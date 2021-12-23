Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Application Potential by 2027 | Top Players – | Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Stryker

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Artificial Hip Prosthesis report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Artificial Hip Prosthesis market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Artificial Hip Prosthesis market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Artificial Hip Prosthesis market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Artificial Hip Prosthesis market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Artificial Hip Prosthesis market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Zimmer-Biomet, Altimed, JRI Orthopaedics, Lima Corporate, Corin, Exactech, Elite Surgical, Marle, FH Ortho, EVOLUTIS, Aesculap, ARZZT, Peter Brehm, Dedienne sante, Microport Orthopedics, Biotechni, Arthrex, B Braun Medical, ConforMIS, Corentec, Synimed, Tornier

Market Segmentation by Product:

Total Hip Replacement

Partial Hip Replacement

Revision Surgery



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospitals

ACSs



The Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Artificial Hip Prosthesis market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Artificial Hip Prosthesis market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Artificial Hip Prosthesis

1.2 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Total Hip Replacement

1.2.3 Partial Hip Replacement

1.2.4 Revision Surgery

1.3 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 ACSs

1.4 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Artificial Hip Prosthesis Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Artificial Hip Prosthesis Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Artificial Hip Prosthesis Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Artificial Hip Prosthesis Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Hip Prosthesis Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Artificial Hip Prosthesis Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Hip Prosthesis Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Artificial Hip Prosthesis Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

6.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Artificial Hip Prosthesis Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Smith & Nephew

6.2.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

6.2.2 Smith & Nephew Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Smith & Nephew Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Smith & Nephew Artificial Hip Prosthesis Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Stryker

6.3.1 Stryker Corporation Information

6.3.2 Stryker Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Stryker Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Stryker Artificial Hip Prosthesis Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Stryker Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Zimmer-Biomet

6.4.1 Zimmer-Biomet Corporation Information

6.4.2 Zimmer-Biomet Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Zimmer-Biomet Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Zimmer-Biomet Artificial Hip Prosthesis Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Zimmer-Biomet Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Altimed

6.5.1 Altimed Corporation Information

6.5.2 Altimed Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Altimed Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Altimed Artificial Hip Prosthesis Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Altimed Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 JRI Orthopaedics

6.6.1 JRI Orthopaedics Corporation Information

6.6.2 JRI Orthopaedics Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 JRI Orthopaedics Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 JRI Orthopaedics Artificial Hip Prosthesis Product Portfolio

6.6.5 JRI Orthopaedics Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Lima Corporate

6.6.1 Lima Corporate Corporation Information

6.6.2 Lima Corporate Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Lima Corporate Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Lima Corporate Artificial Hip Prosthesis Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Lima Corporate Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Corin

6.8.1 Corin Corporation Information

6.8.2 Corin Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Corin Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Corin Artificial Hip Prosthesis Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Corin Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Exactech

6.9.1 Exactech Corporation Information

6.9.2 Exactech Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Exactech Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Exactech Artificial Hip Prosthesis Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Exactech Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Elite Surgical

6.10.1 Elite Surgical Corporation Information

6.10.2 Elite Surgical Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Elite Surgical Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Elite Surgical Artificial Hip Prosthesis Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Elite Surgical Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Marle

6.11.1 Marle Corporation Information

6.11.2 Marle Artificial Hip Prosthesis Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Marle Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Marle Artificial Hip Prosthesis Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Marle Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 FH Ortho

6.12.1 FH Ortho Corporation Information

6.12.2 FH Ortho Artificial Hip Prosthesis Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 FH Ortho Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 FH Ortho Artificial Hip Prosthesis Product Portfolio

6.12.5 FH Ortho Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 EVOLUTIS

6.13.1 EVOLUTIS Corporation Information

6.13.2 EVOLUTIS Artificial Hip Prosthesis Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 EVOLUTIS Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 EVOLUTIS Artificial Hip Prosthesis Product Portfolio

6.13.5 EVOLUTIS Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Aesculap

6.14.1 Aesculap Corporation Information

6.14.2 Aesculap Artificial Hip Prosthesis Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Aesculap Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Aesculap Artificial Hip Prosthesis Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Aesculap Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 ARZZT

6.15.1 ARZZT Corporation Information

6.15.2 ARZZT Artificial Hip Prosthesis Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 ARZZT Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 ARZZT Artificial Hip Prosthesis Product Portfolio

6.15.5 ARZZT Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Peter Brehm

6.16.1 Peter Brehm Corporation Information

6.16.2 Peter Brehm Artificial Hip Prosthesis Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Peter Brehm Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Peter Brehm Artificial Hip Prosthesis Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Peter Brehm Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Dedienne sante

6.17.1 Dedienne sante Corporation Information

6.17.2 Dedienne sante Artificial Hip Prosthesis Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Dedienne sante Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Dedienne sante Artificial Hip Prosthesis Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Dedienne sante Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 Microport Orthopedics

6.18.1 Microport Orthopedics Corporation Information

6.18.2 Microport Orthopedics Artificial Hip Prosthesis Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 Microport Orthopedics Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Microport Orthopedics Artificial Hip Prosthesis Product Portfolio

6.18.5 Microport Orthopedics Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Biotechni

6.19.1 Biotechni Corporation Information

6.19.2 Biotechni Artificial Hip Prosthesis Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Biotechni Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Biotechni Artificial Hip Prosthesis Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Biotechni Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 Arthrex

6.20.1 Arthrex Corporation Information

6.20.2 Arthrex Artificial Hip Prosthesis Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 Arthrex Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Arthrex Artificial Hip Prosthesis Product Portfolio

6.20.5 Arthrex Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 B Braun Medical

6.21.1 B Braun Medical Corporation Information

6.21.2 B Braun Medical Artificial Hip Prosthesis Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 B Braun Medical Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.21.4 B Braun Medical Artificial Hip Prosthesis Product Portfolio

6.21.5 B Braun Medical Recent Developments/Updates

6.22 ConforMIS

6.22.1 ConforMIS Corporation Information

6.22.2 ConforMIS Artificial Hip Prosthesis Description and Business Overview

6.22.3 ConforMIS Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.22.4 ConforMIS Artificial Hip Prosthesis Product Portfolio

6.22.5 ConforMIS Recent Developments/Updates

6.23 Corentec

6.23.1 Corentec Corporation Information

6.23.2 Corentec Artificial Hip Prosthesis Description and Business Overview

6.23.3 Corentec Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.23.4 Corentec Artificial Hip Prosthesis Product Portfolio

6.23.5 Corentec Recent Developments/Updates

6.24 Synimed

6.24.1 Synimed Corporation Information

6.24.2 Synimed Artificial Hip Prosthesis Description and Business Overview

6.24.3 Synimed Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.24.4 Synimed Artificial Hip Prosthesis Product Portfolio

6.24.5 Synimed Recent Developments/Updates

6.25 Tornier

6.25.1 Tornier Corporation Information

6.25.2 Tornier Artificial Hip Prosthesis Description and Business Overview

6.25.3 Tornier Artificial Hip Prosthesis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.25.4 Tornier Artificial Hip Prosthesis Product Portfolio

6.25.5 Tornier Recent Developments/Updates

7 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Artificial Hip Prosthesis

7.4 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Distributors List

8.3 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Customers

9 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Dynamics

9.1 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Industry Trends

9.2 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Growth Drivers

9.3 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Challenges

9.4 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Artificial Hip Prosthesis by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Artificial Hip Prosthesis by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Artificial Hip Prosthesis by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Artificial Hip Prosthesis by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Artificial Hip Prosthesis Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Artificial Hip Prosthesis by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Artificial Hip Prosthesis by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”