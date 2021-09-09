Area Luminaires Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, Opportunity Assessments 2021-2027 | Holm, MaxLite, LEDVANCE LLC

“

The report titled Global Area Luminaires Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Area Luminaires market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Area Luminaires market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Area Luminaires market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Area Luminaires market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Area Luminaires report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Area Luminaires report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Area Luminaires market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Area Luminaires market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Area Luminaires market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Area Luminaires market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Area Luminaires market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Holm, MaxLite, LEDVANCE LLC, Lithonia Lighting, Hubbell, Signify Holding, Aleo Lighting, Cree Lighting, LIGMAN Lighting, IKIO LED Lighting, Southgate Lighting, LED2 Lighting, Performance in Lighting, Halco Lighting Technologies, Topaz Lighting Corp, EYE Lighting International, Lumenpulse, Landscape Forms, Kenall Manufacturing

Market Segmentation by Product:

Recessed

Surface Mounted



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential Lighting

Public Lighting

Industrial Lighting

Commercial Lighting



The Area Luminaires Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Area Luminaires market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Area Luminaires market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Area Luminaires market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Area Luminaires industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Area Luminaires market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Area Luminaires market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Area Luminaires market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Area Luminaires Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Mounting Type

1.2.1 Global Area Luminaires Market Size Growth Rate by Mounting Type

1.2.2 Recessed

1.2.3 Surface Mounted

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Area Luminaires Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential Lighting

1.3.3 Public Lighting

1.3.4 Industrial Lighting

1.3.5 Commercial Lighting

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Area Luminaires Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Area Luminaires Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Area Luminaires Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Area Luminaires Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Area Luminaires Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Area Luminaires Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Area Luminaires Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Area Luminaires Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Area Luminaires Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Area Luminaires Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Area Luminaires Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Area Luminaires Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Area Luminaires Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Area Luminaires Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Area Luminaires Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Area Luminaires Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Area Luminaires Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Area Luminaires Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Area Luminaires Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Area Luminaires Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Area Luminaires Sales by Mounting Type

4.1.1 Global Area Luminaires Historical Sales by Mounting Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Area Luminaires Forecasted Sales by Mounting Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Area Luminaires Sales Market Share by Mounting Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Area Luminaires Revenue by Mounting Type

4.2.1 Global Area Luminaires Historical Revenue by Mounting Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Area Luminaires Forecasted Revenue by Mounting Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Area Luminaires Revenue Market Share by Mounting Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Area Luminaires Price by Mounting Type

4.3.1 Global Area Luminaires Price by Mounting Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Area Luminaires Price Forecast by Mounting Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Area Luminaires Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Area Luminaires Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Area Luminaires Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Area Luminaires Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Area Luminaires Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Area Luminaires Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Area Luminaires Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Area Luminaires Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Area Luminaires Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Area Luminaires Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Area Luminaires Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Area Luminaires Market Size by Mounting Type

6.1.1 North America Area Luminaires Sales by Mounting Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Area Luminaires Revenue by Mounting Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Area Luminaires Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Area Luminaires Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Area Luminaires Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Area Luminaires Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Area Luminaires Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Area Luminaires Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Area Luminaires Market Size by Mounting Type

7.1.1 Europe Area Luminaires Sales by Mounting Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Area Luminaires Revenue by Mounting Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Area Luminaires Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Area Luminaires Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Area Luminaires Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Area Luminaires Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Area Luminaires Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Area Luminaires Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Area Luminaires Market Size by Mounting Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Area Luminaires Sales by Mounting Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Area Luminaires Revenue by Mounting Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Area Luminaires Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Area Luminaires Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Area Luminaires Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Area Luminaires Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Area Luminaires Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Area Luminaires Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Area Luminaires Market Size by Mounting Type

9.1.1 Latin America Area Luminaires Sales by Mounting Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Area Luminaires Revenue by Mounting Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Area Luminaires Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Area Luminaires Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Area Luminaires Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Area Luminaires Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Area Luminaires Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Area Luminaires Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Area Luminaires Market Size by Mounting Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Area Luminaires Sales by Mounting Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Area Luminaires Revenue by Mounting Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Area Luminaires Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Area Luminaires Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Area Luminaires Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Area Luminaires Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Area Luminaires Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Area Luminaires Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Holm

11.1.1 Holm Corporation Information

11.1.2 Holm Overview

11.1.3 Holm Area Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Holm Area Luminaires Product Description

11.1.5 Holm Recent Developments

11.2 MaxLite

11.2.1 MaxLite Corporation Information

11.2.2 MaxLite Overview

11.2.3 MaxLite Area Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 MaxLite Area Luminaires Product Description

11.2.5 MaxLite Recent Developments

11.3 LEDVANCE LLC

11.3.1 LEDVANCE LLC Corporation Information

11.3.2 LEDVANCE LLC Overview

11.3.3 LEDVANCE LLC Area Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 LEDVANCE LLC Area Luminaires Product Description

11.3.5 LEDVANCE LLC Recent Developments

11.4 Lithonia Lighting

11.4.1 Lithonia Lighting Corporation Information

11.4.2 Lithonia Lighting Overview

11.4.3 Lithonia Lighting Area Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Lithonia Lighting Area Luminaires Product Description

11.4.5 Lithonia Lighting Recent Developments

11.5 Hubbell

11.5.1 Hubbell Corporation Information

11.5.2 Hubbell Overview

11.5.3 Hubbell Area Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Hubbell Area Luminaires Product Description

11.5.5 Hubbell Recent Developments

11.6 Signify Holding

11.6.1 Signify Holding Corporation Information

11.6.2 Signify Holding Overview

11.6.3 Signify Holding Area Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Signify Holding Area Luminaires Product Description

11.6.5 Signify Holding Recent Developments

11.7 Aleo Lighting

11.7.1 Aleo Lighting Corporation Information

11.7.2 Aleo Lighting Overview

11.7.3 Aleo Lighting Area Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Aleo Lighting Area Luminaires Product Description

11.7.5 Aleo Lighting Recent Developments

11.8 Cree Lighting

11.8.1 Cree Lighting Corporation Information

11.8.2 Cree Lighting Overview

11.8.3 Cree Lighting Area Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Cree Lighting Area Luminaires Product Description

11.8.5 Cree Lighting Recent Developments

11.9 LIGMAN Lighting

11.9.1 LIGMAN Lighting Corporation Information

11.9.2 LIGMAN Lighting Overview

11.9.3 LIGMAN Lighting Area Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 LIGMAN Lighting Area Luminaires Product Description

11.9.5 LIGMAN Lighting Recent Developments

11.10 IKIO LED Lighting

11.10.1 IKIO LED Lighting Corporation Information

11.10.2 IKIO LED Lighting Overview

11.10.3 IKIO LED Lighting Area Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 IKIO LED Lighting Area Luminaires Product Description

11.10.5 IKIO LED Lighting Recent Developments

11.11 Southgate Lighting

11.11.1 Southgate Lighting Corporation Information

11.11.2 Southgate Lighting Overview

11.11.3 Southgate Lighting Area Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Southgate Lighting Area Luminaires Product Description

11.11.5 Southgate Lighting Recent Developments

11.12 LED2 Lighting

11.12.1 LED2 Lighting Corporation Information

11.12.2 LED2 Lighting Overview

11.12.3 LED2 Lighting Area Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 LED2 Lighting Area Luminaires Product Description

11.12.5 LED2 Lighting Recent Developments

11.13 Performance in Lighting

11.13.1 Performance in Lighting Corporation Information

11.13.2 Performance in Lighting Overview

11.13.3 Performance in Lighting Area Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Performance in Lighting Area Luminaires Product Description

11.13.5 Performance in Lighting Recent Developments

11.14 Halco Lighting Technologies

11.14.1 Halco Lighting Technologies Corporation Information

11.14.2 Halco Lighting Technologies Overview

11.14.3 Halco Lighting Technologies Area Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Halco Lighting Technologies Area Luminaires Product Description

11.14.5 Halco Lighting Technologies Recent Developments

11.15 Topaz Lighting Corp

11.15.1 Topaz Lighting Corp Corporation Information

11.15.2 Topaz Lighting Corp Overview

11.15.3 Topaz Lighting Corp Area Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Topaz Lighting Corp Area Luminaires Product Description

11.15.5 Topaz Lighting Corp Recent Developments

11.16 EYE Lighting International

11.16.1 EYE Lighting International Corporation Information

11.16.2 EYE Lighting International Overview

11.16.3 EYE Lighting International Area Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 EYE Lighting International Area Luminaires Product Description

11.16.5 EYE Lighting International Recent Developments

11.17 Lumenpulse

11.17.1 Lumenpulse Corporation Information

11.17.2 Lumenpulse Overview

11.17.3 Lumenpulse Area Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Lumenpulse Area Luminaires Product Description

11.17.5 Lumenpulse Recent Developments

11.18 Landscape Forms

11.18.1 Landscape Forms Corporation Information

11.18.2 Landscape Forms Overview

11.18.3 Landscape Forms Area Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Landscape Forms Area Luminaires Product Description

11.18.5 Landscape Forms Recent Developments

11.19 Kenall Manufacturing

11.19.1 Kenall Manufacturing Corporation Information

11.19.2 Kenall Manufacturing Overview

11.19.3 Kenall Manufacturing Area Luminaires Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Kenall Manufacturing Area Luminaires Product Description

11.19.5 Kenall Manufacturing Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Area Luminaires Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Area Luminaires Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Area Luminaires Production Mode & Process

12.4 Area Luminaires Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Area Luminaires Sales Channels

12.4.2 Area Luminaires Distributors

12.5 Area Luminaires Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Area Luminaires Industry Trends

13.2 Area Luminaires Market Drivers

13.3 Area Luminaires Market Challenges

13.4 Area Luminaires Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Area Luminaires Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

