Apparel Fastener Market Size, Segment, Evolution Rate by Type and Application And Forecast 2021-2027 | YKK, Coats Industrial, MORITO

The report titled Global Apparel Fastener Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Apparel Fastener market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Apparel Fastener market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Apparel Fastener market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Apparel Fastener market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Apparel Fastener report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Apparel Fastener report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Apparel Fastener market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Apparel Fastener market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Apparel Fastener market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Apparel Fastener market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Apparel Fastener market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

YKK, Coats Industrial, MORITO, Weixing Group, SBS, Velcro, YBS Zipper, YCC, Kuraray Group, RIRI, Paiho, IDEAL Fastener, Changcheng La Chain, APLIX, SALMI, Koh-i-noor, 3F, EMSIG, Sanli Zipper, MAX Zipper, Shingyi, Jianli, HHH Zipper, Primotex

Market Segmentation by Product:

Zippers

Buttons

Snaps

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Jackets and Coats

Trousers

Others



The Apparel Fastener Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Apparel Fastener market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Apparel Fastener market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Apparel Fastener market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Apparel Fastener industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Apparel Fastener market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Apparel Fastener market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Apparel Fastener market?

Table of Contents:

1 Apparel Fastener Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Apparel Fastener

1.2 Apparel Fastener Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Apparel Fastener Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Zippers

1.2.3 Buttons

1.2.4 Snaps

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Apparel Fastener Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Apparel Fastener Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Jackets and Coats

1.3.3 Trousers

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Apparel Fastener Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Apparel Fastener Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Apparel Fastener Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Apparel Fastener Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Apparel Fastener Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Apparel Fastener Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Apparel Fastener Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Apparel Fastener Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Apparel Fastener Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Apparel Fastener Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Apparel Fastener Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Apparel Fastener Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Apparel Fastener Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Apparel Fastener Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Apparel Fastener Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Apparel Fastener Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Apparel Fastener Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Apparel Fastener Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Apparel Fastener Revenue by Country

3.4 Europe Apparel Fastener Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Apparel Fastener Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Apparel Fastener Revenue by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Apparel Fastener Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Apparel Fastener Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Apparel Fastener Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Apparel Fastener Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Apparel Fastener Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Apparel Fastener Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Apparel Fastener Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Apparel Fastener Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Apparel Fastener Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Apparel Fastener Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Apparel Fastener Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Apparel Fastener Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Apparel Fastener Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Apparel Fastener Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Apparel Fastener Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Apparel Fastener Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Apparel Fastener Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 YKK

6.1.1 YKK Corporation Information

6.1.2 YKK Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 YKK Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 YKK Apparel Fastener Product Portfolio

6.1.5 YKK Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Coats Industrial

6.2.1 Coats Industrial Corporation Information

6.2.2 Coats Industrial Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Coats Industrial Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Coats Industrial Apparel Fastener Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Coats Industrial Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 MORITO

6.3.1 MORITO Corporation Information

6.3.2 MORITO Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 MORITO Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 MORITO Apparel Fastener Product Portfolio

6.3.5 MORITO Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Weixing Group

6.4.1 Weixing Group Corporation Information

6.4.2 Weixing Group Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Weixing Group Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Weixing Group Apparel Fastener Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Weixing Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 SBS

6.5.1 SBS Corporation Information

6.5.2 SBS Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 SBS Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 SBS Apparel Fastener Product Portfolio

6.5.5 SBS Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Velcro

6.6.1 Velcro Corporation Information

6.6.2 Velcro Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Velcro Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Velcro Apparel Fastener Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Velcro Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 YBS Zipper

6.6.1 YBS Zipper Corporation Information

6.6.2 YBS Zipper Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 YBS Zipper Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 YBS Zipper Apparel Fastener Product Portfolio

6.7.5 YBS Zipper Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 YCC

6.8.1 YCC Corporation Information

6.8.2 YCC Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 YCC Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 YCC Apparel Fastener Product Portfolio

6.8.5 YCC Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Kuraray Group

6.9.1 Kuraray Group Corporation Information

6.9.2 Kuraray Group Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Kuraray Group Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Kuraray Group Apparel Fastener Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Kuraray Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 RIRI

6.10.1 RIRI Corporation Information

6.10.2 RIRI Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 RIRI Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 RIRI Apparel Fastener Product Portfolio

6.10.5 RIRI Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Paiho

6.11.1 Paiho Corporation Information

6.11.2 Paiho Apparel Fastener Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Paiho Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Paiho Apparel Fastener Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Paiho Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 IDEAL Fastener

6.12.1 IDEAL Fastener Corporation Information

6.12.2 IDEAL Fastener Apparel Fastener Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 IDEAL Fastener Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 IDEAL Fastener Apparel Fastener Product Portfolio

6.12.5 IDEAL Fastener Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Changcheng La Chain

6.13.1 Changcheng La Chain Corporation Information

6.13.2 Changcheng La Chain Apparel Fastener Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Changcheng La Chain Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Changcheng La Chain Apparel Fastener Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Changcheng La Chain Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 APLIX

6.14.1 APLIX Corporation Information

6.14.2 APLIX Apparel Fastener Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 APLIX Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 APLIX Apparel Fastener Product Portfolio

6.14.5 APLIX Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 SALMI

6.15.1 SALMI Corporation Information

6.15.2 SALMI Apparel Fastener Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 SALMI Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 SALMI Apparel Fastener Product Portfolio

6.15.5 SALMI Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Koh-i-noor

6.16.1 Koh-i-noor Corporation Information

6.16.2 Koh-i-noor Apparel Fastener Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Koh-i-noor Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Koh-i-noor Apparel Fastener Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Koh-i-noor Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 3F

6.17.1 3F Corporation Information

6.17.2 3F Apparel Fastener Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 3F Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 3F Apparel Fastener Product Portfolio

6.17.5 3F Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 EMSIG

6.18.1 EMSIG Corporation Information

6.18.2 EMSIG Apparel Fastener Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 EMSIG Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 EMSIG Apparel Fastener Product Portfolio

6.18.5 EMSIG Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Sanli Zipper

6.19.1 Sanli Zipper Corporation Information

6.19.2 Sanli Zipper Apparel Fastener Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Sanli Zipper Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Sanli Zipper Apparel Fastener Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Sanli Zipper Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 MAX Zipper

6.20.1 MAX Zipper Corporation Information

6.20.2 MAX Zipper Apparel Fastener Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 MAX Zipper Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 MAX Zipper Apparel Fastener Product Portfolio

6.20.5 MAX Zipper Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 Shingyi

6.21.1 Shingyi Corporation Information

6.21.2 Shingyi Apparel Fastener Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 Shingyi Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Shingyi Apparel Fastener Product Portfolio

6.21.5 Shingyi Recent Developments/Updates

6.22 Jianli

6.22.1 Jianli Corporation Information

6.22.2 Jianli Apparel Fastener Description and Business Overview

6.22.3 Jianli Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.22.4 Jianli Apparel Fastener Product Portfolio

6.22.5 Jianli Recent Developments/Updates

6.23 HHH Zipper

6.23.1 HHH Zipper Corporation Information

6.23.2 HHH Zipper Apparel Fastener Description and Business Overview

6.23.3 HHH Zipper Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.23.4 HHH Zipper Apparel Fastener Product Portfolio

6.23.5 HHH Zipper Recent Developments/Updates

6.24 Primotex

6.24.1 Primotex Corporation Information

6.24.2 Primotex Apparel Fastener Description and Business Overview

6.24.3 Primotex Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.24.4 Primotex Apparel Fastener Product Portfolio

6.24.5 Primotex Recent Developments/Updates

7 Apparel Fastener Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Apparel Fastener Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Apparel Fastener

7.4 Apparel Fastener Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Apparel Fastener Distributors List

8.3 Apparel Fastener Customers

9 Apparel Fastener Market Dynamics

9.1 Apparel Fastener Industry Trends

9.2 Apparel Fastener Growth Drivers

9.3 Apparel Fastener Market Challenges

9.4 Apparel Fastener Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Apparel Fastener Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Apparel Fastener by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Apparel Fastener by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Apparel Fastener Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Apparel Fastener by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Apparel Fastener by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Apparel Fastener Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Apparel Fastener by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Apparel Fastener by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

