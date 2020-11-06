Architectural Dedicated Film Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Serge Ferrari, Mehler, Heytex, Sattler

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Architectural Dedicated Film market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Architectural Dedicated Film market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Architectural Dedicated Film report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Architectural Dedicated Film report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Architectural Dedicated Film market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Architectural Dedicated Film market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Architectural Dedicated Film market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Architectural Dedicated Film market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Architectural Dedicated Film market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Research Report: Serge Ferrari, Mehler, Heytex, Sattler, Sioen, Verseidag, Hiraoka, Seaman Corp, Saint-Gobain, Chukoh Chem, ObeiKan, Sika, Atex Membrane, Taconic-AFD, Kobond, Yilong, Xinyida, Sijia, Jinda, Veik, Guardtex

Types: Glass Fabric

Polyester Fabric (PES)

ETFE Sheeting

Other



Applications: Tensile Architecture

Tents

Sun Shading and Sun Screening

Print Applications

Other



The Architectural Dedicated Film Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Architectural Dedicated Film market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Architectural Dedicated Film market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Architectural Dedicated Film market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Architectural Dedicated Film industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Architectural Dedicated Film market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Architectural Dedicated Film market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Architectural Dedicated Film market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Architectural Dedicated Film Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Architectural Dedicated Film Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Glass Fabric

1.4.3 Polyester Fabric (PES)

1.4.4 ETFE Sheeting

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Tensile Architecture

1.5.3 Tents

1.5.4 Sun Shading and Sun Screening

1.5.5 Print Applications

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Architectural Dedicated Film Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Architectural Dedicated Film Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Architectural Dedicated Film Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Architectural Dedicated Film Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Architectural Dedicated Film Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Architectural Dedicated Film Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Architectural Dedicated Film Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Architectural Dedicated Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Architectural Dedicated Film Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Architectural Dedicated Film Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Architectural Dedicated Film Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Architectural Dedicated Film Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Architectural Dedicated Film Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Architectural Dedicated Film Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Architectural Dedicated Film Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Architectural Dedicated Film Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Architectural Dedicated Film Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Architectural Dedicated Film Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Architectural Dedicated Film Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Architectural Dedicated Film Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Architectural Dedicated Film Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Architectural Dedicated Film Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Architectural Dedicated Film Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Architectural Dedicated Film Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Architectural Dedicated Film Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Architectural Dedicated Film Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Architectural Dedicated Film Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Architectural Dedicated Film Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Architectural Dedicated Film Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Architectural Dedicated Film Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Architectural Dedicated Film Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Architectural Dedicated Film Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Architectural Dedicated Film Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Architectural Dedicated Film Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Architectural Dedicated Film Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Architectural Dedicated Film Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Architectural Dedicated Film Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Architectural Dedicated Film Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Architectural Dedicated Film Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Architectural Dedicated Film Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Architectural Dedicated Film Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Architectural Dedicated Film Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Architectural Dedicated Film Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Architectural Dedicated Film Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Architectural Dedicated Film Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Architectural Dedicated Film Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Architectural Dedicated Film Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Architectural Dedicated Film Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Architectural Dedicated Film Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Architectural Dedicated Film Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Architectural Dedicated Film Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural Dedicated Film Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural Dedicated Film Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural Dedicated Film Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural Dedicated Film Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Serge Ferrari

12.1.1 Serge Ferrari Corporation Information

12.1.2 Serge Ferrari Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Serge Ferrari Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Serge Ferrari Architectural Dedicated Film Products Offered

12.1.5 Serge Ferrari Recent Development

12.2 Mehler

12.2.1 Mehler Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mehler Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mehler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Mehler Architectural Dedicated Film Products Offered

12.2.5 Mehler Recent Development

12.3 Heytex

12.3.1 Heytex Corporation Information

12.3.2 Heytex Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Heytex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Heytex Architectural Dedicated Film Products Offered

12.3.5 Heytex Recent Development

12.4 Sattler

12.4.1 Sattler Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sattler Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Sattler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Sattler Architectural Dedicated Film Products Offered

12.4.5 Sattler Recent Development

12.5 Sioen

12.5.1 Sioen Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sioen Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Sioen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Sioen Architectural Dedicated Film Products Offered

12.5.5 Sioen Recent Development

12.6 Verseidag

12.6.1 Verseidag Corporation Information

12.6.2 Verseidag Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Verseidag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Verseidag Architectural Dedicated Film Products Offered

12.6.5 Verseidag Recent Development

12.7 Hiraoka

12.7.1 Hiraoka Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hiraoka Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Hiraoka Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Hiraoka Architectural Dedicated Film Products Offered

12.7.5 Hiraoka Recent Development

12.8 Seaman Corp

12.8.1 Seaman Corp Corporation Information

12.8.2 Seaman Corp Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Seaman Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Seaman Corp Architectural Dedicated Film Products Offered

12.8.5 Seaman Corp Recent Development

12.9 Saint-Gobain

12.9.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

12.9.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Saint-Gobain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Saint-Gobain Architectural Dedicated Film Products Offered

12.9.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

12.10 Chukoh Chem

12.10.1 Chukoh Chem Corporation Information

12.10.2 Chukoh Chem Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Chukoh Chem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Chukoh Chem Architectural Dedicated Film Products Offered

12.10.5 Chukoh Chem Recent Development

12.12 Sika

12.12.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sika Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Sika Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Sika Products Offered

12.12.5 Sika Recent Development

12.13 Atex Membrane

12.13.1 Atex Membrane Corporation Information

12.13.2 Atex Membrane Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Atex Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Atex Membrane Products Offered

12.13.5 Atex Membrane Recent Development

12.14 Taconic-AFD

12.14.1 Taconic-AFD Corporation Information

12.14.2 Taconic-AFD Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Taconic-AFD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Taconic-AFD Products Offered

12.14.5 Taconic-AFD Recent Development

12.15 Kobond

12.15.1 Kobond Corporation Information

12.15.2 Kobond Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Kobond Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Kobond Products Offered

12.15.5 Kobond Recent Development

12.16 Yilong

12.16.1 Yilong Corporation Information

12.16.2 Yilong Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Yilong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Yilong Products Offered

12.16.5 Yilong Recent Development

12.17 Xinyida

12.17.1 Xinyida Corporation Information

12.17.2 Xinyida Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Xinyida Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Xinyida Products Offered

12.17.5 Xinyida Recent Development

12.18 Sijia

12.18.1 Sijia Corporation Information

12.18.2 Sijia Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Sijia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Sijia Products Offered

12.18.5 Sijia Recent Development

12.19 Jinda

12.19.1 Jinda Corporation Information

12.19.2 Jinda Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Jinda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Jinda Products Offered

12.19.5 Jinda Recent Development

12.20 Veik

12.20.1 Veik Corporation Information

12.20.2 Veik Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Veik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Veik Products Offered

12.20.5 Veik Recent Development

12.21 Guardtex

12.21.1 Guardtex Corporation Information

12.21.2 Guardtex Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Guardtex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Guardtex Products Offered

12.21.5 Guardtex Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Architectural Dedicated Film Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Architectural Dedicated Film Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

