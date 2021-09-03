Articulated Robots Market size, Demand, Growth Innovation, Trends, Region, Forecasts to 2027 | FANUC, KUKA, ABB

“

The report titled Global Articulated Robots Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Articulated Robots market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Articulated Robots market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Articulated Robots market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Articulated Robots market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Articulated Robots report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2119239/global-and-united-states-articulated-robots-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Articulated Robots report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Articulated Robots market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Articulated Robots market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Articulated Robots market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Articulated Robots market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Articulated Robots market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

FANUC, KUKA, ABB, Yaskawa, Kawasaki, DENSO, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Epson, Staubli, OTC, COMAU, Omron Adept Technologies, SIASUN, HIWIN(TW), Yamaha, GSK, Triowin, Nanjing Estun Automation

Market Segmentation by Product:

4-Axis or Less

5-Axis

6-Axis or More



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Machinery

Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Others



The Articulated Robots Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Articulated Robots market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Articulated Robots market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Articulated Robots market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Articulated Robots industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Articulated Robots market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Articulated Robots market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Articulated Robots market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2119239/global-and-united-states-articulated-robots-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Articulated Robots Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Articulated Robots Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Articulated Robots Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 4-Axis or Less

1.4.3 5-Axis

1.4.4 6-Axis or More

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Articulated Robots Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Electrical and Electronics

1.5.4 Machinery

1.5.5 Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals

1.5.6 Food & Beverage

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Articulated Robots Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Articulated Robots Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Articulated Robots Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Articulated Robots, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Articulated Robots Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Articulated Robots Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Articulated Robots Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Articulated Robots Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Articulated Robots Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Articulated Robots Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Articulated Robots Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Articulated Robots Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Articulated Robots Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Articulated Robots Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Articulated Robots Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Articulated Robots Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Articulated Robots Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Articulated Robots Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Articulated Robots Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Articulated Robots Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Articulated Robots Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Articulated Robots Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Articulated Robots Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Articulated Robots Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Articulated Robots Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Articulated Robots Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Articulated Robots Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Articulated Robots Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Articulated Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Articulated Robots Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Articulated Robots Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Articulated Robots Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Articulated Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Articulated Robots Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Articulated Robots Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Articulated Robots Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Articulated Robots Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Articulated Robots Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Articulated Robots Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Articulated Robots Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Articulated Robots Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Articulated Robots Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Articulated Robots Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Articulated Robots Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Articulated Robots Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Articulated Robots Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Articulated Robots Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Articulated Robots Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Articulated Robots Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Articulated Robots Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Articulated Robots Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Articulated Robots Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Articulated Robots Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Articulated Robots Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Articulated Robots Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Articulated Robots Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Articulated Robots Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Articulated Robots Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Articulated Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Articulated Robots Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Articulated Robots Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Articulated Robots Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Articulated Robots Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Articulated Robots Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Articulated Robots Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Articulated Robots Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Articulated Robots Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Articulated Robots Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Articulated Robots Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Articulated Robots Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Articulated Robots Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Articulated Robots Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Articulated Robots Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Articulated Robots Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Articulated Robots Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Articulated Robots Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Articulated Robots Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Articulated Robots Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Articulated Robots Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Articulated Robots Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Articulated Robots Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Articulated Robots Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Articulated Robots Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Articulated Robots Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Articulated Robots Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 FANUC

12.1.1 FANUC Corporation Information

12.1.2 FANUC Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 FANUC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 FANUC Articulated Robots Products Offered

12.1.5 FANUC Recent Development

12.2 KUKA

12.2.1 KUKA Corporation Information

12.2.2 KUKA Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 KUKA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 KUKA Articulated Robots Products Offered

12.2.5 KUKA Recent Development

12.3 ABB

12.3.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.3.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 ABB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 ABB Articulated Robots Products Offered

12.3.5 ABB Recent Development

12.4 Yaskawa

12.4.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information

12.4.2 Yaskawa Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Yaskawa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Yaskawa Articulated Robots Products Offered

12.4.5 Yaskawa Recent Development

12.5 Kawasaki

12.5.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kawasaki Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Kawasaki Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Kawasaki Articulated Robots Products Offered

12.5.5 Kawasaki Recent Development

12.6 DENSO

12.6.1 DENSO Corporation Information

12.6.2 DENSO Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 DENSO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 DENSO Articulated Robots Products Offered

12.6.5 DENSO Recent Development

12.7 Nachi-Fujikoshi

12.7.1 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nachi-Fujikoshi Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Nachi-Fujikoshi Articulated Robots Products Offered

12.7.5 Nachi-Fujikoshi Recent Development

12.8 Epson

12.8.1 Epson Corporation Information

12.8.2 Epson Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Epson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Epson Articulated Robots Products Offered

12.8.5 Epson Recent Development

12.9 Staubli

12.9.1 Staubli Corporation Information

12.9.2 Staubli Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Staubli Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Staubli Articulated Robots Products Offered

12.9.5 Staubli Recent Development

12.10 OTC

12.10.1 OTC Corporation Information

12.10.2 OTC Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 OTC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 OTC Articulated Robots Products Offered

12.10.5 OTC Recent Development

12.11 FANUC

12.11.1 FANUC Corporation Information

12.11.2 FANUC Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 FANUC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 FANUC Articulated Robots Products Offered

12.11.5 FANUC Recent Development

12.12 Omron Adept Technologies

12.12.1 Omron Adept Technologies Corporation Information

12.12.2 Omron Adept Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Omron Adept Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Omron Adept Technologies Products Offered

12.12.5 Omron Adept Technologies Recent Development

12.13 SIASUN

12.13.1 SIASUN Corporation Information

12.13.2 SIASUN Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 SIASUN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 SIASUN Products Offered

12.13.5 SIASUN Recent Development

12.14 HIWIN(TW)

12.14.1 HIWIN(TW) Corporation Information

12.14.2 HIWIN(TW) Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 HIWIN(TW) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 HIWIN(TW) Products Offered

12.14.5 HIWIN(TW) Recent Development

12.15 Yamaha

12.15.1 Yamaha Corporation Information

12.15.2 Yamaha Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Yamaha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Yamaha Products Offered

12.15.5 Yamaha Recent Development

12.16 GSK

12.16.1 GSK Corporation Information

12.16.2 GSK Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 GSK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 GSK Products Offered

12.16.5 GSK Recent Development

12.17 Triowin

12.17.1 Triowin Corporation Information

12.17.2 Triowin Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Triowin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Triowin Products Offered

12.17.5 Triowin Recent Development

12.18 Nanjing Estun Automation

12.18.1 Nanjing Estun Automation Corporation Information

12.18.2 Nanjing Estun Automation Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Nanjing Estun Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Nanjing Estun Automation Products Offered

12.18.5 Nanjing Estun Automation Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Articulated Robots Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Articulated Robots Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2119239/global-and-united-states-articulated-robots-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”