18.5 AnswerRocket Recent Developments
11.19 Grooper
11.19.1 Grooper Company Details
11.19.2 Grooper Business Overview
11.19.3 Grooper Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction
11.19.4 Grooper Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)
11.19.5 Grooper Recent Developments
11.20 Botmind
11.20.1 Botmind Company Details
11.20.2 Botmind Business Overview
11.20.3 Botmind Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction
11.20.4 Botmind Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)
11.20.5 Botmind Recent Developments
11.21 DontGo
11.21.1 DontGo Company Details
11.21.2 DontGo Business Overview
11.21.3 DontGo Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Introduction
11.21.4 DontGo Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Business (2017-2022)
11.21.5 DontGo Recent Developments 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Author Details
13.3 Disclaimer
