Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size, Research Report (2021-2027): Key Trends and Opportunities |the Global Total Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market Size,was valued at 4265 Million$, increased from 1585 Million$ in 2015, and the Market Size, is forecasted to reach 21689 Million$ by 2026

Published 26 April 2021
Complete study of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry market include _, Market Analysis and Insights: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market In 2019, the Global Total Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market size was valued at 4265 Million$, increased from 1585 Million$ in 2015, and the market is forecasted to reach 21689 Million$ by 2026, growing at CAGR of 27.71% between 2020 and 2026. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Scope and Segment The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026. By Company NVIDIA Intel IBM Google Microsoft AWS GE Healthcare Siemens Healthineers Medtronic Segment by Type Hardware Software Services Segment by Application Auxiliary Diagnosis Drug Discovery Health Management Hospital Management Others By Region North America Europe China Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America
Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) :
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2093518/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-medical-industry-market
The report has classified the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry industry.
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Segment By Type:
Market Analysis and Insights:
Auxiliary Diagnosis Drug Discovery Health Management Hospital Management Others By Region North America Europe China Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key companies operating in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry market include _, Market Analysis and Insights: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market In 2019, the Global Total Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market size was valued at 4265 Million$, increased from 1585 Million$ in 2015, and the market is forecasted to reach 21689 Million$ by 2026, growing at CAGR of 27.71% between 2020 and 2026. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Scope and Segment The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026. By Company NVIDIA Intel IBM Google Microsoft AWS GE Healthcare Siemens Healthineers Medtronic Segment by Type Hardware Software Services Segment by Application Auxiliary Diagnosis Drug Discovery Health Management Hospital Management Others By Region North America Europe China Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America
What is the growth potential of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry market?
Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry industry in the years to come?
What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry market may face in future?
Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry market?
Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry market?
TOC
Table of Contents
1 MARKET OVERVIEW OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN MEDICAL INDUSTRY1 1.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Overview1 1.1.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Product Scope1 1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook1 1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 20262 1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size by Region (2015-2026)4 1.4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)4 1.5 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)5 1.6 Key Regions Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)6 1.6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)6 1.6.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)7 1.6.3 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)8 1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)9 1.6.5 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)10 1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)11 2 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN MEDICAL INDUSTRY MARKET OVERVIEW BY TYPE12 2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 202612 2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)14 2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)14 2.4 Hardware15 2.5 Software15 2.6 Services16 3 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN MEDICAL INDUSTRY MARKET OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION18 3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 202618 3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)20 3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)20 3.4 Auxiliary Diagnosis21 3.5 Drug Discovery22 3.6 Health Management22 3.7 Hospital Management23 3.8 Others24 4 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN MEDICAL INDUSTRY COMPETITION ANALYSIS BY PLAYERS26 4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size by Players (2018-2020)26 4.2 Global Top Vendors by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry as of 2019)27 4.3 Global Top Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Headquarters and Area Served28 4.4 Competitive Status28 4.4.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Concentration Rate28 4.4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans29 5 COMPANY (TOP PLAYERS) PROFILES AND KEY DATA31 5.1 NVIDIA31 5.1.1 NVIDIA Profile31 5.1.2 NVIDIA Main Business and Company 檚 Total Revenue32 5.1.3 NVIDIA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Products, Services and Solutions32 5.1.4 NVIDIA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Revenue (US$ Million) (2018-2020)34 5.1.5 NVIDIA Recent Developments34 5.2 Intel39 5.2.1 Intel Profile39 5.2.2 Intel Main Business and Company 檚 Total Revenue40 5.2.3 Intel Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Products, Services and Solutions41 5.2.4 Intel Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Revenue (US$ Million) (2018-2020)43 5.2.5 Intel Recent Developments43 5.3 IBM44 5.3.1 IBM Profile44 5.3.2 IBM Main Business and Company 檚 Total Revenue45 5.3.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Products, Services and Solutions47 5.3.4 IBM Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Revenue (US$ Million) (2018-2020)48 5.3.5 IBM Recent Developments48 5.4 Google49 5.4.1 Google Profile49 5.4.2 Google Main Business and Company 檚 Total Revenue50 5.4.3 Google Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Products, Services and Solutions51 5.4.4 Google Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Revenue (US$ Million) (2018-2020)52 5.4.5 Google Recent Developments52 5.5 Microsoft53 5.5.1 Microsoft Profile53 5.5.2 Microsoft Main Business and Company 檚 Total Revenue54 5.5.3 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Products, Services and Solutions55 5.5.4 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Revenue (US$ Million) (2018-2020)56 5.5.5 Microsoft Recent Developments56 5.6 AWS61 5.6.1 AWS Profile61 5.6.2 AWS Main Business and Company 檚 Total Revenue62 5.6.3 AWS Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Products, Services and Solutions63 5.6.4 AWS Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Revenue (US$ Million) (2018-2020)64 5.6.5 AWS Recent Developments64 5.7 GE Healthcare66 5.7.1 GE Healthcare Profile66 5.7.2 GE Healthcare Main Business and Company 檚 Total Revenue67 5.7.3 GE Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Products, Services and Solutions67 5.7.4 GE Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Revenue (US$ Million) (2018-2020)68 5.7.5 GE Healthcare Recent Developments68 5.8 Siemens Healthineers70 5.8.1 Siemens Healthineers Profile70 5.8.2 Siemens Healthineers Main Business and Company 檚 Total Revenue71 5.8.3 Siemens Healthineers Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Products, Services and Solutions71 5.8.4 Siemens Healthineers Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Revenue (US$ Million) (2018-2020)72 5.8.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Developments72 5.9 Medtronic73 5.9.1 Medtronic Profile73 5.9.2 Medtronic Main Business and Company 檚 Total Revenue74 5.9.3 Medtronic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Products, Services and Solutions75 5.9.4 Medtronic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Revenue (US$ Million) (2018-2020)76 5.9.5 Medtronic Recent Developments76 6 NORTH AMERICA ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN MEDICAL INDUSTRY BY PLAYERS AND BY APPLICATION78 6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018-2020)78 6.2 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2020)79 7 EUROPE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN MEDICAL INDUSTRY BY PLAYERS AND BY APPLICATION80 7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018-2020)80 7.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2020)81 8 CHINA ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN MEDICAL INDUSTRY BY PLAYERS AND BY APPLICATION82 8.1 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018-2020)82 8.2 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2020)83 9 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN MEDICAL INDUSTRY BY PLAYERS AND BY APPLICATION84 9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018-2020)84 9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2020)85 10 LATIN AMERICA ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN MEDICAL INDUSTRY BY PLAYERS AND BY APPLICATION86 10.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018-2020)86 10.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2020)87 11 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN MEDICAL INDUSTRY BY PLAYERS AND BY APPLICATION88 11.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018-2020)88 11.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2020)89 12 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN MEDICAL INDUSTRY MARKET DYNAMICS90 12.1 Industry Trends90 12.2 Market Drivers91 12.3 Market Challenges92 12.4 Porter 檚 Five Forces Analysis93 13 RESEARCH FINDING /CONCLUSION94 14 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE95 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach95 14.1.1 Research Programs/Design95 14.1.2 Market Size Estimation96 14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation97 14.2 Data Source98 14.2.1 Secondary Sources98 14.2.2 Primary Sources99 14.3 Disclaimer100 14.4 Author List100
Contact US:
QY Research, INC.
17890 Castleton,
Suite 218,
City of Industry, CA – 91748
USA: +1 626 295 2442
Email: enquiry@qyresearch.com
Web: http://www.qyresearch.com
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.