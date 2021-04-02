Architectural Paint Market 2021: Regional Insights, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027| PPG, AkzoNobel, Henkel

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Architectural Paint Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027”. Prepared by knowledgeable research analysts and validated by industry experts, the market research report on the global Architectural Paint market is just the right resource that market players need to stay competent for years to come. With detailed verification of market findings and data provided in the report, the authors made sure the readers receive up to date and accurate information and statistics on the global Architectural Paint market. Buyers of the report can ask for a customized version of the report for more in-depth and specific analysis of particular areas of the global Architectural Paint market. The Architectural Paint report offers exhaustive research on critical market dynamics, competition, regulatory scenarios, key development strategies, regional markets, market segments, and other important aspects.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2979555/global-architectural-paint-industry
Both leading and emerging players of the global Architectural Paint market are comprehensively looked at in the report. The analysts authoring the report deeply studied each and every aspect of the business of key players operating in the global Architectural Paint market. In the company profiling section, the Architectural Paint report offers exhaustive company profiling of all the players covered. The players are studied on the basis of different factors such as market share, growth strategies, new product launch, recent developments, future plans, revenue, gross margin, sales, capacity, production, and product portfolio.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Architectural Paint Market Research Report: PPG, AkzoNobel, Henkel, Sherwin-Williams, Valspar, RPM International, Axalta, BASF, Kansai Paint, Sika, 3M, Asian Paints, Nippon Paint, HB Fuller, Masco, Jotun, Hempel, KCC Corporation, DAW SE, Shawcor, Cromology, SK KAKEN, Carpoly, Taiho Paint, Berger Paints
Global Architectural Paint Market by Type: Water-Based Paint, Solvent-Based Paint, Powder Paint, Others
Global Architectural Paint Market by Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial
Players can use the report to gain sound understanding of the growth trend of important segments of the global Architectural Paint market. The report offers separate analysis of product type and application segments of the global Architectural Paint market. Each segment is studied in great detail to provide a clear and thorough analysis of its market growth, future growth potential, growth rate, growth drivers, and other key factors. The segmental analysis offered in the report will help players to discover rewarding growth pockets of the global Architectural Paint market and gain a competitive advantage over their opponents.
Key regions including but not limited to North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the MEA are exhaustively analyzed based on market size, CAGR, market potential, economic and political factors, regulatory scenarios, and other significant parameters. The regional analysis provided in the Architectural Paint report will help market participants to identify lucrative and untapped business opportunities in different regions and countries. It includes a special study on production and production rate, import and export, and consumption in each regional Architectural Paint market considered for research. The report also offers detailed analysis of country-level Architectural Paint markets.
Questions Answered by the Report:
Which are the dominant players of the global Architectural Paint market?
What will be the size of the global Architectural Paint market in the coming years?
Which segment will lead the global Architectural Paint market?
How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Architectural Paint market?
What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Architectural Paint market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2979555/global-architectural-paint-industry
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Architectural Paint Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Architectural Paint Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Water-Based Paint
1.2.3 Solvent-Based Paint
1.2.4 Powder Paint
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Architectural Paint Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Architectural Paint Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Architectural Paint Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Architectural Paint Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Architectural Paint Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Architectural Paint Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Architectural Paint Industry Trends
2.4.2 Architectural Paint Market Drivers
2.4.3 Architectural Paint Market Challenges
2.4.4 Architectural Paint Market Restraints
3 Global Architectural Paint Sales
3.1 Global Architectural Paint Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Architectural Paint Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Architectural Paint Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Architectural Paint Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Architectural Paint Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Architectural Paint Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Architectural Paint Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Architectural Paint Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Architectural Paint Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Architectural Paint Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Architectural Paint Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Architectural Paint Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Architectural Paint Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Architectural Paint Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Architectural Paint Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Architectural Paint Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Architectural Paint Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Architectural Paint Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Architectural Paint Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Architectural Paint Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Architectural Paint Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Architectural Paint Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Architectural Paint Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Architectural Paint Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Architectural Paint Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Architectural Paint Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Architectural Paint Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Architectural Paint Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Architectural Paint Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Architectural Paint Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Architectural Paint Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Architectural Paint Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Architectural Paint Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Architectural Paint Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Architectural Paint Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Architectural Paint Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Architectural Paint Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Architectural Paint Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Architectural Paint Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Architectural Paint Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Architectural Paint Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Architectural Paint Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Architectural Paint Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Architectural Paint Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Architectural Paint Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Architectural Paint Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Architectural Paint Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Architectural Paint Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Architectural Paint Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Architectural Paint Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Architectural Paint Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Architectural Paint Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Architectural Paint Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Architectural Paint Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Architectural Paint Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Architectural Paint Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Architectural Paint Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Architectural Paint Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Architectural Paint Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Architectural Paint Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Architectural Paint Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Architectural Paint Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Architectural Paint Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Architectural Paint Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Architectural Paint Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Architectural Paint Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Architectural Paint Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Architectural Paint Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Architectural Paint Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Architectural Paint Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Architectural Paint Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Architectural Paint Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Architectural Paint Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Architectural Paint Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Architectural Paint Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Architectural Paint Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Architectural Paint Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Architectural Paint Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Architectural Paint Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Architectural Paint Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Architectural Paint Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Architectural Paint Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Architectural Paint Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Architectural Paint Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Architectural Paint Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Architectural Paint Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Architectural Paint Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Architectural Paint Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Architectural Paint Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Architectural Paint Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Architectural Paint Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paint Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paint Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paint Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paint Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paint Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paint Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paint Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paint Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paint Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paint Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paint Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paint Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 PPG
12.1.1 PPG Corporation Information
12.1.2 PPG Overview
12.1.3 PPG Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 PPG Architectural Paint Products and Services
12.1.5 PPG Architectural Paint SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 PPG Recent Developments
12.2 AkzoNobel
12.2.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information
12.2.2 AkzoNobel Overview
12.2.3 AkzoNobel Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 AkzoNobel Architectural Paint Products and Services
12.2.5 AkzoNobel Architectural Paint SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 AkzoNobel Recent Developments
12.3 Henkel
12.3.1 Henkel Corporation Information
12.3.2 Henkel Overview
12.3.3 Henkel Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Henkel Architectural Paint Products and Services
12.3.5 Henkel Architectural Paint SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Henkel Recent Developments
12.4 Sherwin-Williams
12.4.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information
12.4.2 Sherwin-Williams Overview
12.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Sherwin-Williams Architectural Paint Products and Services
12.4.5 Sherwin-Williams Architectural Paint SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Sherwin-Williams Recent Developments
12.5 Valspar
12.5.1 Valspar Corporation Information
12.5.2 Valspar Overview
12.5.3 Valspar Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Valspar Architectural Paint Products and Services
12.5.5 Valspar Architectural Paint SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Valspar Recent Developments
12.6 RPM International
12.6.1 RPM International Corporation Information
12.6.2 RPM International Overview
12.6.3 RPM International Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 RPM International Architectural Paint Products and Services
12.6.5 RPM International Architectural Paint SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 RPM International Recent Developments
12.7 Axalta
12.7.1 Axalta Corporation Information
12.7.2 Axalta Overview
12.7.3 Axalta Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Axalta Architectural Paint Products and Services
12.7.5 Axalta Architectural Paint SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Axalta Recent Developments
12.8 BASF
12.8.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.8.2 BASF Overview
12.8.3 BASF Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 BASF Architectural Paint Products and Services
12.8.5 BASF Architectural Paint SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 BASF Recent Developments
12.9 Kansai Paint
12.9.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information
12.9.2 Kansai Paint Overview
12.9.3 Kansai Paint Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Kansai Paint Architectural Paint Products and Services
12.9.5 Kansai Paint Architectural Paint SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Kansai Paint Recent Developments
12.10 Sika
12.10.1 Sika Corporation Information
12.10.2 Sika Overview
12.10.3 Sika Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Sika Architectural Paint Products and Services
12.10.5 Sika Architectural Paint SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Sika Recent Developments
12.11 3M
12.11.1 3M Corporation Information
12.11.2 3M Overview
12.11.3 3M Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 3M Architectural Paint Products and Services
12.11.5 3M Recent Developments
12.12 Asian Paints
12.12.1 Asian Paints Corporation Information
12.12.2 Asian Paints Overview
12.12.3 Asian Paints Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Asian Paints Architectural Paint Products and Services
12.12.5 Asian Paints Recent Developments
12.13 Nippon Paint
12.13.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information
12.13.2 Nippon Paint Overview
12.13.3 Nippon Paint Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Nippon Paint Architectural Paint Products and Services
12.13.5 Nippon Paint Recent Developments
12.14 HB Fuller
12.14.1 HB Fuller Corporation Information
12.14.2 HB Fuller Overview
12.14.3 HB Fuller Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 HB Fuller Architectural Paint Products and Services
12.14.5 HB Fuller Recent Developments
12.15 Masco
12.15.1 Masco Corporation Information
12.15.2 Masco Overview
12.15.3 Masco Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Masco Architectural Paint Products and Services
12.15.5 Masco Recent Developments
12.16 Jotun
12.16.1 Jotun Corporation Information
12.16.2 Jotun Overview
12.16.3 Jotun Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Jotun Architectural Paint Products and Services
12.16.5 Jotun Recent Developments
12.17 Hempel
12.17.1 Hempel Corporation Information
12.17.2 Hempel Overview
12.17.3 Hempel Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Hempel Architectural Paint Products and Services
12.17.5 Hempel Recent Developments
12.18 KCC Corporation
12.18.1 KCC Corporation Corporation Information
12.18.2 KCC Corporation Overview
12.18.3 KCC Corporation Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 KCC Corporation Architectural Paint Products and Services
12.18.5 KCC Corporation Recent Developments
12.19 DAW SE
12.19.1 DAW SE Corporation Information
12.19.2 DAW SE Overview
12.19.3 DAW SE Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 DAW SE Architectural Paint Products and Services
12.19.5 DAW SE Recent Developments
12.20 Shawcor
12.20.1 Shawcor Corporation Information
12.20.2 Shawcor Overview
12.20.3 Shawcor Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Shawcor Architectural Paint Products and Services
12.20.5 Shawcor Recent Developments
12.21 Cromology
12.21.1 Cromology Corporation Information
12.21.2 Cromology Overview
12.21.3 Cromology Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Cromology Architectural Paint Products and Services
12.21.5 Cromology Recent Developments
12.22 SK KAKEN
12.22.1 SK KAKEN Corporation Information
12.22.2 SK KAKEN Overview
12.22.3 SK KAKEN Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 SK KAKEN Architectural Paint Products and Services
12.22.5 SK KAKEN Recent Developments
12.23 Carpoly
12.23.1 Carpoly Corporation Information
12.23.2 Carpoly Overview
12.23.3 Carpoly Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Carpoly Architectural Paint Products and Services
12.23.5 Carpoly Recent Developments
12.24 Taiho Paint
12.24.1 Taiho Paint Corporation Information
12.24.2 Taiho Paint Overview
12.24.3 Taiho Paint Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Taiho Paint Architectural Paint Products and Services
12.24.5 Taiho Paint Recent Developments
12.25 Berger Paints
12.25.1 Berger Paints Corporation Information
12.25.2 Berger Paints Overview
12.25.3 Berger Paints Architectural Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Berger Paints Architectural Paint Products and Services
12.25.5 Berger Paints Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Architectural Paint Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Architectural Paint Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Architectural Paint Production Mode & Process
13.4 Architectural Paint Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Architectural Paint Sales Channels
13.4.2 Architectural Paint Distributors
13.5 Architectural Paint Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.