Artificial Grass and Turf Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2021-2027| Ten Cate, Shaw Sports Turf, FieldTurf ( Tarkett)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Artificial Grass and Turf Market Insights and Forecast 2021-2027” assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Market players, stakeholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them achieve their mission-critical priorities when operating in the global Artificial Grass and Turf market. The experienced research analysts who have authored the report offer useful guidance to capitalize on market opportunities that matter the most. The guidelines offered in the report also help to find effective solutions to certain business issues related to the global Artificial Grass and Turf market. With strong data and metrics, verified peer-driven research, and forward-thinking insights, the analysis provided in the report helps to make the right business decisions.

One of the important sections of the research study includes the company profiling of key figures of the global Artificial Grass and Turf market. The authors of the report closely analyze all of the leading companies considered for the research study on the basis of different factors such as their main business, gross margin, and markets served. They also take into account their prices, revenue, and production apart from the specification and application of their products. The review period considered here is of nine years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Artificial Grass and Turf Market Research Report: Ten Cate, Shaw Sports Turf, FieldTurf ( Tarkett), CoCreation Grass, Polytan GmbH, Domo Sports Grass, ACT Global Sports, SIS Pitches, Limonta Sport, Edel Grass B.V., Unisport-Saltex Oy, GreenVision/Mattex, Mondo S.p.A., Juta, Condor Grass, Nurteks, Taishan, Victoria PLC, ForestGrass, Forbex

Global Artificial Grass and Turf Market by Type: Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type, Tuft Grass 25 mm Type

Global Artificial Grass and Turf Market by Application: Contact Sports, Leisure, Landscaping, Non-contact Sports, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Artificial Grass and Turf market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Artificial Grass and Turf market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Artificial Grass and Turf market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

What to expect in our report?

(1) A complete section of the Artificial Grass and Turf report is dedicated for market dynamics, which include influence factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

(2) Another broad section of the research study is reserved for regional analysis of the global Artificial Grass and Turf market where important regions and countries are assessed for their growth potential, consumption, market share, and other vital factors indicating their market growth.

(3) Players can use the competitive analysis provided in the report to build new strategies or fine-tune their existing ones to rise above market challenges and increase their share of the global Artificial Grass and Turf market.

(4) The report also discusses competitive situation and trends and sheds light on company expansions and merger and acquisition taking place in the global Artificial Grass and Turf market. Moreover, it brings to light the market concentration rate and market shares of top three and five players.

(5) Readers are provided with findings and conclusion of the research study provided in the Artificial Grass and Turf report.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Artificial Grass and Turf Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

1.2.3 Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

1.2.4 Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Contact Sports

1.3.3 Leisure

1.3.4 Landscaping

1.3.5 Non-contact Sports

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Artificial Grass and Turf Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Artificial Grass and Turf Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Artificial Grass and Turf Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Artificial Grass and Turf Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Artificial Grass and Turf Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Artificial Grass and Turf Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Artificial Grass and Turf Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Artificial Grass and Turf Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Artificial Grass and Turf Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Artificial Grass and Turf Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Artificial Grass and Turf Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Artificial Grass and Turf Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Artificial Grass and Turf Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Artificial Grass and Turf Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Artificial Grass and Turf Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Artificial Grass and Turf Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Artificial Grass and Turf Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Artificial Grass and Turf Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Grass and Turf Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Artificial Grass and Turf Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Artificial Grass and Turf Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Artificial Grass and Turf Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Artificial Grass and Turf Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Artificial Grass and Turf Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Grass and Turf Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Grass and Turf Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Grass and Turf Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Grass and Turf Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Artificial Grass and Turf Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Grass and Turf Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Artificial Grass and Turf Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Artificial Grass and Turf Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Artificial Grass and Turf Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Artificial Grass and Turf Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Artificial Grass and Turf Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Artificial Grass and Turf Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Grass and Turf Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Grass and Turf Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Grass and Turf Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Grass and Turf Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Artificial Grass and Turf Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Grass and Turf Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Grass and Turf Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Ten Cate

11.1.1 Ten Cate Corporation Information

11.1.2 Ten Cate Overview

11.1.3 Ten Cate Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Ten Cate Artificial Grass and Turf Product Description

11.1.5 Ten Cate Recent Developments

11.2 Shaw Sports Turf

11.2.1 Shaw Sports Turf Corporation Information

11.2.2 Shaw Sports Turf Overview

11.2.3 Shaw Sports Turf Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Shaw Sports Turf Artificial Grass and Turf Product Description

11.2.5 Shaw Sports Turf Recent Developments

11.3 FieldTurf ( Tarkett)

11.3.1 FieldTurf ( Tarkett) Corporation Information

11.3.2 FieldTurf ( Tarkett) Overview

11.3.3 FieldTurf ( Tarkett) Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 FieldTurf ( Tarkett) Artificial Grass and Turf Product Description

11.3.5 FieldTurf ( Tarkett) Recent Developments

11.4 CoCreation Grass

11.4.1 CoCreation Grass Corporation Information

11.4.2 CoCreation Grass Overview

11.4.3 CoCreation Grass Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 CoCreation Grass Artificial Grass and Turf Product Description

11.4.5 CoCreation Grass Recent Developments

11.5 Polytan GmbH

11.5.1 Polytan GmbH Corporation Information

11.5.2 Polytan GmbH Overview

11.5.3 Polytan GmbH Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Polytan GmbH Artificial Grass and Turf Product Description

11.5.5 Polytan GmbH Recent Developments

11.6 Domo Sports Grass

11.6.1 Domo Sports Grass Corporation Information

11.6.2 Domo Sports Grass Overview

11.6.3 Domo Sports Grass Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Domo Sports Grass Artificial Grass and Turf Product Description

11.6.5 Domo Sports Grass Recent Developments

11.7 ACT Global Sports

11.7.1 ACT Global Sports Corporation Information

11.7.2 ACT Global Sports Overview

11.7.3 ACT Global Sports Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 ACT Global Sports Artificial Grass and Turf Product Description

11.7.5 ACT Global Sports Recent Developments

11.8 SIS Pitches

11.8.1 SIS Pitches Corporation Information

11.8.2 SIS Pitches Overview

11.8.3 SIS Pitches Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 SIS Pitches Artificial Grass and Turf Product Description

11.8.5 SIS Pitches Recent Developments

11.9 Limonta Sport

11.9.1 Limonta Sport Corporation Information

11.9.2 Limonta Sport Overview

11.9.3 Limonta Sport Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Limonta Sport Artificial Grass and Turf Product Description

11.9.5 Limonta Sport Recent Developments

11.10 Edel Grass B.V.

11.10.1 Edel Grass B.V. Corporation Information

11.10.2 Edel Grass B.V. Overview

11.10.3 Edel Grass B.V. Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Edel Grass B.V. Artificial Grass and Turf Product Description

11.10.5 Edel Grass B.V. Recent Developments

11.11 Unisport-Saltex Oy

11.11.1 Unisport-Saltex Oy Corporation Information

11.11.2 Unisport-Saltex Oy Overview

11.11.3 Unisport-Saltex Oy Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Unisport-Saltex Oy Artificial Grass and Turf Product Description

11.11.5 Unisport-Saltex Oy Recent Developments

11.12 GreenVision/Mattex

11.12.1 GreenVision/Mattex Corporation Information

11.12.2 GreenVision/Mattex Overview

11.12.3 GreenVision/Mattex Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 GreenVision/Mattex Artificial Grass and Turf Product Description

11.12.5 GreenVision/Mattex Recent Developments

11.13 Mondo S.p.A.

11.13.1 Mondo S.p.A. Corporation Information

11.13.2 Mondo S.p.A. Overview

11.13.3 Mondo S.p.A. Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Mondo S.p.A. Artificial Grass and Turf Product Description

11.13.5 Mondo S.p.A. Recent Developments

11.14 Juta

11.14.1 Juta Corporation Information

11.14.2 Juta Overview

11.14.3 Juta Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Juta Artificial Grass and Turf Product Description

11.14.5 Juta Recent Developments

11.15 Condor Grass

11.15.1 Condor Grass Corporation Information

11.15.2 Condor Grass Overview

11.15.3 Condor Grass Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Condor Grass Artificial Grass and Turf Product Description

11.15.5 Condor Grass Recent Developments

11.16 Nurteks

11.16.1 Nurteks Corporation Information

11.16.2 Nurteks Overview

11.16.3 Nurteks Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Nurteks Artificial Grass and Turf Product Description

11.16.5 Nurteks Recent Developments

11.17 Taishan

11.17.1 Taishan Corporation Information

11.17.2 Taishan Overview

11.17.3 Taishan Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Taishan Artificial Grass and Turf Product Description

11.17.5 Taishan Recent Developments

11.18 Victoria PLC

11.18.1 Victoria PLC Corporation Information

11.18.2 Victoria PLC Overview

11.18.3 Victoria PLC Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Victoria PLC Artificial Grass and Turf Product Description

11.18.5 Victoria PLC Recent Developments

11.19 ForestGrass

11.19.1 ForestGrass Corporation Information

11.19.2 ForestGrass Overview

11.19.3 ForestGrass Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 ForestGrass Artificial Grass and Turf Product Description

11.19.5 ForestGrass Recent Developments

11.20 Forbex

11.20.1 Forbex Corporation Information

11.20.2 Forbex Overview

11.20.3 Forbex Artificial Grass and Turf Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Forbex Artificial Grass and Turf Product Description

11.20.5 Forbex Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Artificial Grass and Turf Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Artificial Grass and Turf Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Artificial Grass and Turf Production Mode & Process

12.4 Artificial Grass and Turf Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Artificial Grass and Turf Sales Channels

12.4.2 Artificial Grass and Turf Distributors

12.5 Artificial Grass and Turf Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Artificial Grass and Turf Industry Trends

13.2 Artificial Grass and Turf Market Drivers

13.3 Artificial Grass and Turf Market Challenges

13.4 Artificial Grass and Turf Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Artificial Grass and Turf Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

