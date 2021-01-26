Arthroscopy Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027|Arthrex GmbH, Smith & Nephew plc., J&J (DePuy Synthes)

Arthroscopy (also called arthroscopic or keyhole surgery) is a minimally invasive surgical procedure on a joint in which an examination and sometimes treatment of damage is performed using an arthroscope, an endoscope that is inserted into the joint through a small incision. Arthroscopic procedures can be performed during ACL reconstruction. This report study the market info of Arthroscopy, including Powered Shaver Systems, Visualization Systems, Fluid Management Systems, Ablation Systems, Arthroscopes, Arthroscope Implants, Accessories and Disposables. Major producers in the sector are Arthrex GmbH, Smith & Nephew PLC., and J&J (DePuy Synthes), with revenues of 36.59%, 21.81% and 12.27%, respectively, in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Arthroscopy Market The global Arthroscopy market size is projected to reach US$ 8901.4 million by 2026, from US$ 6039.2 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2628955/global-arthroscopy-market

:

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Arthroscopy market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Arthroscopy market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Arthroscopy market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Arthroscopy market.

Arthroscopy Breakdown Data by Type

Powered Shaver Systems, Visualization Systems, Fluid Management Systems, Ablation Systems, Arthroscopes, Arthroscope Implants, Accessories, Disposables

Arthroscopy Breakdown Data by Application

Hip, Knee, Shoulder, Spine, Foot and Ankle, Hand and Wrist, Others Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Arthroscopy market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Arthroscopy market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, Arthrex GmbH, Smith & Nephew plc., J&J (DePuy Synthes), Stryker Corporation, ConMed Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Karl Storz GmbH, Olympus Winter & Ibe GmbH, Richard Wolf, Stryker Corporation, ConMed Corporation

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3900):

https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/83a309383f5c69e3303881d8bccb0a86,0,1,global-arthroscopy-market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Arthroscopy Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Powered Shaver Systems

1.2.3 Visualization Systems

1.2.4 Fluid Management Systems

1.2.5 Ablation Systems

1.2.6 Arthroscopes

1.2.7 Arthroscope Implants

1.2.8 Accessories

1.2.9 Disposables 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Arthroscopy Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hip

1.3.3 Knee

1.3.4 Shoulder

1.3.5 Spine

1.3.6 Foot and Ankle

1.3.7 Hand and Wrist

1.3.8 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Arthroscopy Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Arthroscopy Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Arthroscopy Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Arthroscopy Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Arthroscopy Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Arthroscopy Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Arthroscopy Market Trends

2.3.2 Arthroscopy Market Drivers

2.3.3 Arthroscopy Market Challenges

2.3.4 Arthroscopy Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Arthroscopy Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Arthroscopy Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Arthroscopy Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Arthroscopy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Arthroscopy Revenue 3.4 Global Arthroscopy Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Arthroscopy Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Arthroscopy Revenue in 2020 3.5 Arthroscopy Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Arthroscopy Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Arthroscopy Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Arthroscopy Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Arthroscopy Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Arthroscopy Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Arthroscopy Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Arthroscopy Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Arthroscopy Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Arthroscopy Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Arthroscopy Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Arthroscopy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Arthroscopy Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Arthroscopy Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Arthroscopy Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Arthroscopy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Arthroscopy Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Arthroscopy Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Arthroscopy Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Arthroscopy Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Arthroscopy Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Arthroscopy Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Arthroscopy Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Arthroscopy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Arthroscopy Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Arthroscopy Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Arthroscopy Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Arthroscopy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Arthroscopy Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Arthroscopy Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Arthroscopy Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Arthroscopy Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Arthroscopy Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Arthroscopy Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Arthroscopy Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Arthroscopy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Arthroscopy Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Arthroscopy Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Arthroscopy Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Arthroscopy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Arthroscopy Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Arthroscopy Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Arthroscopy Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Arthroscopy Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Arthroscopy Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Arthroscopy Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Arthroscopy Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Arthroscopy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Arthroscopy Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Arthroscopy Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Arthroscopy Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Arthroscopy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Arthroscopy Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Arthroscopy Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Arthroscopy Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Arthroscopy Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Arthroscopy Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Arthroscopy Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Arthroscopy Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Arthroscopy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Arthroscopy Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Arthroscopy Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Arthroscopy Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Arthroscopy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Arthroscopy Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Arthroscopy Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Arthroscopy Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Arthroscopy Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Arthroscopy Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Arthrex GmbH

11.1.1 Arthrex GmbH Company Details

11.1.2 Arthrex GmbH Business Overview

11.1.3 Arthrex GmbH Arthroscopy Introduction

11.1.4 Arthrex GmbH Revenue in Arthroscopy Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Arthrex GmbH Recent Development 11.2 Smith & Nephew plc.

11.2.1 Smith & Nephew plc. Company Details

11.2.2 Smith & Nephew plc. Business Overview

11.2.3 Smith & Nephew plc. Arthroscopy Introduction

11.2.4 Smith & Nephew plc. Revenue in Arthroscopy Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Smith & Nephew plc. Recent Development 11.3 J&J (DePuy Synthes)

11.3.1 J&J (DePuy Synthes) Company Details

11.3.2 J&J (DePuy Synthes) Business Overview

11.3.3 J&J (DePuy Synthes) Arthroscopy Introduction

11.3.4 J&J (DePuy Synthes) Revenue in Arthroscopy Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 J&J (DePuy Synthes) Recent Development 11.4 Stryker Corporation

11.4.1 Stryker Corporation Company Details

11.4.2 Stryker Corporation Business Overview

11.4.3 Stryker Corporation Arthroscopy Introduction

11.4.4 Stryker Corporation Revenue in Arthroscopy Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Stryker Corporation Recent Development 11.5 ConMed Corporation

11.5.1 ConMed Corporation Company Details

11.5.2 ConMed Corporation Business Overview

11.5.3 ConMed Corporation Arthroscopy Introduction

11.5.4 ConMed Corporation Revenue in Arthroscopy Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 ConMed Corporation Recent Development 11.6 Zimmer Biomet

11.6.1 Zimmer Biomet Company Details

11.6.2 Zimmer Biomet Business Overview

11.6.3 Zimmer Biomet Arthroscopy Introduction

11.6.4 Zimmer Biomet Revenue in Arthroscopy Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Zimmer Biomet Recent Development 11.7 Karl Storz GmbH

11.7.1 Karl Storz GmbH Company Details

11.7.2 Karl Storz GmbH Business Overview

11.7.3 Karl Storz GmbH Arthroscopy Introduction

11.7.4 Karl Storz GmbH Revenue in Arthroscopy Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Karl Storz GmbH Recent Development 11.8 Olympus Winter & Ibe GmbH

11.8.1 Olympus Winter & Ibe GmbH Company Details

11.8.2 Olympus Winter & Ibe GmbH Business Overview

11.8.3 Olympus Winter & Ibe GmbH Arthroscopy Introduction

11.8.4 Olympus Winter & Ibe GmbH Revenue in Arthroscopy Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Olympus Winter & Ibe GmbH Recent Development 11.9 Richard Wolf

11.9.1 Richard Wolf Company Details

11.9.2 Richard Wolf Business Overview

11.9.3 Richard Wolf Arthroscopy Introduction

11.9.4 Richard Wolf Revenue in Arthroscopy Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Richard Wolf Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

About Us