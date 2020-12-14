Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market Size, Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts 2026 | Medtronic, Sorin Group, MAQUET

“

The report titled Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Artificial Heart-Lung Machine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Artificial Heart-Lung Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Medtronic, Sorin Group, MAQUET, Terumo, C. R. Bard, Edwards, Braile Biomedica, Tianjin Medical, SynCardia, Jarvik Heart

Market Segmentation by Product: Single Roller Pump

Double Roller Pump



Market Segmentation by Application: Cardiac Surgery

Lung Transplantation Operations

Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment

Others



The Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Artificial Heart-Lung Machine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Artificial Heart-Lung Machine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market Overview

1.1 Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Product Scope

1.2 Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Single Roller Pump

1.2.3 Double Roller Pump

1.3 Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Cardiac Surgery

1.3.3 Lung Transplantation Operations

1.3.4 Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Artificial Heart-Lung Machine as of 2019)

3.4 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Business

12.1 Medtronic

12.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

12.1.2 Medtronic Business Overview

12.1.3 Medtronic Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Medtronic Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Products Offered

12.1.5 Medtronic Recent Development

12.2 Sorin Group

12.2.1 Sorin Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sorin Group Business Overview

12.2.3 Sorin Group Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Sorin Group Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Products Offered

12.2.5 Sorin Group Recent Development

12.3 MAQUET

12.3.1 MAQUET Corporation Information

12.3.2 MAQUET Business Overview

12.3.3 MAQUET Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 MAQUET Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Products Offered

12.3.5 MAQUET Recent Development

12.4 Terumo

12.4.1 Terumo Corporation Information

12.4.2 Terumo Business Overview

12.4.3 Terumo Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Terumo Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Products Offered

12.4.5 Terumo Recent Development

12.5 C. R. Bard

12.5.1 C. R. Bard Corporation Information

12.5.2 C. R. Bard Business Overview

12.5.3 C. R. Bard Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 C. R. Bard Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Products Offered

12.5.5 C. R. Bard Recent Development

12.6 Edwards

12.6.1 Edwards Corporation Information

12.6.2 Edwards Business Overview

12.6.3 Edwards Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Edwards Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Products Offered

12.6.5 Edwards Recent Development

12.7 Braile Biomedica

12.7.1 Braile Biomedica Corporation Information

12.7.2 Braile Biomedica Business Overview

12.7.3 Braile Biomedica Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Braile Biomedica Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Products Offered

12.7.5 Braile Biomedica Recent Development

12.8 Tianjin Medical

12.8.1 Tianjin Medical Corporation Information

12.8.2 Tianjin Medical Business Overview

12.8.3 Tianjin Medical Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Tianjin Medical Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Products Offered

12.8.5 Tianjin Medical Recent Development

12.9 SynCardia

12.9.1 SynCardia Corporation Information

12.9.2 SynCardia Business Overview

12.9.3 SynCardia Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 SynCardia Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Products Offered

12.9.5 SynCardia Recent Development

12.10 Jarvik Heart

12.10.1 Jarvik Heart Corporation Information

12.10.2 Jarvik Heart Business Overview

12.10.3 Jarvik Heart Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Jarvik Heart Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Products Offered

12.10.5 Jarvik Heart Recent Development

13 Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Artificial Heart-Lung Machine

13.4 Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Distributors List

14.3 Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market Trends

15.2 Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market Challenges

15.4 Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

