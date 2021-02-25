Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027 | Bayer, DSM, UBE

“

The report titled Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Bayer, DSM, UBE, Stahl, Lanxess, Lubrizol, BASF, Alberdingk Boley, Hauthaway, Mitsui, DIC, Reichhold, Wanhua Chemical, Ketian Chemical, SiwoChem, Grand Chemical, Guangdong Orient, Shandong Audmay

Market Segmentation by Product: PTMEG

DMPA

BDO

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Wood Coatings

Auto Industry

Plastics Industry

Glass Industry

Other



The Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market?

Table of Contents:

1 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market Overview

1.1 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Product Scope

1.2 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 PTMEG

1.2.3 DMPA

1.2.4 BDO

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Wood Coatings

1.3.3 Auto Industry

1.3.4 Plastics Industry

1.3.5 Glass Industry

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion as of 2020)

3.4 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 141 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 141 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 310 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 310 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Business

12.1 Bayer

12.1.1 Bayer Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bayer Business Overview

12.1.3 Bayer Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Bayer Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Products Offered

12.1.5 Bayer Recent Development

12.2 DSM

12.2.1 DSM Corporation Information

12.2.2 DSM Business Overview

12.2.3 DSM Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 DSM Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Products Offered

12.2.5 DSM Recent Development

12.3 UBE

12.3.1 UBE Corporation Information

12.3.2 UBE Business Overview

12.3.3 UBE Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 UBE Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Products Offered

12.3.5 UBE Recent Development

12.4 Stahl

12.4.1 Stahl Corporation Information

12.4.2 Stahl Business Overview

12.4.3 Stahl Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Stahl Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Products Offered

12.4.5 Stahl Recent Development

12.5 Lanxess

12.5.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

12.5.2 Lanxess Business Overview

12.5.3 Lanxess Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Lanxess Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Products Offered

12.5.5 Lanxess Recent Development

12.6 Lubrizol

12.6.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

12.6.2 Lubrizol Business Overview

12.6.3 Lubrizol Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Lubrizol Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Products Offered

12.6.5 Lubrizol Recent Development

12.7 BASF

12.7.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.7.2 BASF Business Overview

12.7.3 BASF Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 BASF Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Products Offered

12.7.5 BASF Recent Development

12.8 Alberdingk Boley

12.8.1 Alberdingk Boley Corporation Information

12.8.2 Alberdingk Boley Business Overview

12.8.3 Alberdingk Boley Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Alberdingk Boley Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Products Offered

12.8.5 Alberdingk Boley Recent Development

12.9 Hauthaway

12.9.1 Hauthaway Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hauthaway Business Overview

12.9.3 Hauthaway Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Hauthaway Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Products Offered

12.9.5 Hauthaway Recent Development

12.10 Mitsui

12.10.1 Mitsui Corporation Information

12.10.2 Mitsui Business Overview

12.10.3 Mitsui Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Mitsui Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Products Offered

12.10.5 Mitsui Recent Development

12.11 DIC

12.11.1 DIC Corporation Information

12.11.2 DIC Business Overview

12.11.3 DIC Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 DIC Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Products Offered

12.11.5 DIC Recent Development

12.12 Reichhold

12.12.1 Reichhold Corporation Information

12.12.2 Reichhold Business Overview

12.12.3 Reichhold Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Reichhold Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Products Offered

12.12.5 Reichhold Recent Development

12.13 Wanhua Chemical

12.13.1 Wanhua Chemical Corporation Information

12.13.2 Wanhua Chemical Business Overview

12.13.3 Wanhua Chemical Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Wanhua Chemical Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Products Offered

12.13.5 Wanhua Chemical Recent Development

12.14 Ketian Chemical

12.14.1 Ketian Chemical Corporation Information

12.14.2 Ketian Chemical Business Overview

12.14.3 Ketian Chemical Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Ketian Chemical Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Products Offered

12.14.5 Ketian Chemical Recent Development

12.15 SiwoChem

12.15.1 SiwoChem Corporation Information

12.15.2 SiwoChem Business Overview

12.15.3 SiwoChem Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 SiwoChem Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Products Offered

12.15.5 SiwoChem Recent Development

12.16 Grand Chemical

12.16.1 Grand Chemical Corporation Information

12.16.2 Grand Chemical Business Overview

12.16.3 Grand Chemical Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Grand Chemical Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Products Offered

12.16.5 Grand Chemical Recent Development

12.17 Guangdong Orient

12.17.1 Guangdong Orient Corporation Information

12.17.2 Guangdong Orient Business Overview

12.17.3 Guangdong Orient Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Guangdong Orient Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Products Offered

12.17.5 Guangdong Orient Recent Development

12.18 Shandong Audmay

12.18.1 Shandong Audmay Corporation Information

12.18.2 Shandong Audmay Business Overview

12.18.3 Shandong Audmay Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Shandong Audmay Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Products Offered

12.18.5 Shandong Audmay Recent Development

13 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion

13.4 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Distributors List

14.3 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market Trends

15.2 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Drivers

15.3 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market Challenges

15.4 Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”