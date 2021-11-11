Articulated Arm Machines Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast 2021-2027 | Hexagon, Carl Zeiss, Renishaw

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Articulated Arm Machines Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Articulated Arm Machines report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Articulated Arm Machines market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Articulated Arm Machines market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Articulated Arm Machines market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Articulated Arm Machines market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Articulated Arm Machines market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hexagon, Carl Zeiss, Renishaw, Mitutoyo, Faro Technologies, Nikon Metrology, Danish Micro Engineering, Optical Gaging Products, Trescal, Optical Metrological Services

Market Segmentation by Product:

Pneumatic Articulated Arm Machines

Electric Articulated Arm Machines



Market Segmentation by Application:

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial Manufacturing

Automotive

Aerospace

Others



The Articulated Arm Machines Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Articulated Arm Machines market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Articulated Arm Machines market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Articulated Arm Machines Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Articulated Arm Machines

1.2 Articulated Arm Machines Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Articulated Arm Machines Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Pneumatic Articulated Arm Machines

1.2.3 Electric Articulated Arm Machines

1.3 Articulated Arm Machines Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Articulated Arm Machines Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.3 Industrial Manufacturing

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Aerospace

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Articulated Arm Machines Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Articulated Arm Machines Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Articulated Arm Machines Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Articulated Arm Machines Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Articulated Arm Machines Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Articulated Arm Machines Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Articulated Arm Machines Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Articulated Arm Machines Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Articulated Arm Machines Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Articulated Arm Machines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Articulated Arm Machines Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Articulated Arm Machines Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Articulated Arm Machines Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Articulated Arm Machines Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Articulated Arm Machines Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Articulated Arm Machines Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Articulated Arm Machines Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Articulated Arm Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Articulated Arm Machines Production

3.4.1 North America Articulated Arm Machines Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Articulated Arm Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Articulated Arm Machines Production

3.5.1 Europe Articulated Arm Machines Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Articulated Arm Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Articulated Arm Machines Production

3.6.1 China Articulated Arm Machines Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Articulated Arm Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Articulated Arm Machines Production

3.7.1 Japan Articulated Arm Machines Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Articulated Arm Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Articulated Arm Machines Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Articulated Arm Machines Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Articulated Arm Machines Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Articulated Arm Machines Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Articulated Arm Machines Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Articulated Arm Machines Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Articulated Arm Machines Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Articulated Arm Machines Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Articulated Arm Machines Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Articulated Arm Machines Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Articulated Arm Machines Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Articulated Arm Machines Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Articulated Arm Machines Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Hexagon

7.1.1 Hexagon Articulated Arm Machines Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hexagon Articulated Arm Machines Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Hexagon Articulated Arm Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Hexagon Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Hexagon Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Carl Zeiss

7.2.1 Carl Zeiss Articulated Arm Machines Corporation Information

7.2.2 Carl Zeiss Articulated Arm Machines Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Carl Zeiss Articulated Arm Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Carl Zeiss Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Carl Zeiss Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Renishaw

7.3.1 Renishaw Articulated Arm Machines Corporation Information

7.3.2 Renishaw Articulated Arm Machines Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Renishaw Articulated Arm Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Renishaw Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Renishaw Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Mitutoyo

7.4.1 Mitutoyo Articulated Arm Machines Corporation Information

7.4.2 Mitutoyo Articulated Arm Machines Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Mitutoyo Articulated Arm Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Mitutoyo Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Mitutoyo Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Faro Technologies

7.5.1 Faro Technologies Articulated Arm Machines Corporation Information

7.5.2 Faro Technologies Articulated Arm Machines Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Faro Technologies Articulated Arm Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Faro Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Faro Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Nikon Metrology

7.6.1 Nikon Metrology Articulated Arm Machines Corporation Information

7.6.2 Nikon Metrology Articulated Arm Machines Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Nikon Metrology Articulated Arm Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Nikon Metrology Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Nikon Metrology Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Danish Micro Engineering

7.7.1 Danish Micro Engineering Articulated Arm Machines Corporation Information

7.7.2 Danish Micro Engineering Articulated Arm Machines Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Danish Micro Engineering Articulated Arm Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Danish Micro Engineering Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Danish Micro Engineering Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Optical Gaging Products

7.8.1 Optical Gaging Products Articulated Arm Machines Corporation Information

7.8.2 Optical Gaging Products Articulated Arm Machines Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Optical Gaging Products Articulated Arm Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Optical Gaging Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Optical Gaging Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Trescal

7.9.1 Trescal Articulated Arm Machines Corporation Information

7.9.2 Trescal Articulated Arm Machines Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Trescal Articulated Arm Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Trescal Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Trescal Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Optical Metrological Services

7.10.1 Optical Metrological Services Articulated Arm Machines Corporation Information

7.10.2 Optical Metrological Services Articulated Arm Machines Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Optical Metrological Services Articulated Arm Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Optical Metrological Services Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Optical Metrological Services Recent Developments/Updates

8 Articulated Arm Machines Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Articulated Arm Machines Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Articulated Arm Machines

8.4 Articulated Arm Machines Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Articulated Arm Machines Distributors List

9.3 Articulated Arm Machines Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Articulated Arm Machines Industry Trends

10.2 Articulated Arm Machines Growth Drivers

10.3 Articulated Arm Machines Market Challenges

10.4 Articulated Arm Machines Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Articulated Arm Machines by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Articulated Arm Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Articulated Arm Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Articulated Arm Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Articulated Arm Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Articulated Arm Machines

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Articulated Arm Machines by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Articulated Arm Machines by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Articulated Arm Machines by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Articulated Arm Machines by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Articulated Arm Machines by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Articulated Arm Machines by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Articulated Arm Machines by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Articulated Arm Machines by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

