Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2027 | Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Stryker

The report titled Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Artificial Hip Prosthesis market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Artificial Hip Prosthesis market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Artificial Hip Prosthesis market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Artificial Hip Prosthesis market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Artificial Hip Prosthesis report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Artificial Hip Prosthesis report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Artificial Hip Prosthesis market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Artificial Hip Prosthesis market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Artificial Hip Prosthesis market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Artificial Hip Prosthesis market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Artificial Hip Prosthesis market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Zimmer-Biomet, Altimed, JRI Orthopaedics, Lima Corporate, Corin, Exactech, Elite Surgical, Marle, FH Ortho, EVOLUTIS, Aesculap, ARZZT, Peter Brehm, Dedienne sante, Microport Orthopedics, Biotechni, Arthrex, B Braun Medical, ConforMIS, Corentec, Synimed, Tornier

Market Segmentation by Product: Total Hip Replacement

Partial Hip Replacement

Revision Surgery



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

ACSs



The Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Artificial Hip Prosthesis market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Artificial Hip Prosthesis market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Artificial Hip Prosthesis market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Artificial Hip Prosthesis industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Hip Prosthesis market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Hip Prosthesis market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Hip Prosthesis market?

Table of Contents:

1 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Overview

1.1 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Product Scope

1.2 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Total Hip Replacement

1.2.3 Partial Hip Replacement

1.2.4 Revision Surgery

1.3 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 ACSs

1.4 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Artificial Hip Prosthesis Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Artificial Hip Prosthesis Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Artificial Hip Prosthesis Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Artificial Hip Prosthesis Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Artificial Hip Prosthesis Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Artificial Hip Prosthesis Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Artificial Hip Prosthesis Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Artificial Hip Prosthesis Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Artificial Hip Prosthesis as of 2019)

3.4 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Artificial Hip Prosthesis Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Artificial Hip Prosthesis Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Artificial Hip Prosthesis Business

12.1 Johnson & Johnson

12.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

12.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview

12.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Artificial Hip Prosthesis Products Offered

12.1.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

12.2 Smith & Nephew

12.2.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

12.2.2 Smith & Nephew Business Overview

12.2.3 Smith & Nephew Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Smith & Nephew Artificial Hip Prosthesis Products Offered

12.2.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Development

12.3 Stryker

12.3.1 Stryker Corporation Information

12.3.2 Stryker Business Overview

12.3.3 Stryker Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Stryker Artificial Hip Prosthesis Products Offered

12.3.5 Stryker Recent Development

12.4 Zimmer-Biomet

12.4.1 Zimmer-Biomet Corporation Information

12.4.2 Zimmer-Biomet Business Overview

12.4.3 Zimmer-Biomet Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Zimmer-Biomet Artificial Hip Prosthesis Products Offered

12.4.5 Zimmer-Biomet Recent Development

12.5 Altimed

12.5.1 Altimed Corporation Information

12.5.2 Altimed Business Overview

12.5.3 Altimed Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Altimed Artificial Hip Prosthesis Products Offered

12.5.5 Altimed Recent Development

12.6 JRI Orthopaedics

12.6.1 JRI Orthopaedics Corporation Information

12.6.2 JRI Orthopaedics Business Overview

12.6.3 JRI Orthopaedics Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 JRI Orthopaedics Artificial Hip Prosthesis Products Offered

12.6.5 JRI Orthopaedics Recent Development

12.7 Lima Corporate

12.7.1 Lima Corporate Corporation Information

12.7.2 Lima Corporate Business Overview

12.7.3 Lima Corporate Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Lima Corporate Artificial Hip Prosthesis Products Offered

12.7.5 Lima Corporate Recent Development

12.8 Corin

12.8.1 Corin Corporation Information

12.8.2 Corin Business Overview

12.8.3 Corin Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Corin Artificial Hip Prosthesis Products Offered

12.8.5 Corin Recent Development

12.9 Exactech

12.9.1 Exactech Corporation Information

12.9.2 Exactech Business Overview

12.9.3 Exactech Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Exactech Artificial Hip Prosthesis Products Offered

12.9.5 Exactech Recent Development

12.10 Elite Surgical

12.10.1 Elite Surgical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Elite Surgical Business Overview

12.10.3 Elite Surgical Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Elite Surgical Artificial Hip Prosthesis Products Offered

12.10.5 Elite Surgical Recent Development

12.11 Marle

12.11.1 Marle Corporation Information

12.11.2 Marle Business Overview

12.11.3 Marle Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Marle Artificial Hip Prosthesis Products Offered

12.11.5 Marle Recent Development

12.12 FH Ortho

12.12.1 FH Ortho Corporation Information

12.12.2 FH Ortho Business Overview

12.12.3 FH Ortho Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 FH Ortho Artificial Hip Prosthesis Products Offered

12.12.5 FH Ortho Recent Development

12.13 EVOLUTIS

12.13.1 EVOLUTIS Corporation Information

12.13.2 EVOLUTIS Business Overview

12.13.3 EVOLUTIS Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 EVOLUTIS Artificial Hip Prosthesis Products Offered

12.13.5 EVOLUTIS Recent Development

12.14 Aesculap

12.14.1 Aesculap Corporation Information

12.14.2 Aesculap Business Overview

12.14.3 Aesculap Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Aesculap Artificial Hip Prosthesis Products Offered

12.14.5 Aesculap Recent Development

12.15 ARZZT

12.15.1 ARZZT Corporation Information

12.15.2 ARZZT Business Overview

12.15.3 ARZZT Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 ARZZT Artificial Hip Prosthesis Products Offered

12.15.5 ARZZT Recent Development

12.16 Peter Brehm

12.16.1 Peter Brehm Corporation Information

12.16.2 Peter Brehm Business Overview

12.16.3 Peter Brehm Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Peter Brehm Artificial Hip Prosthesis Products Offered

12.16.5 Peter Brehm Recent Development

12.17 Dedienne sante

12.17.1 Dedienne sante Corporation Information

12.17.2 Dedienne sante Business Overview

12.17.3 Dedienne sante Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Dedienne sante Artificial Hip Prosthesis Products Offered

12.17.5 Dedienne sante Recent Development

12.18 Microport Orthopedics

12.18.1 Microport Orthopedics Corporation Information

12.18.2 Microport Orthopedics Business Overview

12.18.3 Microport Orthopedics Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Microport Orthopedics Artificial Hip Prosthesis Products Offered

12.18.5 Microport Orthopedics Recent Development

12.19 Biotechni

12.19.1 Biotechni Corporation Information

12.19.2 Biotechni Business Overview

12.19.3 Biotechni Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Biotechni Artificial Hip Prosthesis Products Offered

12.19.5 Biotechni Recent Development

12.20 Arthrex

12.20.1 Arthrex Corporation Information

12.20.2 Arthrex Business Overview

12.20.3 Arthrex Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Arthrex Artificial Hip Prosthesis Products Offered

12.20.5 Arthrex Recent Development

12.21 B Braun Medical

12.21.1 B Braun Medical Corporation Information

12.21.2 B Braun Medical Business Overview

12.21.3 B Braun Medical Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 B Braun Medical Artificial Hip Prosthesis Products Offered

12.21.5 B Braun Medical Recent Development

12.22 ConforMIS

12.22.1 ConforMIS Corporation Information

12.22.2 ConforMIS Business Overview

12.22.3 ConforMIS Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 ConforMIS Artificial Hip Prosthesis Products Offered

12.22.5 ConforMIS Recent Development

12.23 Corentec

12.23.1 Corentec Corporation Information

12.23.2 Corentec Business Overview

12.23.3 Corentec Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Corentec Artificial Hip Prosthesis Products Offered

12.23.5 Corentec Recent Development

12.24 Synimed

12.24.1 Synimed Corporation Information

12.24.2 Synimed Business Overview

12.24.3 Synimed Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Synimed Artificial Hip Prosthesis Products Offered

12.24.5 Synimed Recent Development

12.25 Tornier

12.25.1 Tornier Corporation Information

12.25.2 Tornier Business Overview

12.25.3 Tornier Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 Tornier Artificial Hip Prosthesis Products Offered

12.25.5 Tornier Recent Development

13 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Artificial Hip Prosthesis

13.4 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Distributors List

14.3 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Trends

15.2 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Challenges

15.4 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

