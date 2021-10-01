Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Market Leading Players, Growth, Production, And Opportunities 2021-2027 | Shell Chemicals, Total, Sinopec

“

The report titled Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Shell Chemicals, Total, Sinopec, BP, ADNOC, ARAMCO, PEMEX, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, ONGC, LG Chem

Market Segmentation by Product:

Heavy Naphtha

Light Naphtha



Market Segmentation by Application:

Chemicals

Energy & Additives



The Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha market?

Table of Contents:

1 Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Market Overview

1.1 Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Product Overview

1.2 Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Heavy Naphtha

1.2.2 Light Naphtha

1.3 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha by Application

4.1 Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Chemicals

4.1.2 Energy & Additives

4.2 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha by Country

5.1 North America Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha by Country

6.1 Europe Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha by Country

8.1 Latin America Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Business

10.1 Shell Chemicals

10.1.1 Shell Chemicals Corporation Information

10.1.2 Shell Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Shell Chemicals Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Shell Chemicals Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Products Offered

10.1.5 Shell Chemicals Recent Development

10.2 Total

10.2.1 Total Corporation Information

10.2.2 Total Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Total Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Shell Chemicals Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Products Offered

10.2.5 Total Recent Development

10.3 Sinopec

10.3.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sinopec Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sinopec Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Sinopec Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Products Offered

10.3.5 Sinopec Recent Development

10.4 BP

10.4.1 BP Corporation Information

10.4.2 BP Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 BP Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 BP Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Products Offered

10.4.5 BP Recent Development

10.5 ADNOC

10.5.1 ADNOC Corporation Information

10.5.2 ADNOC Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 ADNOC Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 ADNOC Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Products Offered

10.5.5 ADNOC Recent Development

10.6 ARAMCO

10.6.1 ARAMCO Corporation Information

10.6.2 ARAMCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 ARAMCO Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 ARAMCO Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Products Offered

10.6.5 ARAMCO Recent Development

10.7 PEMEX

10.7.1 PEMEX Corporation Information

10.7.2 PEMEX Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 PEMEX Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 PEMEX Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Products Offered

10.7.5 PEMEX Recent Development

10.8 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited

10.8.1 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Products Offered

10.8.5 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited Recent Development

10.9 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

10.9.1 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Products Offered

10.9.5 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Recent Development

10.10 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Recent Development

10.11 ONGC

10.11.1 ONGC Corporation Information

10.11.2 ONGC Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 ONGC Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 ONGC Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Products Offered

10.11.5 ONGC Recent Development

10.12 LG Chem

10.12.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.12.2 LG Chem Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 LG Chem Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 LG Chem Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Products Offered

10.12.5 LG Chem Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Distributors

12.3 Aromatic Petroleum Naphtha Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”