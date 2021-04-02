Architectural Paint Market 2021: Regional Insights, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027| PPG, AkzoNobel, Henkel

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Architectural Paint Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027”. Prepared by knowledgeable research analysts and validated by industry experts, the market research report on the global Architectural Paint market is just the right resource that market players need to stay competent for years to come. With detailed verification of market findings and data provided in the report, the authors made sure the readers receive up to date and accurate information and statistics on the global Architectural Paint market. Buyers of the report can ask for a customized version of the report for more in-depth and specific analysis of particular areas of the global Architectural Paint market. The Architectural Paint report offers exhaustive research on critical market dynamics, competition, regulatory scenarios, key development strategies, regional markets, market segments, and other important aspects.

Both leading and emerging players of the global Architectural Paint market are comprehensively looked at in the report. The analysts authoring the report deeply studied each and every aspect of the business of key players operating in the global Architectural Paint market. In the company profiling section, the Architectural Paint report offers exhaustive company profiling of all the players covered. The players are studied on the basis of different factors such as market share, growth strategies, new product launch, recent developments, future plans, revenue, gross margin, sales, capacity, production, and product portfolio.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Architectural Paint Market Research Report: PPG, AkzoNobel, Henkel, Sherwin-Williams, Valspar, RPM International, Axalta, BASF, Kansai Paint, Sika, 3M, Asian Paints, Nippon Paint, HB Fuller, Masco, Jotun, Hempel, KCC Corporation, DAW SE, Shawcor, Cromology, SK KAKEN, Carpoly, Taiho Paint, Berger Paints

Global Architectural Paint Market by Type: Water-Based Paint, Solvent-Based Paint, Powder Paint, Others

Global Architectural Paint Market by Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Players can use the report to gain sound understanding of the growth trend of important segments of the global Architectural Paint market. The report offers separate analysis of product type and application segments of the global Architectural Paint market. Each segment is studied in great detail to provide a clear and thorough analysis of its market growth, future growth potential, growth rate, growth drivers, and other key factors. The segmental analysis offered in the report will help players to discover rewarding growth pockets of the global Architectural Paint market and gain a competitive advantage over their opponents.

Key regions including but not limited to North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the MEA are exhaustively analyzed based on market size, CAGR, market potential, economic and political factors, regulatory scenarios, and other significant parameters. The regional analysis provided in the Architectural Paint report will help market participants to identify lucrative and untapped business opportunities in different regions and countries. It includes a special study on production and production rate, import and export, and consumption in each regional Architectural Paint market considered for research. The report also offers detailed analysis of country-level Architectural Paint markets.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Architectural Paint market?

What will be the size of the global Architectural Paint market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Architectural Paint market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Architectural Paint market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Architectural Paint market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Architectural Paint Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Architectural Paint Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Water-Based Paint

1.2.3 Solvent-Based Paint

1.2.4 Powder Paint

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Architectural Paint Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Architectural Paint Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Architectural Paint Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Architectural Paint Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Architectural Paint Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Architectural Paint Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Architectural Paint Industry Trends

2.4.2 Architectural Paint Market Drivers

2.4.3 Architectural Paint Market Challenges

2.4.4 Architectural Paint Market Restraints

3 Global Architectural Paint Sales

3.1 Global Architectural Paint Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Architectural Paint Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Architectural Paint Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Architectural Paint Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Architectural Paint Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Architectural Paint Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Architectural Paint Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Architectural Paint Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Architectural Paint Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Architectural Paint Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Architectural Paint Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Architectural Paint Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Architectural Paint Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Architectural Paint Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Architectural Paint Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Architectural Paint Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Architectural Paint Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Architectural Paint Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Architectural Paint Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Architectural Paint Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Architectural Paint Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Architectural Paint Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Architectural Paint Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Architectural Paint Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Architectural Paint Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Architectural Paint Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Architectural Paint Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Architectural Paint Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Architectural Paint Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Architectural Paint Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Architectural Paint Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Architectural Paint Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Architectural Paint Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Architectural Paint Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Architectural Paint Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Architectural Paint Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Architectural Paint Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Architectural Paint Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Architectural Paint Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Architectural Paint Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Architectural Paint Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Architectural Paint Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Architectural Paint Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Architectural Paint Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Architectural Paint Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Architectural Paint Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Architectural Paint Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Architectural Paint Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Architectural Paint Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Architectural Paint Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Architectural Paint Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Architectural Paint Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Architectural Paint Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Architectural Paint Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Architectural Paint Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Architectural Paint Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Architectural Paint Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Architectural Paint Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Architectural Paint Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Architectural Paint Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Architectural Paint Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Architectural Paint Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Architectural Paint Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Architectural Paint Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Architectural Paint Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Architectural Paint Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Architectural Paint Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Architectural Paint Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Architectural Paint Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Architectural Paint Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Architectural Paint Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Architectural Paint Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Architectural Paint Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Architectural Paint Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Architectural Paint Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Architectural Paint Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Architectural Paint Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Architectural Paint Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Architectural Paint Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Architectural Paint Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Architectural Paint Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Architectural Paint Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Architectural Paint Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Architectural Paint Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Architectural Paint Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Architectural Paint Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Architectural Paint Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Architectural Paint Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Architectural Paint Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Architectural Paint Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Architectural Paint Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paint Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paint Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paint Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paint Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paint Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paint Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paint Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paint Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paint Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paint Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paint Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paint Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 PPG

12.1.1 PPG Corporation Information

12.1.2 PPG Overview

12.1.3 PPG Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 PPG Architectural Paint Products and Services

12.1.5 PPG Architectural Paint SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 PPG Recent Developments

12.2 AkzoNobel

12.2.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

12.2.2 AkzoNobel Overview

12.2.3 AkzoNobel Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 AkzoNobel Architectural Paint Products and Services

12.2.5 AkzoNobel Architectural Paint SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 AkzoNobel Recent Developments

12.3 Henkel

12.3.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.3.2 Henkel Overview

12.3.3 Henkel Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Henkel Architectural Paint Products and Services

12.3.5 Henkel Architectural Paint SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Henkel Recent Developments

12.4 Sherwin-Williams

12.4.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sherwin-Williams Overview

12.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Sherwin-Williams Architectural Paint Products and Services

12.4.5 Sherwin-Williams Architectural Paint SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Sherwin-Williams Recent Developments

12.5 Valspar

12.5.1 Valspar Corporation Information

12.5.2 Valspar Overview

12.5.3 Valspar Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Valspar Architectural Paint Products and Services

12.5.5 Valspar Architectural Paint SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Valspar Recent Developments

12.6 RPM International

12.6.1 RPM International Corporation Information

12.6.2 RPM International Overview

12.6.3 RPM International Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 RPM International Architectural Paint Products and Services

12.6.5 RPM International Architectural Paint SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 RPM International Recent Developments

12.7 Axalta

12.7.1 Axalta Corporation Information

12.7.2 Axalta Overview

12.7.3 Axalta Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Axalta Architectural Paint Products and Services

12.7.5 Axalta Architectural Paint SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Axalta Recent Developments

12.8 BASF

12.8.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.8.2 BASF Overview

12.8.3 BASF Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 BASF Architectural Paint Products and Services

12.8.5 BASF Architectural Paint SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.9 Kansai Paint

12.9.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kansai Paint Overview

12.9.3 Kansai Paint Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Kansai Paint Architectural Paint Products and Services

12.9.5 Kansai Paint Architectural Paint SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Kansai Paint Recent Developments

12.10 Sika

12.10.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sika Overview

12.10.3 Sika Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Sika Architectural Paint Products and Services

12.10.5 Sika Architectural Paint SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Sika Recent Developments

12.11 3M

12.11.1 3M Corporation Information

12.11.2 3M Overview

12.11.3 3M Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 3M Architectural Paint Products and Services

12.11.5 3M Recent Developments

12.12 Asian Paints

12.12.1 Asian Paints Corporation Information

12.12.2 Asian Paints Overview

12.12.3 Asian Paints Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Asian Paints Architectural Paint Products and Services

12.12.5 Asian Paints Recent Developments

12.13 Nippon Paint

12.13.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information

12.13.2 Nippon Paint Overview

12.13.3 Nippon Paint Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Nippon Paint Architectural Paint Products and Services

12.13.5 Nippon Paint Recent Developments

12.14 HB Fuller

12.14.1 HB Fuller Corporation Information

12.14.2 HB Fuller Overview

12.14.3 HB Fuller Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 HB Fuller Architectural Paint Products and Services

12.14.5 HB Fuller Recent Developments

12.15 Masco

12.15.1 Masco Corporation Information

12.15.2 Masco Overview

12.15.3 Masco Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Masco Architectural Paint Products and Services

12.15.5 Masco Recent Developments

12.16 Jotun

12.16.1 Jotun Corporation Information

12.16.2 Jotun Overview

12.16.3 Jotun Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Jotun Architectural Paint Products and Services

12.16.5 Jotun Recent Developments

12.17 Hempel

12.17.1 Hempel Corporation Information

12.17.2 Hempel Overview

12.17.3 Hempel Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Hempel Architectural Paint Products and Services

12.17.5 Hempel Recent Developments

12.18 KCC Corporation

12.18.1 KCC Corporation Corporation Information

12.18.2 KCC Corporation Overview

12.18.3 KCC Corporation Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 KCC Corporation Architectural Paint Products and Services

12.18.5 KCC Corporation Recent Developments

12.19 DAW SE

12.19.1 DAW SE Corporation Information

12.19.2 DAW SE Overview

12.19.3 DAW SE Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 DAW SE Architectural Paint Products and Services

12.19.5 DAW SE Recent Developments

12.20 Shawcor

12.20.1 Shawcor Corporation Information

12.20.2 Shawcor Overview

12.20.3 Shawcor Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Shawcor Architectural Paint Products and Services

12.20.5 Shawcor Recent Developments

12.21 Cromology

12.21.1 Cromology Corporation Information

12.21.2 Cromology Overview

12.21.3 Cromology Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Cromology Architectural Paint Products and Services

12.21.5 Cromology Recent Developments

12.22 SK KAKEN

12.22.1 SK KAKEN Corporation Information

12.22.2 SK KAKEN Overview

12.22.3 SK KAKEN Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 SK KAKEN Architectural Paint Products and Services

12.22.5 SK KAKEN Recent Developments

12.23 Carpoly

12.23.1 Carpoly Corporation Information

12.23.2 Carpoly Overview

12.23.3 Carpoly Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Carpoly Architectural Paint Products and Services

12.23.5 Carpoly Recent Developments

12.24 Taiho Paint

12.24.1 Taiho Paint Corporation Information

12.24.2 Taiho Paint Overview

12.24.3 Taiho Paint Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Taiho Paint Architectural Paint Products and Services

12.24.5 Taiho Paint Recent Developments

12.25 Berger Paints

12.25.1 Berger Paints Corporation Information

12.25.2 Berger Paints Overview

12.25.3 Berger Paints Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Berger Paints Architectural Paint Products and Services

12.25.5 Berger Paints Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Architectural Paint Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Architectural Paint Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Architectural Paint Production Mode & Process

13.4 Architectural Paint Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Architectural Paint Sales Channels

13.4.2 Architectural Paint Distributors

13.5 Architectural Paint Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

