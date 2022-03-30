Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market by Product, End-user, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2028| Autodesk, AVEVA Group, PTC

Los Angeles, United States: The global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software market.

Leading players of the global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software market.

Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Leading Players

Autodesk, AVEVA Group, PTC, Bentley Systems, Dassault Systems, ANSYS, Hexagon, RIB Software, Nemetschek, Computer and Structure, Trimble, Mathsoft, Archon Engineering, Intergraph, Carlson Software, Foresoft Pty, Roads & Bridges, Esri, Construsoft, GEOTEC Software

Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Segmentation by Product

Services, Software Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software

Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Segmentation by Application

Buildings, Industrial, Civil Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Utilities, Others

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

What is the Significance of this Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Report?

(A) To study the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the major players.

(B) Determining, interpreting and forecasting the market on the basis of type, end use and region.

(C) To analyze and forecast the market size of Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software industry in the global market.

(D) To find out the important trends and factors driving or stopping the growth of the market.

(E) To analyze the market potential and advantages, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks of the global vital regions.

(F) Critically analyze the individual growth trends of each submarket and their contribution to the market.

(G) To analyze the Growth opportunities in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software market for the stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

(H) Creating strategic outlines of Major players and comprehensively analyzing their growth strategies.

(I) To understand competitive developments such as contracts, expansions, new product launches and market assets.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Report:

1. What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

2. Which are the key factors driving the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software market?

3. What was the size of the emerging Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software market by value in 2021?

4. What will be the size of the emerging Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software market in 2028?

5. Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software market?

6. What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software market?

7. What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software market?

8. What are the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Industry?

Table of Contents.

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Services

1.2.3 Software

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Buildings

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Civil Infrastructure

1.3.5 Oil & Gas

1.3.6 Utilities

1.3.7 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Industry Trends

2.3.2 Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Drivers

2.3.3 Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Challenges

2.3.4 Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Revenue

3.4 Global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Revenue in 2021

3.5 Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Autodesk

11.1.1 Autodesk Company Details

11.1.2 Autodesk Business Overview

11.1.3 Autodesk Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Introduction

11.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 Autodesk Recent Developments

11.2 AVEVA Group

11.2.1 AVEVA Group Company Details

11.2.2 AVEVA Group Business Overview

11.2.3 AVEVA Group Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Introduction

11.2.4 AVEVA Group Revenue in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 AVEVA Group Recent Developments

11.3 PTC

11.3.1 PTC Company Details

11.3.2 PTC Business Overview

11.3.3 PTC Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Introduction

11.3.4 PTC Revenue in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 PTC Recent Developments

11.4 Bentley Systems

11.4.1 Bentley Systems Company Details

11.4.2 Bentley Systems Business Overview

11.4.3 Bentley Systems Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Introduction

11.4.4 Bentley Systems Revenue in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 Bentley Systems Recent Developments

11.5 Dassault Systems

11.5.1 Dassault Systems Company Details

11.5.2 Dassault Systems Business Overview

11.5.3 Dassault Systems Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Introduction

11.5.4 Dassault Systems Revenue in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 Dassault Systems Recent Developments

11.6 ANSYS

11.6.1 ANSYS Company Details

11.6.2 ANSYS Business Overview

11.6.3 ANSYS Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Introduction

11.6.4 ANSYS Revenue in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 ANSYS Recent Developments

11.7 Hexagon

11.7.1 Hexagon Company Details

11.7.2 Hexagon Business Overview

11.7.3 Hexagon Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Introduction

11.7.4 Hexagon Revenue in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 Hexagon Recent Developments

11.8 RIB Software

11.8.1 RIB Software Company Details

11.8.2 RIB Software Business Overview

11.8.3 RIB Software Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Introduction

11.8.4 RIB Software Revenue in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 RIB Software Recent Developments

11.9 Nemetschek

11.9.1 Nemetschek Company Details

11.9.2 Nemetschek Business Overview

11.9.3 Nemetschek Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Introduction

11.9.4 Nemetschek Revenue in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 Nemetschek Recent Developments

11.10 Computer and Structure

11.10.1 Computer and Structure Company Details

11.10.2 Computer and Structure Business Overview

11.10.3 Computer and Structure Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Introduction

11.10.4 Computer and Structure Revenue in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 Computer and Structure Recent Developments

11.11 Trimble

11.11.1 Trimble Company Details

11.11.2 Trimble Business Overview

11.11.3 Trimble Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Introduction

11.11.4 Trimble Revenue in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.11.5 Trimble Recent Developments

11.12 Mathsoft

11.12.1 Mathsoft Company Details

11.12.2 Mathsoft Business Overview

11.12.3 Mathsoft Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Introduction

11.12.4 Mathsoft Revenue in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.12.5 Mathsoft Recent Developments

11.13 Archon Engineering

11.13.1 Archon Engineering Company Details

11.13.2 Archon Engineering Business Overview

11.13.3 Archon Engineering Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Introduction

11.13.4 Archon Engineering Revenue in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.13.5 Archon Engineering Recent Developments

11.14 Intergraph

11.14.1 Intergraph Company Details

11.14.2 Intergraph Business Overview

11.14.3 Intergraph Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Introduction

11.14.4 Intergraph Revenue in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.14.5 Intergraph Recent Developments

11.15 Carlson Software

11.15.1 Carlson Software Company Details

11.15.2 Carlson Software Business Overview

11.15.3 Carlson Software Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Introduction

11.15.4 Carlson Software Revenue in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.15.5 Carlson Software Recent Developments

11.16 Foresoft Pty

11.16.1 Foresoft Pty Company Details

11.16.2 Foresoft Pty Business Overview

11.16.3 Foresoft Pty Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Introduction

11.16.4 Foresoft Pty Revenue in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.16.5 Foresoft Pty Recent Developments

11.17 Roads & Bridges

11.17.1 Roads & Bridges Company Details

11.17.2 Roads & Bridges Business Overview

11.17.3 Roads & Bridges Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Introduction

11.17.4 Roads & Bridges Revenue in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.17.5 Roads & Bridges Recent Developments

11.18 Esri

11.18.1 Esri Company Details

11.18.2 Esri Business Overview

11.18.3 Esri Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Introduction

11.18.4 Esri Revenue in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.18.5 Esri Recent Developments

11.19 Construsoft

11.19.1 Construsoft Company Details

11.19.2 Construsoft Business Overview

11.19.3 Construsoft Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Introduction

11.19.4 Construsoft Revenue in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.19.5 Construsoft Recent Developments

11.20 GEOTEC Software

11.20.1 GEOTEC Software Company Details

11.20.2 GEOTEC Software Business Overview

11.20.3 GEOTEC Software Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Introduction

11.20.4 GEOTEC Software Revenue in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software Business (2017-2022)

11.20.5 GEOTEC Software Recent Developments 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

“