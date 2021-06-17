Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market 20212027: Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis & Future Prospects |Amazon web services, IBM, Microsoft

This report properly guides new entrants as well as established players to make a difference in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service market. It is just the right resource for any player looking to plan new strategies.

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service report comprises an in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end-user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2121597/global-and-united-states-artificial-intelligence-ai-as-a-service-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

The competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Research Report: Google, Amazon web services, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Salesforce, Intel, Baidu, FICO, SAS, BigML

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Segmentation by Product Software, Services Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Segmentation by Application: , Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail, Telecommunication, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Energy

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end-user, and region. Every segment is evaluated based on CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service market?

Request for customization in Report:

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2121597/global-and-united-states-artificial-intelligence-ai-as-a-service-market

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Software

1.2.3 Services 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

1.3.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.3.4 Retail

1.3.5 Telecommunication

1.3.6 Government and Defense

1.3.7 Manufacturing

1.3.8 Energy 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Perspective (2015-2026) 2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Revenue 3.4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Revenue in 2019 3.5 Key Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Area Served 3.6 Key Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America 6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Size (2015-2026) 6.2 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 6.3 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 6.4 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Size (2015-2026) 7.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 7.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China 8.1 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Size (2015-2026) 8.2 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 8.3 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8.4 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan 9.1 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Size (2015-2026) 9.2 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 9.3 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9.4 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia 10.1 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Size (2015-2026) 10.2 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 10.3 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10.4 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Google

11.1.1 Google Company Details

11.1.2 Google Business Overview

11.1.3 Google Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Introduction

11.1.4 Google Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Google Recent Development 11.2 Amazon web services

11.2.1 Amazon web services Company Details

11.2.2 Amazon web services Business Overview

11.2.3 Amazon web services Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Introduction

11.2.4 Amazon web services Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Amazon web services Recent Development 11.3 IBM

11.3.1 IBM Company Details

11.3.2 IBM Business Overview

11.3.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Introduction

11.3.4 IBM Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 IBM Recent Development 11.4 Microsoft

11.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

11.4.2 Microsoft Business Overview

11.4.3 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Introduction

11.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development 11.5 SAP

11.5.1 SAP Company Details

11.5.2 SAP Business Overview

11.5.3 SAP Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Introduction

11.5.4 SAP Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 SAP Recent Development 11.6 Salesforce

11.6.1 Salesforce Company Details

11.6.2 Salesforce Business Overview

11.6.3 Salesforce Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Introduction

11.6.4 Salesforce Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Salesforce Recent Development 11.7 Intel

11.7.1 Intel Company Details

11.7.2 Intel Business Overview

11.7.3 Intel Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Introduction

11.7.4 Intel Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Intel Recent Development 11.8 Baidu

11.8.1 Baidu Company Details

11.8.2 Baidu Business Overview

11.8.3 Baidu Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Introduction

11.8.4 Baidu Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Baidu Recent Development 11.9 FICO

11.9.1 FICO Company Details

11.9.2 FICO Business Overview

11.9.3 FICO Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Introduction

11.9.4 FICO Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 FICO Recent Development 11.10 SAS

11.10.1 SAS Company Details

11.10.2 SAS Business Overview

11.10.3 SAS Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Introduction

11.10.4 SAS Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 SAS Recent Development 11.11 BigML

10.11.1 BigML Company Details

10.11.2 BigML Business Overview

10.11.3 BigML Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Introduction

10.11.4 BigML Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) As a Service Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 BigML Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focuses on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, database, and seminar services. The company owned a large basic database (such as the National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database, etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods, etc.