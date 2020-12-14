Articulated Robots Market Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Global Review 2020-2026 | FANUC, KUKA, ABB

“

The report titled Global Articulated Robots Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Articulated Robots market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Articulated Robots market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Articulated Robots market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Articulated Robots market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Articulated Robots report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Articulated Robots report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Articulated Robots market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Articulated Robots market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Articulated Robots market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Articulated Robots market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Articulated Robots market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: FANUC, KUKA, ABB, Yaskawa, Kawasaki, DENSO, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Epson, Staubli, OTC, COMAU, Omron Adept Technologies, SIASUN, HIWIN(TW), Yamaha, GSK, Triowin, Nanjing Estun Automation

Market Segmentation by Product: 4-Axis or Less

5-Axis

6-Axis or More



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Machinery

Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Others



The Articulated Robots Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Articulated Robots market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Articulated Robots market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Articulated Robots market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Articulated Robots industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Articulated Robots market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Articulated Robots market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Articulated Robots market?

Table of Contents:

1 Articulated Robots Market Overview

1.1 Articulated Robots Product Scope

1.2 Articulated Robots Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Articulated Robots Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 4-Axis or Less

1.2.3 5-Axis

1.2.4 6-Axis or More

1.3 Articulated Robots Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Articulated Robots Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.4 Machinery

1.3.5 Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals

1.3.6 Food & Beverage

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Articulated Robots Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Articulated Robots Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Articulated Robots Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Articulated Robots Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Articulated Robots Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Articulated Robots Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Articulated Robots Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Articulated Robots Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Articulated Robots Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Articulated Robots Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Articulated Robots Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Articulated Robots Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Articulated Robots Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Articulated Robots Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Articulated Robots Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Articulated Robots Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Articulated Robots Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Articulated Robots Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Articulated Robots Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Articulated Robots Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Articulated Robots Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Articulated Robots Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Articulated Robots as of 2019)

3.4 Global Articulated Robots Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Articulated Robots Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Articulated Robots Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Articulated Robots Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Articulated Robots Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Articulated Robots Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Articulated Robots Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Articulated Robots Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Articulated Robots Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Articulated Robots Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Articulated Robots Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Articulated Robots Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Articulated Robots Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Articulated Robots Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Articulated Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Articulated Robots Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Articulated Robots Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Articulated Robots Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Articulated Robots Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Articulated Robots Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Articulated Robots Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Articulated Robots Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Articulated Robots Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Articulated Robots Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Articulated Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Articulated Robots Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Articulated Robots Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Articulated Robots Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Articulated Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Articulated Robots Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Articulated Robots Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Articulated Robots Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Articulated Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Articulated Robots Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Articulated Robots Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Articulated Robots Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Articulated Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Articulated Robots Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Articulated Robots Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Articulated Robots Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Articulated Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Articulated Robots Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Articulated Robots Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Articulated Robots Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Articulated Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Articulated Robots Business

12.1 FANUC

12.1.1 FANUC Corporation Information

12.1.2 FANUC Business Overview

12.1.3 FANUC Articulated Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 FANUC Articulated Robots Products Offered

12.1.5 FANUC Recent Development

12.2 KUKA

12.2.1 KUKA Corporation Information

12.2.2 KUKA Business Overview

12.2.3 KUKA Articulated Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 KUKA Articulated Robots Products Offered

12.2.5 KUKA Recent Development

12.3 ABB

12.3.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.3.2 ABB Business Overview

12.3.3 ABB Articulated Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 ABB Articulated Robots Products Offered

12.3.5 ABB Recent Development

12.4 Yaskawa

12.4.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information

12.4.2 Yaskawa Business Overview

12.4.3 Yaskawa Articulated Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Yaskawa Articulated Robots Products Offered

12.4.5 Yaskawa Recent Development

12.5 Kawasaki

12.5.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kawasaki Business Overview

12.5.3 Kawasaki Articulated Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Kawasaki Articulated Robots Products Offered

12.5.5 Kawasaki Recent Development

12.6 DENSO

12.6.1 DENSO Corporation Information

12.6.2 DENSO Business Overview

12.6.3 DENSO Articulated Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 DENSO Articulated Robots Products Offered

12.6.5 DENSO Recent Development

12.7 Nachi-Fujikoshi

12.7.1 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nachi-Fujikoshi Business Overview

12.7.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi Articulated Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Nachi-Fujikoshi Articulated Robots Products Offered

12.7.5 Nachi-Fujikoshi Recent Development

12.8 Epson

12.8.1 Epson Corporation Information

12.8.2 Epson Business Overview

12.8.3 Epson Articulated Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Epson Articulated Robots Products Offered

12.8.5 Epson Recent Development

12.9 Staubli

12.9.1 Staubli Corporation Information

12.9.2 Staubli Business Overview

12.9.3 Staubli Articulated Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Staubli Articulated Robots Products Offered

12.9.5 Staubli Recent Development

12.10 OTC

12.10.1 OTC Corporation Information

12.10.2 OTC Business Overview

12.10.3 OTC Articulated Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 OTC Articulated Robots Products Offered

12.10.5 OTC Recent Development

12.11 COMAU

12.11.1 COMAU Corporation Information

12.11.2 COMAU Business Overview

12.11.3 COMAU Articulated Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 COMAU Articulated Robots Products Offered

12.11.5 COMAU Recent Development

12.12 Omron Adept Technologies

12.12.1 Omron Adept Technologies Corporation Information

12.12.2 Omron Adept Technologies Business Overview

12.12.3 Omron Adept Technologies Articulated Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Omron Adept Technologies Articulated Robots Products Offered

12.12.5 Omron Adept Technologies Recent Development

12.13 SIASUN

12.13.1 SIASUN Corporation Information

12.13.2 SIASUN Business Overview

12.13.3 SIASUN Articulated Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 SIASUN Articulated Robots Products Offered

12.13.5 SIASUN Recent Development

12.14 HIWIN(TW)

12.14.1 HIWIN(TW) Corporation Information

12.14.2 HIWIN(TW) Business Overview

12.14.3 HIWIN(TW) Articulated Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 HIWIN(TW) Articulated Robots Products Offered

12.14.5 HIWIN(TW) Recent Development

12.15 Yamaha

12.15.1 Yamaha Corporation Information

12.15.2 Yamaha Business Overview

12.15.3 Yamaha Articulated Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Yamaha Articulated Robots Products Offered

12.15.5 Yamaha Recent Development

12.16 GSK

12.16.1 GSK Corporation Information

12.16.2 GSK Business Overview

12.16.3 GSK Articulated Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 GSK Articulated Robots Products Offered

12.16.5 GSK Recent Development

12.17 Triowin

12.17.1 Triowin Corporation Information

12.17.2 Triowin Business Overview

12.17.3 Triowin Articulated Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Triowin Articulated Robots Products Offered

12.17.5 Triowin Recent Development

12.18 Nanjing Estun Automation

12.18.1 Nanjing Estun Automation Corporation Information

12.18.2 Nanjing Estun Automation Business Overview

12.18.3 Nanjing Estun Automation Articulated Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Nanjing Estun Automation Articulated Robots Products Offered

12.18.5 Nanjing Estun Automation Recent Development

13 Articulated Robots Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Articulated Robots Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Articulated Robots

13.4 Articulated Robots Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Articulated Robots Distributors List

14.3 Articulated Robots Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Articulated Robots Market Trends

15.2 Articulated Robots Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Articulated Robots Market Challenges

15.4 Articulated Robots Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

