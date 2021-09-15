AR/VR Headset Market Size Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2019 to 2027 | Oculus, Microsoft, HTC

“

The report titled Global AR/VR Headset Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global AR/VR Headset market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global AR/VR Headset market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global AR/VR Headset market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global AR/VR Headset market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The AR/VR Headset report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the AR/VR Headset report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global AR/VR Headset market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global AR/VR Headset market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global AR/VR Headset market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global AR/VR Headset market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global AR/VR Headset market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Oculus, Microsoft, HTC, Sony, Pico, 3Glasses, Huawei, Valve Software, Apple, Samsung, Google, Qualcomm

Market Segmentation by Product:

All-in-one

No Screen Equipment

Mooring Equipment

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Game

Education

Live Broadcast

Other



The AR/VR Headset Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global AR/VR Headset market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global AR/VR Headset market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AR/VR Headset market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in AR/VR Headset industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AR/VR Headset market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AR/VR Headset market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AR/VR Headset market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 AR/VR Headset Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global AR/VR Headset Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 All-in-one

1.2.3 No Screen Equipment

1.2.4 Mooring Equipment

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global AR/VR Headset Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Game

1.3.3 Education

1.3.4 Live Broadcast

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global AR/VR Headset Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global AR/VR Headset Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global AR/VR Headset Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top AR/VR Headset Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top AR/VR Headset Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top AR/VR Headset Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top AR/VR Headset Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top AR/VR Headset Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top AR/VR Headset Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global AR/VR Headset Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top AR/VR Headset Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top AR/VR Headset Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AR/VR Headset Sales in 2020

3.2 Global AR/VR Headset Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top AR/VR Headset Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top AR/VR Headset Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AR/VR Headset Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global AR/VR Headset Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global AR/VR Headset Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global AR/VR Headset Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global AR/VR Headset Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global AR/VR Headset Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global AR/VR Headset Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global AR/VR Headset Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global AR/VR Headset Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global AR/VR Headset Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global AR/VR Headset Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global AR/VR Headset Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global AR/VR Headset Price by Type

4.3.1 Global AR/VR Headset Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global AR/VR Headset Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global AR/VR Headset Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global AR/VR Headset Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global AR/VR Headset Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global AR/VR Headset Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global AR/VR Headset Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global AR/VR Headset Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global AR/VR Headset Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global AR/VR Headset Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global AR/VR Headset Price by Application

5.3.1 Global AR/VR Headset Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global AR/VR Headset Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America AR/VR Headset Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America AR/VR Headset Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America AR/VR Headset Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America AR/VR Headset Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America AR/VR Headset Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America AR/VR Headset Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America AR/VR Headset Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America AR/VR Headset Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America AR/VR Headset Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe AR/VR Headset Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe AR/VR Headset Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe AR/VR Headset Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe AR/VR Headset Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe AR/VR Headset Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe AR/VR Headset Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe AR/VR Headset Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe AR/VR Headset Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe AR/VR Headset Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific AR/VR Headset Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific AR/VR Headset Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific AR/VR Headset Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific AR/VR Headset Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific AR/VR Headset Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific AR/VR Headset Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific AR/VR Headset Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific AR/VR Headset Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific AR/VR Headset Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America AR/VR Headset Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America AR/VR Headset Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America AR/VR Headset Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America AR/VR Headset Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America AR/VR Headset Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America AR/VR Headset Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America AR/VR Headset Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America AR/VR Headset Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America AR/VR Headset Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

9.3.6 Colombia

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa AR/VR Headset Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa AR/VR Headset Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa AR/VR Headset Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa AR/VR Headset Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa AR/VR Headset Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa AR/VR Headset Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa AR/VR Headset Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa AR/VR Headset Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa AR/VR Headset Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Oculus

11.1.1 Oculus Corporation Information

11.1.2 Oculus Overview

11.1.3 Oculus AR/VR Headset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Oculus AR/VR Headset Product Description

11.1.5 Oculus Recent Developments

11.2 Microsoft

11.2.1 Microsoft Corporation Information

11.2.2 Microsoft Overview

11.2.3 Microsoft AR/VR Headset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Microsoft AR/VR Headset Product Description

11.2.5 Microsoft Recent Developments

11.3 HTC

11.3.1 HTC Corporation Information

11.3.2 HTC Overview

11.3.3 HTC AR/VR Headset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 HTC AR/VR Headset Product Description

11.3.5 HTC Recent Developments

11.4 Sony

11.4.1 Sony Corporation Information

11.4.2 Sony Overview

11.4.3 Sony AR/VR Headset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Sony AR/VR Headset Product Description

11.4.5 Sony Recent Developments

11.5 Pico

11.5.1 Pico Corporation Information

11.5.2 Pico Overview

11.5.3 Pico AR/VR Headset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Pico AR/VR Headset Product Description

11.5.5 Pico Recent Developments

11.6 3Glasses

11.6.1 3Glasses Corporation Information

11.6.2 3Glasses Overview

11.6.3 3Glasses AR/VR Headset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 3Glasses AR/VR Headset Product Description

11.6.5 3Glasses Recent Developments

11.7 Huawei

11.7.1 Huawei Corporation Information

11.7.2 Huawei Overview

11.7.3 Huawei AR/VR Headset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Huawei AR/VR Headset Product Description

11.7.5 Huawei Recent Developments

11.8 Valve Software

11.8.1 Valve Software Corporation Information

11.8.2 Valve Software Overview

11.8.3 Valve Software AR/VR Headset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Valve Software AR/VR Headset Product Description

11.8.5 Valve Software Recent Developments

11.9 Apple

11.9.1 Apple Corporation Information

11.9.2 Apple Overview

11.9.3 Apple AR/VR Headset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Apple AR/VR Headset Product Description

11.9.5 Apple Recent Developments

11.10 Samsung

11.10.1 Samsung Corporation Information

11.10.2 Samsung Overview

11.10.3 Samsung AR/VR Headset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Samsung AR/VR Headset Product Description

11.10.5 Samsung Recent Developments

11.11 Google

11.11.1 Google Corporation Information

11.11.2 Google Overview

11.11.3 Google AR/VR Headset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Google AR/VR Headset Product Description

11.11.5 Google Recent Developments

11.12 Qualcomm

11.12.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

11.12.2 Qualcomm Overview

11.12.3 Qualcomm AR/VR Headset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Qualcomm AR/VR Headset Product Description

11.12.5 Qualcomm Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 AR/VR Headset Value Chain Analysis

12.2 AR/VR Headset Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 AR/VR Headset Production Mode & Process

12.4 AR/VR Headset Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 AR/VR Headset Sales Channels

12.4.2 AR/VR Headset Distributors

12.5 AR/VR Headset Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 AR/VR Headset Industry Trends

13.2 AR/VR Headset Market Drivers

13.3 AR/VR Headset Market Challenges

13.4 AR/VR Headset Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global AR/VR Headset Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

