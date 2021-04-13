Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market; Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | ASSA ABLOY, Blum Inc, Allegion

“

The report titled Global Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research's archive of market research studies. It offers an industry-standard and a highly authentic research study on the global Architectural and Furniture Hardware market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, it throws light on some of the crucial factors contributing to the growth of the global Architectural and Furniture Hardware market. As part of a study on market dynamics, it also explains factors affecting the global market growth. The authors of the report have provided a broad competitive assessment, detailed regional study, and other different types of research studies to give a complete analysis of the global Architectural and Furniture Hardware market. The report can be used as an effective tool for finding new ways of growth and ensuring lasting success in the global Architectural and Furniture Hardware market.

There are some useful suggestions and recommendations provided in the Architectural and Furniture Hardware report that will help players to strengthen their market position. The report serves its readers both ways, i.e. by offering quick data and information and by providing comprehensive analysis. This helps the report to cater to the needs or expectations of different buyers. Moreover, the Architectural and Furniture Hardware report can be customized according to the requirements of buyers. Market players use it to plan out new strategies or amend their existing ones for improving sales and profit margins.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Architectural and Furniture Hardware report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Architectural and Furniture Hardware market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Architectural and Furniture Hardware market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Architectural and Furniture Hardware market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Architectural and Furniture Hardware market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Architectural and Furniture Hardware market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ASSA ABLOY, Blum Inc, Allegion, Hafele, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Hettich, Roto Frank, Kin Long, Dormakaba Holding, Gretsch-Unitas, Siegenia-Aubi, GRASS, DTC, Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV), Taiming, Jusen, ADAMS, HUTLON, Salice, Yajie, Accuride, Sugatsune, King Slide Works Co. Ltd

The Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Architectural and Furniture Hardware market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Architectural and Furniture Hardware market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Architectural and Furniture Hardware market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Architectural and Furniture Hardware industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Architectural and Furniture Hardware market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Architectural and Furniture Hardware market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Architectural and Furniture Hardware market?

Table of Contents:

1 Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Architectural and Furniture Hardware

1.2 Architectural and Furniture Hardware Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Door Handles

1.2.3 Closers

1.2.4 Locks

1.2.5 Cylinder Pulls and Hinges (door furniture)

1.2.6 Window &Cupboard fittings

1.2.7 Iron Railings

1.2.8 Handrails

1.2.9 Balustrades

1.2.10 Switches

1.2.11 Other

1.3 Architectural and Furniture Hardware Segment by Application

1.3.1 Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Architectural

1.3.3 Furniture

1.4 Global Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Architectural and Furniture Hardware Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 2 Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Architectural and Furniture Hardware Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Architectural and Furniture Hardware Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Architectural and Furniture Hardware Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Architectural and Furniture Hardware Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 3 Architectural and Furniture Hardware Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Architectural and Furniture Hardware Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Architectural and Furniture Hardware Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Architectural and Furniture Hardware Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Architectural and Furniture Hardware Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Architectural and Furniture Hardware Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Architectural and Furniture Hardware Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural and Furniture Hardware Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE 4 Global Architectural and Furniture Hardware Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Architectural and Furniture Hardware Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Architectural and Furniture Hardware Price by Type (2016-2021) 5 Global Architectural and Furniture Hardware Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Architectural and Furniture Hardware Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Architectural and Furniture Hardware Price by Application (2016-2021) 6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 ASSA ABLOY

6.1.1 ASSA ABLOY Corporation Information

6.1.2 ASSA ABLOY Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 ASSA ABLOY Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 ASSA ABLOY Product Portfolio

6.1.5 ASSA ABLOY Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Blum Inc

6.2.1 Blum Inc Corporation Information

6.2.2 Blum Inc Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Blum Inc Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Blum Inc Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Blum Inc Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Allegion

6.3.1 Allegion Corporation Information

6.3.2 Allegion Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Allegion Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Allegion Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Allegion Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Hafele

6.4.1 Hafele Corporation Information

6.4.2 Hafele Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Hafele Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Hafele Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Hafele Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Spectrum Brands Holdings

6.5.1 Spectrum Brands Holdings Corporation Information

6.5.2 Spectrum Brands Holdings Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Spectrum Brands Holdings Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Spectrum Brands Holdings Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Spectrum Brands Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Hettich

6.6.1 Hettich Corporation Information

6.6.2 Hettich Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Hettich Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Hettich Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Hettich Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Roto Frank

6.6.1 Roto Frank Corporation Information

6.6.2 Roto Frank Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Roto Frank Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Roto Frank Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Roto Frank Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Kin Long

6.8.1 Kin Long Corporation Information

6.8.2 Kin Long Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Kin Long Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Kin Long Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Kin Long Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Dormakaba Holding

6.9.1 Dormakaba Holding Corporation Information

6.9.2 Dormakaba Holding Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Dormakaba Holding Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Dormakaba Holding Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Dormakaba Holding Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Gretsch-Unitas

6.10.1 Gretsch-Unitas Corporation Information

6.10.2 Gretsch-Unitas Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Gretsch-Unitas Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Gretsch-Unitas Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Gretsch-Unitas Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Siegenia-Aubi

6.11.1 Siegenia-Aubi Corporation Information

6.11.2 Siegenia-Aubi Architectural and Furniture Hardware Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Siegenia-Aubi Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Siegenia-Aubi Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Siegenia-Aubi Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 GRASS

6.12.1 GRASS Corporation Information

6.12.2 GRASS Architectural and Furniture Hardware Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 GRASS Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 GRASS Product Portfolio

6.12.5 GRASS Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 DTC

6.13.1 DTC Corporation Information

6.13.2 DTC Architectural and Furniture Hardware Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 DTC Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 DTC Product Portfolio

6.13.5 DTC Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV)

6.14.1 Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV) Corporation Information

6.14.2 Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV) Architectural and Furniture Hardware Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV) Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV) Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV) Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Taiming

6.15.1 Taiming Corporation Information

6.15.2 Taiming Architectural and Furniture Hardware Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Taiming Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Taiming Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Taiming Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Jusen

6.16.1 Jusen Corporation Information

6.16.2 Jusen Architectural and Furniture Hardware Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Jusen Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Jusen Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Jusen Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 ADAMS

6.17.1 ADAMS Corporation Information

6.17.2 ADAMS Architectural and Furniture Hardware Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 ADAMS Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 ADAMS Product Portfolio

6.17.5 ADAMS Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 HUTLON

6.18.1 HUTLON Corporation Information

6.18.2 HUTLON Architectural and Furniture Hardware Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 HUTLON Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 HUTLON Product Portfolio

6.18.5 HUTLON Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Salice

6.19.1 Salice Corporation Information

6.19.2 Salice Architectural and Furniture Hardware Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Salice Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Salice Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Salice Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 Yajie

6.20.1 Yajie Corporation Information

6.20.2 Yajie Architectural and Furniture Hardware Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 Yajie Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Yajie Product Portfolio

6.20.5 Yajie Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 Accuride

6.21.1 Accuride Corporation Information

6.21.2 Accuride Architectural and Furniture Hardware Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 Accuride Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Accuride Product Portfolio

6.21.5 Accuride Recent Developments/Updates

6.22 Sugatsune

6.22.1 Sugatsune Corporation Information

6.22.2 Sugatsune Architectural and Furniture Hardware Description and Business Overview

6.22.3 Sugatsune Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.22.4 Sugatsune Product Portfolio

6.22.5 Sugatsune Recent Developments/Updates

6.23 King Slide Works Co. Ltd

6.23.1 King Slide Works Co. Ltd Corporation Information

6.23.2 King Slide Works Co. Ltd Architectural and Furniture Hardware Description and Business Overview

6.23.3 King Slide Works Co. Ltd Architectural and Furniture Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.23.4 King Slide Works Co. Ltd Product Portfolio

6.23.5 King Slide Works Co. Ltd Recent Developments/Updates 7 Architectural and Furniture Hardware Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Architectural and Furniture Hardware Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Architectural and Furniture Hardware

7.4 Architectural and Furniture Hardware Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Architectural and Furniture Hardware Distributors List

8.3 Architectural and Furniture Hardware Customers 9 Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Dynamics

9.1 Architectural and Furniture Hardware Industry Trends

9.2 Architectural and Furniture Hardware Growth Drivers

9.3 Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Challenges

9.4 Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Restraints 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Architectural and Furniture Hardware by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Architectural and Furniture Hardware by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Architectural and Furniture Hardware by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Architectural and Furniture Hardware by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Architectural and Furniture Hardware by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Architectural and Furniture Hardware by Region (2022-2027) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

