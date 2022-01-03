Articulated Robot Market Size, Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts 2027 | FANUC, KUKA, ABB

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Articulated Robot Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Articulated Robot report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Articulated Robot market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Articulated Robot market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Articulated Robot market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Articulated Robot market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Articulated Robot market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

FANUC, KUKA, ABB, Yaskawa, Kawasaki, DENSO, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Epson, Staubli, OTC, COMAU, Omron Adept Technologies, SIASUN, HIWIN(TW), Yamaha, GSK, Triowin, Nanjing Estun Automation

Market Segmentation by Product:

4-Axis or Less

5-Axis

6-Axis or More



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Machinery

Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Others



The Articulated Robot Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Articulated Robot market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Articulated Robot market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Articulated Robot Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Articulated Robot

1.2 Articulated Robot Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Articulated Robot Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 4-Axis or Less

1.2.3 5-Axis

1.2.4 6-Axis or More

1.3 Articulated Robot Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Articulated Robot Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.4 Machinery

1.3.5 Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals

1.3.6 Food & Beverage

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Articulated Robot Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Articulated Robot Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Articulated Robot Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Articulated Robot Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Articulated Robot Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Articulated Robot Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Articulated Robot Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Articulated Robot Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 China Taiwan Articulated Robot Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Articulated Robot Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Articulated Robot Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Articulated Robot Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Articulated Robot Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Articulated Robot Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Articulated Robot Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Articulated Robot Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Articulated Robot Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Articulated Robot Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Articulated Robot Production

3.4.1 North America Articulated Robot Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Articulated Robot Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Articulated Robot Production

3.5.1 Europe Articulated Robot Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Articulated Robot Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Articulated Robot Production

3.6.1 China Articulated Robot Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Articulated Robot Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Articulated Robot Production

3.7.1 Japan Articulated Robot Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Articulated Robot Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Articulated Robot Production

3.8.1 South Korea Articulated Robot Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Articulated Robot Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 China Taiwan Articulated Robot Production

3.9.1 China Taiwan Articulated Robot Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 China Taiwan Articulated Robot Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Articulated Robot Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Articulated Robot Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Articulated Robot Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Articulated Robot Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Articulated Robot Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Articulated Robot Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Articulated Robot Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Articulated Robot Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Articulated Robot Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Articulated Robot Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Articulated Robot Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Articulated Robot Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Articulated Robot Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 FANUC

7.1.1 FANUC Articulated Robot Corporation Information

7.1.2 FANUC Articulated Robot Product Portfolio

7.1.3 FANUC Articulated Robot Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 FANUC Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 FANUC Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 KUKA

7.2.1 KUKA Articulated Robot Corporation Information

7.2.2 KUKA Articulated Robot Product Portfolio

7.2.3 KUKA Articulated Robot Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 KUKA Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 KUKA Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 ABB

7.3.1 ABB Articulated Robot Corporation Information

7.3.2 ABB Articulated Robot Product Portfolio

7.3.3 ABB Articulated Robot Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 ABB Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 ABB Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Yaskawa

7.4.1 Yaskawa Articulated Robot Corporation Information

7.4.2 Yaskawa Articulated Robot Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Yaskawa Articulated Robot Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Yaskawa Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Yaskawa Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Kawasaki

7.5.1 Kawasaki Articulated Robot Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kawasaki Articulated Robot Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Kawasaki Articulated Robot Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Kawasaki Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Kawasaki Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 DENSO

7.6.1 DENSO Articulated Robot Corporation Information

7.6.2 DENSO Articulated Robot Product Portfolio

7.6.3 DENSO Articulated Robot Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 DENSO Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 DENSO Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Nachi-Fujikoshi

7.7.1 Nachi-Fujikoshi Articulated Robot Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nachi-Fujikoshi Articulated Robot Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi Articulated Robot Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Nachi-Fujikoshi Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nachi-Fujikoshi Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Epson

7.8.1 Epson Articulated Robot Corporation Information

7.8.2 Epson Articulated Robot Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Epson Articulated Robot Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Epson Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Epson Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Staubli

7.9.1 Staubli Articulated Robot Corporation Information

7.9.2 Staubli Articulated Robot Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Staubli Articulated Robot Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Staubli Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Staubli Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 OTC

7.10.1 OTC Articulated Robot Corporation Information

7.10.2 OTC Articulated Robot Product Portfolio

7.10.3 OTC Articulated Robot Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 OTC Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 OTC Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 COMAU

7.11.1 COMAU Articulated Robot Corporation Information

7.11.2 COMAU Articulated Robot Product Portfolio

7.11.3 COMAU Articulated Robot Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 COMAU Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 COMAU Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Omron Adept Technologies

7.12.1 Omron Adept Technologies Articulated Robot Corporation Information

7.12.2 Omron Adept Technologies Articulated Robot Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Omron Adept Technologies Articulated Robot Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Omron Adept Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Omron Adept Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 SIASUN

7.13.1 SIASUN Articulated Robot Corporation Information

7.13.2 SIASUN Articulated Robot Product Portfolio

7.13.3 SIASUN Articulated Robot Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 SIASUN Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 SIASUN Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 HIWIN(TW)

7.14.1 HIWIN(TW) Articulated Robot Corporation Information

7.14.2 HIWIN(TW) Articulated Robot Product Portfolio

7.14.3 HIWIN(TW) Articulated Robot Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 HIWIN(TW) Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 HIWIN(TW) Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Yamaha

7.15.1 Yamaha Articulated Robot Corporation Information

7.15.2 Yamaha Articulated Robot Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Yamaha Articulated Robot Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Yamaha Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Yamaha Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 GSK

7.16.1 GSK Articulated Robot Corporation Information

7.16.2 GSK Articulated Robot Product Portfolio

7.16.3 GSK Articulated Robot Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 GSK Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 GSK Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Triowin

7.17.1 Triowin Articulated Robot Corporation Information

7.17.2 Triowin Articulated Robot Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Triowin Articulated Robot Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Triowin Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Triowin Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Nanjing Estun Automation

7.18.1 Nanjing Estun Automation Articulated Robot Corporation Information

7.18.2 Nanjing Estun Automation Articulated Robot Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Nanjing Estun Automation Articulated Robot Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Nanjing Estun Automation Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Nanjing Estun Automation Recent Developments/Updates

8 Articulated Robot Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Articulated Robot Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Articulated Robot

8.4 Articulated Robot Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Articulated Robot Distributors List

9.3 Articulated Robot Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Articulated Robot Industry Trends

10.2 Articulated Robot Growth Drivers

10.3 Articulated Robot Market Challenges

10.4 Articulated Robot Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Articulated Robot by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Articulated Robot Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Articulated Robot Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Articulated Robot Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Articulated Robot Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Articulated Robot Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 China Taiwan Articulated Robot Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Articulated Robot

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Articulated Robot by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Articulated Robot by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Articulated Robot by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Articulated Robot by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Articulated Robot by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Articulated Robot by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Articulated Robot by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Articulated Robot by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

