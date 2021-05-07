Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2021 to 2027 | STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and Japan Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market.

The research report on the global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Leading Players

Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Maxim Integrated, NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics, Skyworks Solutions

Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Segmentation by Product



Full-custom Design

Standard-cellBbased

Gate-array Based

Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Segmentation by Application

Automobiles

Laptops

PCs

Smartbands

Smartphones

Smartwatches

Tablets

TVs

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market?

How will the global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Full-custom Design

1.4.3 Standard-cellBbased

1.4.4 Gate-array Based 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automobiles

1.5.3 Laptops

1.5.4 PCs

1.5.5 Smartbands

1.5.6 Smartphones

1.5.7 Smartwatches

1.5.8 Tablets

1.5.9 TVs 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application 6.1 Japan Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 Japan Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 Japan Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 Japan Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 Japan Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 Japan Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 Infineon Technologies

12.1.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

12.1.2 Infineon Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Infineon Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Infineon Technologies Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Products Offered

12.1.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development 12.2 STMicroelectronics

12.2.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

12.2.2 STMicroelectronics Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 STMicroelectronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 STMicroelectronics Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Products Offered

12.2.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development 12.3 Texas Instruments

12.3.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

12.3.2 Texas Instruments Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Texas Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Texas Instruments Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Products Offered

12.3.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development 12.4 Analog Devices

12.4.1 Analog Devices Corporation Information

12.4.2 Analog Devices Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Analog Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Analog Devices Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Products Offered

12.4.5 Analog Devices Recent Development 12.5 Maxim Integrated

12.5.1 Maxim Integrated Corporation Information

12.5.2 Maxim Integrated Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Maxim Integrated Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Maxim Integrated Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Products Offered

12.5.5 Maxim Integrated Recent Development 12.6 NXP Semiconductors

12.6.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

12.6.2 NXP Semiconductors Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 NXP Semiconductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 NXP Semiconductors Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Products Offered

12.6.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development 12.7 ON Semiconductors

12.7.1 ON Semiconductors Corporation Information

12.7.2 ON Semiconductors Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 ON Semiconductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 ON Semiconductors Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Products Offered

12.7.5 ON Semiconductors Recent Development 12.8 Renesas Electronics

12.8.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Information

12.8.2 Renesas Electronics Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Renesas Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Renesas Electronics Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Products Offered

12.8.5 Renesas Electronics Recent Development 12.9 Skyworks Solutions

12.9.1 Skyworks Solutions Corporation Information

12.9.2 Skyworks Solutions Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Skyworks Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Skyworks Solutions Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Products Offered

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

