Arcade Games Machine Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | HBANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., Raw Thrills, Inc.

The report titled Global Arcade Games Machine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Arcade Games Machine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Arcade Games Machine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Arcade Games Machine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Arcade Games Machine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Arcade Games Machine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Arcade Games Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Arcade Games Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Arcade Games Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Arcade Games Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Arcade Games Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Arcade Games Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

HBANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., Raw Thrills, Inc., UNIS Technology Co.Ltd., Taito Corporation (Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.), Dream Arcades, Bespoke Arcades, Rec Room Masters LLC

Market Segmentation by Product:

Fighting Game

Speed Game

Puzzle Game

Others Game



Market Segmentation by Application:

Amusement Arcades

Commercial Place



The Arcade Games Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Arcade Games Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Arcade Games Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Arcade Games Machine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Arcade Games Machine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Arcade Games Machine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Arcade Games Machine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Arcade Games Machine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Arcade Games Machine Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Arcade Games Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Fighting Game

1.2.3 Speed Game

1.2.4 Puzzle Game

1.2.5 Others Game

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Arcade Games Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Amusement Arcades

1.3.3 Commercial Place

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Arcade Games Machine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Arcade Games Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Arcade Games Machine Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Arcade Games Machine Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Arcade Games Machine Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Arcade Games Machine Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Arcade Games Machine Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Arcade Games Machine Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Arcade Games Machine Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Arcade Games Machine Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Arcade Games Machine Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Arcade Games Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Arcade Games Machine Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Arcade Games Machine Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Arcade Games Machine Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Arcade Games Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Arcade Games Machine Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Arcade Games Machine Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Arcade Games Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Arcade Games Machine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Arcade Games Machine Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Arcade Games Machine Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Arcade Games Machine Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Arcade Games Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Arcade Games Machine Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Arcade Games Machine Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Arcade Games Machine Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Arcade Games Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Arcade Games Machine Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Arcade Games Machine Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Arcade Games Machine Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Arcade Games Machine Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Arcade Games Machine Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Arcade Games Machine Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Arcade Games Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Arcade Games Machine Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Arcade Games Machine Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Arcade Games Machine Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Arcade Games Machine Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Arcade Games Machine Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Arcade Games Machine Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Arcade Games Machine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Arcade Games Machine Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Arcade Games Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Arcade Games Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Arcade Games Machine Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Arcade Games Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Arcade Games Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Arcade Games Machine Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Arcade Games Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Arcade Games Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Arcade Games Machine Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Arcade Games Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Arcade Games Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Arcade Games Machine Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Arcade Games Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Arcade Games Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Arcade Games Machine Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Arcade Games Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Arcade Games Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Arcade Games Machine Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Arcade Games Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Arcade Games Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Arcade Games Machine Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Arcade Games Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Arcade Games Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Arcade Games Machine Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Arcade Games Machine Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Arcade Games Machine Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Arcade Games Machine Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Arcade Games Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Arcade Games Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Arcade Games Machine Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Arcade Games Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Arcade Games Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Arcade Games Machine Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Arcade Games Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Arcade Games Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Arcade Games Machine Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Arcade Games Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Arcade Games Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Arcade Games Machine Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Arcade Games Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Arcade Games Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Arcade Games Machine Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Arcade Games Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Arcade Games Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 HBANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc.

11.1.1 HBANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. Corporation Information

11.1.2 HBANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. Overview

11.1.3 HBANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. Arcade Games Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 HBANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. Arcade Games Machine Product Description

11.1.5 HBANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. Recent Developments

11.2 Raw Thrills, Inc.

11.2.1 Raw Thrills, Inc. Corporation Information

11.2.2 Raw Thrills, Inc. Overview

11.2.3 Raw Thrills, Inc. Arcade Games Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Raw Thrills, Inc. Arcade Games Machine Product Description

11.2.5 Raw Thrills, Inc. Recent Developments

11.3 UNIS Technology Co.Ltd.

11.3.1 UNIS Technology Co.Ltd. Corporation Information

11.3.2 UNIS Technology Co.Ltd. Overview

11.3.3 UNIS Technology Co.Ltd. Arcade Games Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 UNIS Technology Co.Ltd. Arcade Games Machine Product Description

11.3.5 UNIS Technology Co.Ltd. Recent Developments

11.4 Taito Corporation (Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.)

11.4.1 Taito Corporation (Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Taito Corporation (Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.) Overview

11.4.3 Taito Corporation (Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.) Arcade Games Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Taito Corporation (Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.) Arcade Games Machine Product Description

11.4.5 Taito Corporation (Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.) Recent Developments

11.5 Dream Arcades

11.5.1 Dream Arcades Corporation Information

11.5.2 Dream Arcades Overview

11.5.3 Dream Arcades Arcade Games Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Dream Arcades Arcade Games Machine Product Description

11.5.5 Dream Arcades Recent Developments

11.6 Bespoke Arcades

11.6.1 Bespoke Arcades Corporation Information

11.6.2 Bespoke Arcades Overview

11.6.3 Bespoke Arcades Arcade Games Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Bespoke Arcades Arcade Games Machine Product Description

11.6.5 Bespoke Arcades Recent Developments

11.7 Rec Room Masters LLC

11.7.1 Rec Room Masters LLC Corporation Information

11.7.2 Rec Room Masters LLC Overview

11.7.3 Rec Room Masters LLC Arcade Games Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Rec Room Masters LLC Arcade Games Machine Product Description

11.7.5 Rec Room Masters LLC Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Arcade Games Machine Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Arcade Games Machine Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Arcade Games Machine Production Mode & Process

12.4 Arcade Games Machine Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Arcade Games Machine Sales Channels

12.4.2 Arcade Games Machine Distributors

12.5 Arcade Games Machine Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Arcade Games Machine Industry Trends

13.2 Arcade Games Machine Market Drivers

13.3 Arcade Games Machine Market Challenges

13.4 Arcade Games Machine Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Arcade Games Machine Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

