Area Rugs Market Upcoming Trends, Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2027 | Balta Industries, Milliken & Company, Mohawk Industries

The report titled Global Area Rugs Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Area Rugs market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Area Rugs market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Area Rugs market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Area Rugs market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Area Rugs report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Area Rugs report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Area Rugs market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Area Rugs market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Area Rugs market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Area Rugs market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Area Rugs market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Balta Industries, Milliken & Company, Mohawk Industries, Nourison Industries, OW (Oriental Weavers), Shaw Industries, The Dixie Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Wool Area Rug

Silk Area Rug

Cotton Area Rug

Sisal, Jute & Sea Grass Area Rug

Animal Skins Area Rug

Synthetics Area Rug



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Use

Commercial Use



The Area Rugs Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Area Rugs market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Area Rugs market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Area Rugs market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Area Rugs industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Area Rugs market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Area Rugs market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Area Rugs market?

Table of Contents:

1 Area Rugs Market Overview

1.1 Area Rugs Product Scope

1.2 Area Rugs Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Area Rugs Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Wool Area Rug

1.2.3 Silk Area Rug

1.2.4 Cotton Area Rug

1.2.5 Sisal, Jute & Sea Grass Area Rug

1.2.6 Animal Skins Area Rug

1.2.7 Synthetics Area Rug

1.3 Area Rugs Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Area Rugs Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Residential Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.4 Area Rugs Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Area Rugs Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Area Rugs Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Area Rugs Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Area Rugs Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Area Rugs Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Area Rugs Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Area Rugs Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Area Rugs Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Area Rugs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Area Rugs Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Area Rugs Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Area Rugs Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Area Rugs Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Area Rugs Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Area Rugs Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Area Rugs Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Area Rugs Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Area Rugs Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Area Rugs Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Area Rugs Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Area Rugs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Area Rugs as of 2020)

3.4 Global Area Rugs Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Area Rugs Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Area Rugs Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Area Rugs Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Area Rugs Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Area Rugs Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Area Rugs Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Area Rugs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Area Rugs Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Area Rugs Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Area Rugs Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Area Rugs Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Area Rugs Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Area Rugs Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Area Rugs Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Area Rugs Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Area Rugs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Area Rugs Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Area Rugs Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Area Rugs Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Area Rugs Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Area Rugs Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Area Rugs Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Area Rugs Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Area Rugs Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Area Rugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Area Rugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Area Rugs Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Area Rugs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Area Rugs Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Area Rugs Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Area Rugs Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Area Rugs Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Area Rugs Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Area Rugs Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Area Rugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Area Rugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Area Rugs Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 136 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 136 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Area Rugs Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Area Rugs Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Area Rugs Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Area Rugs Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Area Rugs Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Area Rugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Area Rugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Area Rugs Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 243 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 243 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Area Rugs Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Area Rugs Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Area Rugs Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Area Rugs Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Area Rugs Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Area Rugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Area Rugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Area Rugs Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Area Rugs Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Area Rugs Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Area Rugs Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Area Rugs Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Area Rugs Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Area Rugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Area Rugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Area Rugs Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia M Sq.m. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia M Sq.m. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Area Rugs Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Area Rugs Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Area Rugs Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Area Rugs Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Area Rugs Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Area Rugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Area Rugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Area Rugs Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Area Rugs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Area Rugs Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Area Rugs Business

12.1 Balta Industries

12.1.1 Balta Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 Balta Industries Business Overview

12.1.3 Balta Industries Area Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Balta Industries Area Rugs Products Offered

12.1.5 Balta Industries Recent Development

12.2 Milliken & Company

12.2.1 Milliken & Company Corporation Information

12.2.2 Milliken & Company Business Overview

12.2.3 Milliken & Company Area Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Milliken & Company Area Rugs Products Offered

12.2.5 Milliken & Company Recent Development

12.3 Mohawk Industries

12.3.1 Mohawk Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 Mohawk Industries Business Overview

12.3.3 Mohawk Industries Area Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Mohawk Industries Area Rugs Products Offered

12.3.5 Mohawk Industries Recent Development

12.4 Nourison Industries

12.4.1 Nourison Industries Corporation Information

12.4.2 Nourison Industries Business Overview

12.4.3 Nourison Industries Area Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Nourison Industries Area Rugs Products Offered

12.4.5 Nourison Industries Recent Development

12.5 OW (Oriental Weavers)

12.5.1 OW (Oriental Weavers) Corporation Information

12.5.2 OW (Oriental Weavers) Business Overview

12.5.3 OW (Oriental Weavers) Area Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 OW (Oriental Weavers) Area Rugs Products Offered

12.5.5 OW (Oriental Weavers) Recent Development

12.6 Shaw Industries

12.6.1 Shaw Industries Corporation Information

12.6.2 Shaw Industries Business Overview

12.6.3 Shaw Industries Area Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Shaw Industries Area Rugs Products Offered

12.6.5 Shaw Industries Recent Development

12.7 The Dixie Group

12.7.1 The Dixie Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 The Dixie Group Business Overview

12.7.3 The Dixie Group Area Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 The Dixie Group Area Rugs Products Offered

12.7.5 The Dixie Group Recent Development

…

13 Area Rugs Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Area Rugs Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Area Rugs

13.4 Area Rugs Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Area Rugs Distributors List

14.3 Area Rugs Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Area Rugs Market Trends

15.2 Area Rugs Drivers

15.3 Area Rugs Market Challenges

15.4 Area Rugs Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

