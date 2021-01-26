Argatroban Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027|Inc, SANDOZ, GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Argatroban is a synthetic direct thrombin inhibitor and the chemical name is 1-[5- [(aminoiminomethyl)amino]-1-oxo-2-[[(1,2,3,4-tetrahydro-3-methyl-8-quinolinyl)sulfonyl]amino]pentyl]-4-methyl-2-piperidinecarboxylic acid, monohydrate. Argatroban has 4 asymmetric carbons. One of the asymmetric carbons has an R configuration (stereoisomer Type I) and an S configuration (stereoisomer Type II). Argatroban consists of a mixture of R and S stereoisomers at a ratio of approximately 65:35. In the last several years, global market of Argatroban Industry decreased with the average production growth rate about -15%. In 2015, global capacity of Argatroban reduced to 34786 grams from 65183 grams since 2011. It is predicted that the argatroban demand will continue to decrease with a average growth rate of -9% in the coming five years. Japan is the still largest supplier of argatroban with the production market share of 35% and the consumption market share of 22% in 2015. The price of argatroban is relatively expensive. The largest consumers are developed countries with high income. USA occupied a market share of 34%. The second place is Europe, following North America with the consumption market share of 22% in 2015. China has few companies entering the market with production share of only 8%, and demand cannot be satisfied with supply. Large quantities of argatroban have to be imported. Intially, compared with hirudin and heparin, the therapeutic dose has little effect on platelet, no antigen and strong antithrombotic effect. The sale value has reached 190 million USA dollars in 2008. But because of its narrow therapeutic area, uncertain factors on human’s bodies and fierce competition from other substitutes, it sales far less than other thrombin inhibitor. The value reduced to 101 million USA dollars in 2015.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Argatroban Market The global Argatroban market size is projected to reach US$ 19 million by 2026, from US$ 50 million in 2019, at a CAGR of -15.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Argatroban Scope and Segment Argatroban market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Argatroban market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Pfizer, Inc, SANDOZ, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, fresenius-kabi, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, WEST-WARD,INC

Argatroban Breakdown Data by Type

Argatroban Powder, Argatroban Injection

Argatroban Breakdown Data by Application

Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT), Percutaneous Coronary Intervention, Cerebral Arterial Thrombosis Regional and Country-level Analysis The Argatroban market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Argatroban market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Argatroban Market Share Analysis

