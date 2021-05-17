AR-15 Series Rifles Market Size 2021 Analysis, Growth, Vendors, Shares, Drivers, Challenges With Forecast To 2027| Colt, HK, Saint

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the Global AR-15 Series Rifles Market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global AR-15 Series Rifles industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on AR-15 Series Rifles production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global AR-15 Series Rifles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global AR-15 Series Rifles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global AR-15 Series Rifles Market Research Report: Colt, HK, Saint

Global AR-15 Series Rifles Market Segmentation by Product: Table Model, Console Mode

Global AR-15 Series Rifles Market Segmentation by Application: Hunting, Self-defend, Military

The report has classified the global AR-15 Series Rifles industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the AR-15 Series Rifles manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall AR-15 Series Rifles industry.

Additionally, the industry analysts have studied key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa, along with their respective countries. Here, they have given a clear-cut understanding of the present and future situations of the global AR-15 Series Rifles industry in key regions. This will help the key players to focus on the lucrative regional markets.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AR-15 Series Rifles market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in AR-15 Series Rifles industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AR-15 Series Rifles market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AR-15 Series Rifles market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AR-15 Series Rifles market?

Table of Contents

1 AR-15 Series Rifles Market Overview

1.1 AR-15 Series Rifles Product Overview

1.2 AR-15 Series Rifles Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Full-automation

1.2.2 Half-automation

1.3 Global AR-15 Series Rifles Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global AR-15 Series Rifles Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global AR-15 Series Rifles Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global AR-15 Series Rifles Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global AR-15 Series Rifles Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global AR-15 Series Rifles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global AR-15 Series Rifles Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global AR-15 Series Rifles Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global AR-15 Series Rifles Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global AR-15 Series Rifles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America AR-15 Series Rifles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe AR-15 Series Rifles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific AR-15 Series Rifles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America AR-15 Series Rifles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa AR-15 Series Rifles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global AR-15 Series Rifles Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by AR-15 Series Rifles Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by AR-15 Series Rifles Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players AR-15 Series Rifles Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers AR-15 Series Rifles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 AR-15 Series Rifles Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 AR-15 Series Rifles Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by AR-15 Series Rifles Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in AR-15 Series Rifles as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into AR-15 Series Rifles Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers AR-15 Series Rifles Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 AR-15 Series Rifles Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global AR-15 Series Rifles Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global AR-15 Series Rifles Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global AR-15 Series Rifles Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global AR-15 Series Rifles Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global AR-15 Series Rifles Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global AR-15 Series Rifles Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global AR-15 Series Rifles Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global AR-15 Series Rifles Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global AR-15 Series Rifles Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global AR-15 Series Rifles by Application

4.1 AR-15 Series Rifles Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hunting

4.1.2 Self-defend

4.1.3 Military

4.2 Global AR-15 Series Rifles Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global AR-15 Series Rifles Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global AR-15 Series Rifles Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global AR-15 Series Rifles Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global AR-15 Series Rifles Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global AR-15 Series Rifles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global AR-15 Series Rifles Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global AR-15 Series Rifles Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global AR-15 Series Rifles Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global AR-15 Series Rifles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America AR-15 Series Rifles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe AR-15 Series Rifles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific AR-15 Series Rifles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America AR-15 Series Rifles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa AR-15 Series Rifles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America AR-15 Series Rifles by Country

5.1 North America AR-15 Series Rifles Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America AR-15 Series Rifles Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America AR-15 Series Rifles Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America AR-15 Series Rifles Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America AR-15 Series Rifles Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America AR-15 Series Rifles Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe AR-15 Series Rifles by Country

6.1 Europe AR-15 Series Rifles Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe AR-15 Series Rifles Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe AR-15 Series Rifles Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe AR-15 Series Rifles Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe AR-15 Series Rifles Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe AR-15 Series Rifles Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific AR-15 Series Rifles by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific AR-15 Series Rifles Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific AR-15 Series Rifles Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific AR-15 Series Rifles Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific AR-15 Series Rifles Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific AR-15 Series Rifles Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific AR-15 Series Rifles Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America AR-15 Series Rifles by Country

8.1 Latin America AR-15 Series Rifles Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America AR-15 Series Rifles Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America AR-15 Series Rifles Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America AR-15 Series Rifles Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America AR-15 Series Rifles Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America AR-15 Series Rifles Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa AR-15 Series Rifles by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa AR-15 Series Rifles Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa AR-15 Series Rifles Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa AR-15 Series Rifles Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa AR-15 Series Rifles Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa AR-15 Series Rifles Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa AR-15 Series Rifles Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in AR-15 Series Rifles Business

10.1 Colt

10.1.1 Colt Corporation Information

10.1.2 Colt Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Colt AR-15 Series Rifles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Colt AR-15 Series Rifles Products Offered

10.1.5 Colt Recent Development

10.2 HK

10.2.1 HK Corporation Information

10.2.2 HK Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 HK AR-15 Series Rifles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Colt AR-15 Series Rifles Products Offered

10.2.5 HK Recent Development

10.3 Saint

10.3.1 Saint Corporation Information

10.3.2 Saint Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Saint AR-15 Series Rifles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Saint AR-15 Series Rifles Products Offered

10.3.5 Saint Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 AR-15 Series Rifles Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 AR-15 Series Rifles Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 AR-15 Series Rifles Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 AR-15 Series Rifles Distributors

12.3 AR-15 Series Rifles Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

