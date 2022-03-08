Argon Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2022–2028 | Airgas, Air Liquide, Linde

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Argon Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Argon report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Argon market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Argon market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Argon market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Argon market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Argon market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Airgas, Air Liquide, Linde, Messer, Praxair

Market Segmentation by Product:

Liquid Argon

Gas Argon



Market Segmentation by Application:

Electronics

Metal Manufacturing

Imaging and Lighting

Food and Beverages

Chemicals



The Argon Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Argon market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Argon market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Argon Product Introduction

1.2 Global Argon Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Argon Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Argon Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Argon Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Argon Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Argon Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Argon Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Argon in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Argon Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Argon Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Argon Industry Trends

1.5.2 Argon Market Drivers

1.5.3 Argon Market Challenges

1.5.4 Argon Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Argon Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Liquid Argon

2.1.2 Gas Argon

2.2 Global Argon Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Argon Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Argon Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Argon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Argon Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Argon Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Argon Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Argon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Argon Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Electronics

3.1.2 Metal Manufacturing

3.1.3 Imaging and Lighting

3.1.4 Food and Beverages

3.1.5 Chemicals

3.2 Global Argon Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Argon Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Argon Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Argon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Argon Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Argon Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Argon Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Argon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Argon Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Argon Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Argon Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Argon Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Argon Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Argon Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Argon Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Argon Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Argon in 2021

4.2.3 Global Argon Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Argon Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Argon Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Argon Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Argon Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Argon Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Argon Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Argon Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Argon Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Argon Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Argon Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Argon Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Argon Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Argon Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Argon Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Argon Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Argon Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Argon Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Argon Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Argon Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Argon Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Argon Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Argon Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Argon Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Argon Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Argon Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Argon Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Airgas

7.1.1 Airgas Corporation Information

7.1.2 Airgas Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Airgas Argon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Airgas Argon Products Offered

7.1.5 Airgas Recent Development

7.2 Air Liquide

7.2.1 Air Liquide Corporation Information

7.2.2 Air Liquide Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Air Liquide Argon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Air Liquide Argon Products Offered

7.2.5 Air Liquide Recent Development

7.3 Linde

7.3.1 Linde Corporation Information

7.3.2 Linde Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Linde Argon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Linde Argon Products Offered

7.3.5 Linde Recent Development

7.4 Messer

7.4.1 Messer Corporation Information

7.4.2 Messer Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Messer Argon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Messer Argon Products Offered

7.4.5 Messer Recent Development

7.5 Praxair

7.5.1 Praxair Corporation Information

7.5.2 Praxair Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Praxair Argon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Praxair Argon Products Offered

7.5.5 Praxair Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Argon Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Argon Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Argon Distributors

8.3 Argon Production Mode & Process

8.4 Argon Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Argon Sales Channels

8.4.2 Argon Distributors

8.5 Argon Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

