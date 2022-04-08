Artificial Heart Implant Market Break Down by Top Companies, Countries, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast by 2028 – Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Artificial Heart Implant Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Artificial Heart Implant report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Artificial Heart Implant market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Artificial Heart Implant market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Artificial Heart Implant market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Artificial Heart Implant market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Artificial Heart Implant market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Abbott

Terumo

B.Braun

SynCardia

BiVACOR

CARMAT

ReinHeart TAH GmbH

Cleveland Heart

AbioMed

OregonHeart, Inc.

Berlin Heart

Jarvik Heart Inc.

Sun Medical Technology Research

ReliantHeart



Market Segmentation by Product:

Ventricular Assist Devices

Total Artificial Hearts



Market Segmentation by Application:

Acute Myocardial Infarction

Unstable Angina

Angina Pectoris



The Artificial Heart Implant Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Artificial Heart Implant market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Artificial Heart Implant market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Artificial Heart Implant Product Introduction

1.2 Global Artificial Heart Implant Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Artificial Heart Implant Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Artificial Heart Implant Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Artificial Heart Implant Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Artificial Heart Implant Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Artificial Heart Implant Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Artificial Heart Implant Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Artificial Heart Implant in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Artificial Heart Implant Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Artificial Heart Implant Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Artificial Heart Implant Industry Trends

1.5.2 Artificial Heart Implant Market Drivers

1.5.3 Artificial Heart Implant Market Challenges

1.5.4 Artificial Heart Implant Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Artificial Heart Implant Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Ventricular Assist Devices

2.1.2 Total Artificial Hearts

2.2 Global Artificial Heart Implant Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Artificial Heart Implant Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Artificial Heart Implant Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Artificial Heart Implant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Artificial Heart Implant Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Artificial Heart Implant Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Artificial Heart Implant Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Artificial Heart Implant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Artificial Heart Implant Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Acute Myocardial Infarction

3.1.2 Unstable Angina

3.1.3 Angina Pectoris

3.2 Global Artificial Heart Implant Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Artificial Heart Implant Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Artificial Heart Implant Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Artificial Heart Implant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Artificial Heart Implant Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Artificial Heart Implant Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Artificial Heart Implant Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Artificial Heart Implant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Artificial Heart Implant Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Artificial Heart Implant Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Artificial Heart Implant Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Artificial Heart Implant Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Artificial Heart Implant Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Artificial Heart Implant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Artificial Heart Implant Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Artificial Heart Implant Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Artificial Heart Implant in 2021

4.2.3 Global Artificial Heart Implant Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Artificial Heart Implant Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Artificial Heart Implant Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Artificial Heart Implant Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Heart Implant Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Artificial Heart Implant Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Artificial Heart Implant Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Artificial Heart Implant Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Artificial Heart Implant Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Artificial Heart Implant Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Artificial Heart Implant Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Artificial Heart Implant Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Artificial Heart Implant Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Artificial Heart Implant Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Artificial Heart Implant Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Artificial Heart Implant Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Artificial Heart Implant Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Artificial Heart Implant Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Artificial Heart Implant Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Heart Implant Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Heart Implant Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Artificial Heart Implant Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Artificial Heart Implant Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Artificial Heart Implant Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Artificial Heart Implant Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Heart Implant Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Heart Implant Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Medtronic

7.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

7.1.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Medtronic Artificial Heart Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Medtronic Artificial Heart Implant Products Offered

7.1.5 Medtronic Recent Development

7.2 Boston Scientific

7.2.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

7.2.2 Boston Scientific Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Boston Scientific Artificial Heart Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Boston Scientific Artificial Heart Implant Products Offered

7.2.5 Boston Scientific Recent Development

7.3 Abbott

7.3.1 Abbott Corporation Information

7.3.2 Abbott Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Abbott Artificial Heart Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Abbott Artificial Heart Implant Products Offered

7.3.5 Abbott Recent Development

7.4 Terumo

7.4.1 Terumo Corporation Information

7.4.2 Terumo Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Terumo Artificial Heart Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Terumo Artificial Heart Implant Products Offered

7.4.5 Terumo Recent Development

7.5 B.Braun

7.5.1 B.Braun Corporation Information

7.5.2 B.Braun Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 B.Braun Artificial Heart Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 B.Braun Artificial Heart Implant Products Offered

7.5.5 B.Braun Recent Development

7.6 SynCardia

7.6.1 SynCardia Corporation Information

7.6.2 SynCardia Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 SynCardia Artificial Heart Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 SynCardia Artificial Heart Implant Products Offered

7.6.5 SynCardia Recent Development

7.7 BiVACOR

7.7.1 BiVACOR Corporation Information

7.7.2 BiVACOR Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 BiVACOR Artificial Heart Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 BiVACOR Artificial Heart Implant Products Offered

7.7.5 BiVACOR Recent Development

7.8 CARMAT

7.8.1 CARMAT Corporation Information

7.8.2 CARMAT Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 CARMAT Artificial Heart Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 CARMAT Artificial Heart Implant Products Offered

7.8.5 CARMAT Recent Development

7.9 ReinHeart TAH GmbH

7.9.1 ReinHeart TAH GmbH Corporation Information

7.9.2 ReinHeart TAH GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 ReinHeart TAH GmbH Artificial Heart Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 ReinHeart TAH GmbH Artificial Heart Implant Products Offered

7.9.5 ReinHeart TAH GmbH Recent Development

7.10 Cleveland Heart

7.10.1 Cleveland Heart Corporation Information

7.10.2 Cleveland Heart Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Cleveland Heart Artificial Heart Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Cleveland Heart Artificial Heart Implant Products Offered

7.10.5 Cleveland Heart Recent Development

7.11 AbioMed

7.11.1 AbioMed Corporation Information

7.11.2 AbioMed Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 AbioMed Artificial Heart Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 AbioMed Artificial Heart Implant Products Offered

7.11.5 AbioMed Recent Development

7.12 OregonHeart, Inc.

7.12.1 OregonHeart, Inc. Corporation Information

7.12.2 OregonHeart, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 OregonHeart, Inc. Artificial Heart Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 OregonHeart, Inc. Products Offered

7.12.5 OregonHeart, Inc. Recent Development

7.13 Berlin Heart

7.13.1 Berlin Heart Corporation Information

7.13.2 Berlin Heart Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Berlin Heart Artificial Heart Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Berlin Heart Products Offered

7.13.5 Berlin Heart Recent Development

7.14 Jarvik Heart Inc.

7.14.1 Jarvik Heart Inc. Corporation Information

7.14.2 Jarvik Heart Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Jarvik Heart Inc. Artificial Heart Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Jarvik Heart Inc. Products Offered

7.14.5 Jarvik Heart Inc. Recent Development

7.15 Sun Medical Technology Research

7.15.1 Sun Medical Technology Research Corporation Information

7.15.2 Sun Medical Technology Research Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Sun Medical Technology Research Artificial Heart Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Sun Medical Technology Research Products Offered

7.15.5 Sun Medical Technology Research Recent Development

7.16 ReliantHeart

7.16.1 ReliantHeart Corporation Information

7.16.2 ReliantHeart Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 ReliantHeart Artificial Heart Implant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 ReliantHeart Products Offered

7.16.5 ReliantHeart Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Artificial Heart Implant Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Artificial Heart Implant Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Artificial Heart Implant Distributors

8.3 Artificial Heart Implant Production Mode & Process

8.4 Artificial Heart Implant Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Artificial Heart Implant Sales Channels

8.4.2 Artificial Heart Implant Distributors

8.5 Artificial Heart Implant Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”