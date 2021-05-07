Architectural Lighting Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2027| OSRAM, Philips Lighting, Samsung LED

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and China Architectural Lighting Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Architectural Lighting market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Architectural Lighting market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Architectural Lighting market.

The research report on the global Architectural Lighting market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Architectural Lighting market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Architectural Lighting research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Architectural Lighting market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Architectural Lighting market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Architectural Lighting market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Architectural Lighting Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Architectural Lighting market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Architectural Lighting market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Architectural Lighting Market Leading Players

Cree Lighting, OSRAM, Philips Lighting, Samsung LED, Seoul Semiconductor, GE Lighting, GRIVEN, CLS LED, OMS, Orlight

Architectural Lighting Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Architectural Lighting market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Architectural Lighting market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Architectural Lighting Segmentation by Product



Traditional Lighting

LED Lighting Architectural Lighting

Architectural Lighting Segmentation by Application



Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Architectural Lighting market?

How will the global Architectural Lighting market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Architectural Lighting market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Architectural Lighting market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Architectural Lighting market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Architectural Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Traditional Lighting

1.2.3 LED Lighting 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Architectural Lighting Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Architectural Lighting Market Perspective (2015-2026) 2.2 Global Architectural Lighting Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Architectural Lighting Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Architectural Lighting Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Architectural Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Architectural Lighting Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Architectural Lighting Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Architectural Lighting Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Architectural Lighting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Architectural Lighting Revenue 3.4 Global Architectural Lighting Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Architectural Lighting Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Architectural Lighting Revenue in 2019 3.5 Key Players Architectural Lighting Area Served 3.6 Key Players Architectural Lighting Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Architectural Lighting Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Architectural Lighting Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Architectural Lighting Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 4.2 Global Architectural Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Architectural Lighting Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Architectural Lighting Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Global Architectural Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America 6.1 North America Architectural Lighting Market Size (2015-2026) 6.2 North America Architectural Lighting Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 6.3 North America Architectural Lighting Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 6.4 North America Architectural Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Architectural Lighting Market Size (2015-2026) 7.2 Europe Architectural Lighting Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 7.3 Europe Architectural Lighting Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7.4 Europe Architectural Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China 8.1 China Architectural Lighting Market Size (2015-2026) 8.2 China Architectural Lighting Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 8.3 China Architectural Lighting Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8.4 China Architectural Lighting Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan 9.1 Japan Architectural Lighting Market Size (2015-2026) 9.2 Japan Architectural Lighting Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 9.3 Japan Architectural Lighting Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9.4 Japan Architectural Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia 10.1 Southeast Asia Architectural Lighting Market Size (2015-2026) 10.2 Southeast Asia Architectural Lighting Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 10.3 Southeast Asia Architectural Lighting Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10.4 Southeast Asia Architectural Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Cree Lighting

11.1.1 Cree Lighting Company Details

11.1.2 Cree Lighting Business Overview

11.1.3 Cree Lighting Architectural Lighting Introduction

11.1.4 Cree Lighting Revenue in Architectural Lighting Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Cree Lighting Recent Development 11.2 OSRAM

11.2.1 OSRAM Company Details

11.2.2 OSRAM Business Overview

11.2.3 OSRAM Architectural Lighting Introduction

11.2.4 OSRAM Revenue in Architectural Lighting Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 OSRAM Recent Development 11.3 Philips Lighting

11.3.1 Philips Lighting Company Details

11.3.2 Philips Lighting Business Overview

11.3.3 Philips Lighting Architectural Lighting Introduction

11.3.4 Philips Lighting Revenue in Architectural Lighting Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Philips Lighting Recent Development 11.4 Samsung LED

11.4.1 Samsung LED Company Details

11.4.2 Samsung LED Business Overview

11.4.3 Samsung LED Architectural Lighting Introduction

11.4.4 Samsung LED Revenue in Architectural Lighting Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Samsung LED Recent Development 11.5 Seoul Semiconductor

11.5.1 Seoul Semiconductor Company Details

11.5.2 Seoul Semiconductor Business Overview

11.5.3 Seoul Semiconductor Architectural Lighting Introduction

11.5.4 Seoul Semiconductor Revenue in Architectural Lighting Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Seoul Semiconductor Recent Development 11.6 GE Lighting

11.6.1 GE Lighting Company Details

11.6.2 GE Lighting Business Overview

11.6.3 GE Lighting Architectural Lighting Introduction

11.6.4 GE Lighting Revenue in Architectural Lighting Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 GE Lighting Recent Development 11.7 GRIVEN

11.7.1 GRIVEN Company Details

11.7.2 GRIVEN Business Overview

11.7.3 GRIVEN Architectural Lighting Introduction

11.7.4 GRIVEN Revenue in Architectural Lighting Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 GRIVEN Recent Development 11.8 CLS LED

11.8.1 CLS LED Company Details

11.8.2 CLS LED Business Overview

11.8.3 CLS LED Architectural Lighting Introduction

11.8.4 CLS LED Revenue in Architectural Lighting Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 CLS LED Recent Development 11.9 OMS

11.9.1 OMS Company Details

11.9.2 OMS Business Overview

11.9.3 OMS Architectural Lighting Introduction

11.9.4 OMS Revenue in Architectural Lighting Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 OMS Recent Development 11.10 Orlight

11.10.1 Orlight Company Details

11.10.2 Orlight Business Overview

11.10.3 Orlight Architectural Lighting Introduction

11.10.4 Orlight Revenue in Architectural Lighting Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Orlight Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

