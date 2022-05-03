Architectural Float Glass Market 2022: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast Analysis 2022-2028 | NSG Group, Xinyi Glass, Kibing-Glass

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Architectural Float Glass market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Architectural Float Glass market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Architectural Float Glass market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Architectural Float Glass market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Architectural Float Glass market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Architectural Float Glass market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Architectural Float Glass report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Architectural Float Glass Market Research Report: NSG Group

Xinyi Glass

Kibing-Glass

AGC

Guardian

Saint Gobain

Cardinal

Vitro (PPG)

Sisecam

Central Glass

China Southern Glass

China Glass Holdings

Taiwan Glass

Luoyang Glass

Jinjing Group

SYP

Fuyao Group

Qinhuangdao Yaohua

Sanxia New Material

Lihu Group

Jingniu Group

Shahe Glass Group



Global Architectural Float Glass Market Segmentation by Product: Clear Float Glass

Extra Clear Float Glass



Global Architectural Float Glass Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Building

Commercial Building



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Architectural Float Glass market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Architectural Float Glass research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Architectural Float Glass market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Architectural Float Glass market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Architectural Float Glass report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Architectural Float Glass Market Overview

1.1 Architectural Float Glass Product Overview

1.2 Architectural Float Glass Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Clear Float Glass

1.2.2 Extra Clear Float Glass

1.3 Global Architectural Float Glass Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Architectural Float Glass Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Architectural Float Glass Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Architectural Float Glass Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Architectural Float Glass Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Architectural Float Glass Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Architectural Float Glass Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Architectural Float Glass Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Architectural Float Glass Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Architectural Float Glass Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Architectural Float Glass Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Architectural Float Glass Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Architectural Float Glass Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Architectural Float Glass Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Architectural Float Glass Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Architectural Float Glass Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Architectural Float Glass Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Architectural Float Glass Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Architectural Float Glass Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Architectural Float Glass Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Architectural Float Glass Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Architectural Float Glass Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Architectural Float Glass Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Architectural Float Glass as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Architectural Float Glass Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Architectural Float Glass Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Architectural Float Glass Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Architectural Float Glass Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Architectural Float Glass Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Architectural Float Glass Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Architectural Float Glass Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Architectural Float Glass Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Architectural Float Glass Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Architectural Float Glass Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Architectural Float Glass Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Architectural Float Glass Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Architectural Float Glass by Application

4.1 Architectural Float Glass Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential Building

4.1.2 Commercial Building

4.2 Global Architectural Float Glass Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Architectural Float Glass Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Architectural Float Glass Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Architectural Float Glass Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Architectural Float Glass Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Architectural Float Glass Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Architectural Float Glass Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Architectural Float Glass Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Architectural Float Glass Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Architectural Float Glass Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Architectural Float Glass Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Architectural Float Glass Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Architectural Float Glass Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Architectural Float Glass Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Architectural Float Glass Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Architectural Float Glass by Country

5.1 North America Architectural Float Glass Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Architectural Float Glass Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Architectural Float Glass Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Architectural Float Glass Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Architectural Float Glass Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Architectural Float Glass Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Architectural Float Glass by Country

6.1 Europe Architectural Float Glass Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Architectural Float Glass Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Architectural Float Glass Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Architectural Float Glass Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Architectural Float Glass Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Architectural Float Glass Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Architectural Float Glass by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Architectural Float Glass Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Architectural Float Glass Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Architectural Float Glass Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Architectural Float Glass Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Architectural Float Glass Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Architectural Float Glass Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Architectural Float Glass by Country

8.1 Latin America Architectural Float Glass Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Architectural Float Glass Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Architectural Float Glass Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Architectural Float Glass Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Architectural Float Glass Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Architectural Float Glass Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Architectural Float Glass by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural Float Glass Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural Float Glass Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural Float Glass Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural Float Glass Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural Float Glass Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural Float Glass Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Architectural Float Glass Business

10.1 NSG Group

10.1.1 NSG Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 NSG Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 NSG Group Architectural Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 NSG Group Architectural Float Glass Products Offered

10.1.5 NSG Group Recent Development

10.2 Xinyi Glass

10.2.1 Xinyi Glass Corporation Information

10.2.2 Xinyi Glass Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Xinyi Glass Architectural Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Xinyi Glass Architectural Float Glass Products Offered

10.2.5 Xinyi Glass Recent Development

10.3 Kibing-Glass

10.3.1 Kibing-Glass Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kibing-Glass Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Kibing-Glass Architectural Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Kibing-Glass Architectural Float Glass Products Offered

10.3.5 Kibing-Glass Recent Development

10.4 AGC

10.4.1 AGC Corporation Information

10.4.2 AGC Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 AGC Architectural Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 AGC Architectural Float Glass Products Offered

10.4.5 AGC Recent Development

10.5 Guardian

10.5.1 Guardian Corporation Information

10.5.2 Guardian Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Guardian Architectural Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Guardian Architectural Float Glass Products Offered

10.5.5 Guardian Recent Development

10.6 Saint Gobain

10.6.1 Saint Gobain Corporation Information

10.6.2 Saint Gobain Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Saint Gobain Architectural Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Saint Gobain Architectural Float Glass Products Offered

10.6.5 Saint Gobain Recent Development

10.7 Cardinal

10.7.1 Cardinal Corporation Information

10.7.2 Cardinal Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Cardinal Architectural Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Cardinal Architectural Float Glass Products Offered

10.7.5 Cardinal Recent Development

10.8 Vitro (PPG)

10.8.1 Vitro (PPG) Corporation Information

10.8.2 Vitro (PPG) Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Vitro (PPG) Architectural Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Vitro (PPG) Architectural Float Glass Products Offered

10.8.5 Vitro (PPG) Recent Development

10.9 Sisecam

10.9.1 Sisecam Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sisecam Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sisecam Architectural Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Sisecam Architectural Float Glass Products Offered

10.9.5 Sisecam Recent Development

10.10 Central Glass

10.10.1 Central Glass Corporation Information

10.10.2 Central Glass Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Central Glass Architectural Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Central Glass Architectural Float Glass Products Offered

10.10.5 Central Glass Recent Development

10.11 China Southern Glass

10.11.1 China Southern Glass Corporation Information

10.11.2 China Southern Glass Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 China Southern Glass Architectural Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 China Southern Glass Architectural Float Glass Products Offered

10.11.5 China Southern Glass Recent Development

10.12 China Glass Holdings

10.12.1 China Glass Holdings Corporation Information

10.12.2 China Glass Holdings Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 China Glass Holdings Architectural Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 China Glass Holdings Architectural Float Glass Products Offered

10.12.5 China Glass Holdings Recent Development

10.13 Taiwan Glass

10.13.1 Taiwan Glass Corporation Information

10.13.2 Taiwan Glass Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Taiwan Glass Architectural Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Taiwan Glass Architectural Float Glass Products Offered

10.13.5 Taiwan Glass Recent Development

10.14 Luoyang Glass

10.14.1 Luoyang Glass Corporation Information

10.14.2 Luoyang Glass Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Luoyang Glass Architectural Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 Luoyang Glass Architectural Float Glass Products Offered

10.14.5 Luoyang Glass Recent Development

10.15 Jinjing Group

10.15.1 Jinjing Group Corporation Information

10.15.2 Jinjing Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Jinjing Group Architectural Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.15.4 Jinjing Group Architectural Float Glass Products Offered

10.15.5 Jinjing Group Recent Development

10.16 SYP

10.16.1 SYP Corporation Information

10.16.2 SYP Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 SYP Architectural Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.16.4 SYP Architectural Float Glass Products Offered

10.16.5 SYP Recent Development

10.17 Fuyao Group

10.17.1 Fuyao Group Corporation Information

10.17.2 Fuyao Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Fuyao Group Architectural Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.17.4 Fuyao Group Architectural Float Glass Products Offered

10.17.5 Fuyao Group Recent Development

10.18 Qinhuangdao Yaohua

10.18.1 Qinhuangdao Yaohua Corporation Information

10.18.2 Qinhuangdao Yaohua Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Qinhuangdao Yaohua Architectural Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.18.4 Qinhuangdao Yaohua Architectural Float Glass Products Offered

10.18.5 Qinhuangdao Yaohua Recent Development

10.19 Sanxia New Material

10.19.1 Sanxia New Material Corporation Information

10.19.2 Sanxia New Material Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Sanxia New Material Architectural Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.19.4 Sanxia New Material Architectural Float Glass Products Offered

10.19.5 Sanxia New Material Recent Development

10.20 Lihu Group

10.20.1 Lihu Group Corporation Information

10.20.2 Lihu Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Lihu Group Architectural Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.20.4 Lihu Group Architectural Float Glass Products Offered

10.20.5 Lihu Group Recent Development

10.21 Jingniu Group

10.21.1 Jingniu Group Corporation Information

10.21.2 Jingniu Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Jingniu Group Architectural Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.21.4 Jingniu Group Architectural Float Glass Products Offered

10.21.5 Jingniu Group Recent Development

10.22 Shahe Glass Group

10.22.1 Shahe Glass Group Corporation Information

10.22.2 Shahe Glass Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Shahe Glass Group Architectural Float Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.22.4 Shahe Glass Group Architectural Float Glass Products Offered

10.22.5 Shahe Glass Group Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Architectural Float Glass Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Architectural Float Glass Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Architectural Float Glass Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Architectural Float Glass Industry Trends

11.4.2 Architectural Float Glass Market Drivers

11.4.3 Architectural Float Glass Market Challenges

11.4.4 Architectural Float Glass Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Architectural Float Glass Distributors

12.3 Architectural Float Glass Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

