Application Security Testing software and Tools MARKET – GROWTH, TRENDS, SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT AND FORECASTS (2021 – 2027)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Application Security Testing software and Tools Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Application Security Testing software and Tools market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Application Security Testing software and Tools market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Application Security Testing software and Tools market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, CAST, Checkmarx, Contrast Security, GitLab, HCL Software, Micro Focus, Onapsis, Rapid7, Synopsys, Veracode, WhiteHat Security Market Segment by Product Type: Static AST, Dynamic AST, Interactive AST, Mobile AST, Market Segment by Application: , SMEs, Large Enterprises,

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Application Security Testing software and Tools market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Application Security Testing software and Tools market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Application Security Testing software and Tools industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Application Security Testing software and Tools market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Application Security Testing software and Tools market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Application Security Testing software and Tools market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Application Security Testing software and Tools

1.1 Application Security Testing software and Tools Market Overview

1.1.1 Application Security Testing software and Tools Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Application Security Testing software and Tools Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Application Security Testing software and Tools Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Application Security Testing software and Tools Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Application Security Testing software and Tools Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Application Security Testing software and Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Application Security Testing software and Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Application Security Testing software and Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Application Security Testing software and Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Application Security Testing software and Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Application Security Testing software and Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

2 Application Security Testing software and Tools Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Application Security Testing software and Tools Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Application Security Testing software and Tools Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Application Security Testing software and Tools Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Static AST

2.5 Dynamic AST

2.6 Interactive AST

2.7 Mobile AST

3 Application Security Testing software and Tools Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Application Security Testing software and Tools Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Application Security Testing software and Tools Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Application Security Testing software and Tools Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 SMEs

3.5 Large Enterprises

4 Application Security Testing software and Tools Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Application Security Testing software and Tools Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Application Security Testing software and Tools as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Application Security Testing software and Tools Market

4.4 Global Top Players Application Security Testing software and Tools Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Application Security Testing software and Tools Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Application Security Testing software and Tools Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 CAST

5.1.1 CAST Profile

5.1.2 CAST Main Business

5.1.3 CAST Application Security Testing software and Tools Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 CAST Application Security Testing software and Tools Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 CAST Recent Developments

5.2 Checkmarx

5.2.1 Checkmarx Profile

5.2.2 Checkmarx Main Business

5.2.3 Checkmarx Application Security Testing software and Tools Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Checkmarx Application Security Testing software and Tools Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Checkmarx Recent Developments

5.3 Contrast Security

5.5.1 Contrast Security Profile

5.3.2 Contrast Security Main Business

5.3.3 Contrast Security Application Security Testing software and Tools Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Contrast Security Application Security Testing software and Tools Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 GitLab Recent Developments

5.4 GitLab

5.4.1 GitLab Profile

5.4.2 GitLab Main Business

5.4.3 GitLab Application Security Testing software and Tools Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 GitLab Application Security Testing software and Tools Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 GitLab Recent Developments

5.5 HCL Software

5.5.1 HCL Software Profile

5.5.2 HCL Software Main Business

5.5.3 HCL Software Application Security Testing software and Tools Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 HCL Software Application Security Testing software and Tools Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 HCL Software Recent Developments

5.6 Micro Focus

5.6.1 Micro Focus Profile

5.6.2 Micro Focus Main Business

5.6.3 Micro Focus Application Security Testing software and Tools Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Micro Focus Application Security Testing software and Tools Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Micro Focus Recent Developments

5.7 Onapsis

5.7.1 Onapsis Profile

5.7.2 Onapsis Main Business

5.7.3 Onapsis Application Security Testing software and Tools Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Onapsis Application Security Testing software and Tools Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Onapsis Recent Developments

5.8 Rapid7

5.8.1 Rapid7 Profile

5.8.2 Rapid7 Main Business

5.8.3 Rapid7 Application Security Testing software and Tools Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Rapid7 Application Security Testing software and Tools Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Rapid7 Recent Developments

5.9 Synopsys

5.9.1 Synopsys Profile

5.9.2 Synopsys Main Business

5.9.3 Synopsys Application Security Testing software and Tools Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Synopsys Application Security Testing software and Tools Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Synopsys Recent Developments

5.10 Veracode

5.10.1 Veracode Profile

5.10.2 Veracode Main Business

5.10.3 Veracode Application Security Testing software and Tools Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Veracode Application Security Testing software and Tools Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Veracode Recent Developments

5.11 WhiteHat Security

5.11.1 WhiteHat Security Profile

5.11.2 WhiteHat Security Main Business

5.11.3 WhiteHat Security Application Security Testing software and Tools Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 WhiteHat Security Application Security Testing software and Tools Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 WhiteHat Security Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Application Security Testing software and Tools Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Application Security Testing software and Tools Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Application Security Testing software and Tools Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Application Security Testing software and Tools Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Application Security Testing software and Tools Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Application Security Testing software and Tools Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

