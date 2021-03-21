Apparel Fastener Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2027 | YKK, Coats Industrial, MORITO, Weixing Group

“

The report titled Global Apparel Fastener Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Apparel Fastener market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Apparel Fastener market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Apparel Fastener market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Apparel Fastener market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Apparel Fastener report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Apparel Fastener report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Apparel Fastener market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Apparel Fastener market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Apparel Fastener market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Apparel Fastener market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Apparel Fastener market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: YKK, Coats Industrial, MORITO, Weixing Group, SBS, Velcro, YBS Zipper, YCC, Kuraray Group, RIRI, Paiho, IDEAL Fastener, Changcheng La Chain, APLIX, SALMI, Koh-i-noor, 3F, EMSIG, Sanli Zipper, MAX Zipper, Shingyi, Jianli, HHH Zipper, Primotex

Market Segmentation by Product: Zippers

Buttons

Snaps

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Jackets and Coats

Trousers

Others



The Apparel Fastener Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Apparel Fastener market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Apparel Fastener market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Apparel Fastener market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Apparel Fastener industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Apparel Fastener market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Apparel Fastener market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Apparel Fastener market?

Table of Contents:

1 Apparel Fastener Market Overview

1.1 Apparel Fastener Product Overview

1.2 Apparel Fastener Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Zippers

1.2.2 Buttons

1.2.3 Snaps

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Apparel Fastener Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Apparel Fastener Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Apparel Fastener Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Apparel Fastener Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Apparel Fastener Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Apparel Fastener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Apparel Fastener Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Apparel Fastener Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Apparel Fastener Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Apparel Fastener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Apparel Fastener Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Apparel Fastener Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Apparel Fastener Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Apparel Fastener Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Apparel Fastener Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Apparel Fastener Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Apparel Fastener Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Apparel Fastener Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Apparel Fastener Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Apparel Fastener Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Apparel Fastener Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Apparel Fastener Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Apparel Fastener Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Apparel Fastener as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Apparel Fastener Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Apparel Fastener Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Apparel Fastener Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Apparel Fastener Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Apparel Fastener Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Apparel Fastener Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Apparel Fastener Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Apparel Fastener Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Apparel Fastener Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Apparel Fastener Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Apparel Fastener Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Apparel Fastener Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Apparel Fastener by Application

4.1 Apparel Fastener Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Jackets and Coats

4.1.2 Trousers

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Apparel Fastener Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Apparel Fastener Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Apparel Fastener Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Apparel Fastener Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Apparel Fastener Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Apparel Fastener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Apparel Fastener Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Apparel Fastener Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Apparel Fastener Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Apparel Fastener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Apparel Fastener Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Apparel Fastener Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Apparel Fastener Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Apparel Fastener Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Apparel Fastener Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Apparel Fastener by Country

5.1 North America Apparel Fastener Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Apparel Fastener Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Apparel Fastener Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Apparel Fastener Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Apparel Fastener Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Apparel Fastener Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Apparel Fastener by Country

6.1 Europe Apparel Fastener Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Apparel Fastener Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Apparel Fastener Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Apparel Fastener Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Apparel Fastener Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Apparel Fastener Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Apparel Fastener by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Apparel Fastener Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Apparel Fastener Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Apparel Fastener Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Apparel Fastener Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Apparel Fastener Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Apparel Fastener Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Apparel Fastener by Country

8.1 Latin America Apparel Fastener Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Apparel Fastener Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Apparel Fastener Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Apparel Fastener Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Apparel Fastener Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Apparel Fastener Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Apparel Fastener by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Apparel Fastener Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Apparel Fastener Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Apparel Fastener Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Apparel Fastener Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Apparel Fastener Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Apparel Fastener Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Apparel Fastener Business

10.1 YKK

10.1.1 YKK Corporation Information

10.1.2 YKK Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 YKK Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 YKK Apparel Fastener Products Offered

10.1.5 YKK Recent Development

10.2 Coats Industrial

10.2.1 Coats Industrial Corporation Information

10.2.2 Coats Industrial Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Coats Industrial Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 YKK Apparel Fastener Products Offered

10.2.5 Coats Industrial Recent Development

10.3 MORITO

10.3.1 MORITO Corporation Information

10.3.2 MORITO Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 MORITO Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 MORITO Apparel Fastener Products Offered

10.3.5 MORITO Recent Development

10.4 Weixing Group

10.4.1 Weixing Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Weixing Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Weixing Group Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Weixing Group Apparel Fastener Products Offered

10.4.5 Weixing Group Recent Development

10.5 SBS

10.5.1 SBS Corporation Information

10.5.2 SBS Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 SBS Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 SBS Apparel Fastener Products Offered

10.5.5 SBS Recent Development

10.6 Velcro

10.6.1 Velcro Corporation Information

10.6.2 Velcro Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Velcro Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Velcro Apparel Fastener Products Offered

10.6.5 Velcro Recent Development

10.7 YBS Zipper

10.7.1 YBS Zipper Corporation Information

10.7.2 YBS Zipper Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 YBS Zipper Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 YBS Zipper Apparel Fastener Products Offered

10.7.5 YBS Zipper Recent Development

10.8 YCC

10.8.1 YCC Corporation Information

10.8.2 YCC Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 YCC Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 YCC Apparel Fastener Products Offered

10.8.5 YCC Recent Development

10.9 Kuraray Group

10.9.1 Kuraray Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Kuraray Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Kuraray Group Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Kuraray Group Apparel Fastener Products Offered

10.9.5 Kuraray Group Recent Development

10.10 RIRI

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Apparel Fastener Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 RIRI Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 RIRI Recent Development

10.11 Paiho

10.11.1 Paiho Corporation Information

10.11.2 Paiho Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Paiho Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Paiho Apparel Fastener Products Offered

10.11.5 Paiho Recent Development

10.12 IDEAL Fastener

10.12.1 IDEAL Fastener Corporation Information

10.12.2 IDEAL Fastener Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 IDEAL Fastener Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 IDEAL Fastener Apparel Fastener Products Offered

10.12.5 IDEAL Fastener Recent Development

10.13 Changcheng La Chain

10.13.1 Changcheng La Chain Corporation Information

10.13.2 Changcheng La Chain Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Changcheng La Chain Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Changcheng La Chain Apparel Fastener Products Offered

10.13.5 Changcheng La Chain Recent Development

10.14 APLIX

10.14.1 APLIX Corporation Information

10.14.2 APLIX Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 APLIX Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 APLIX Apparel Fastener Products Offered

10.14.5 APLIX Recent Development

10.15 SALMI

10.15.1 SALMI Corporation Information

10.15.2 SALMI Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 SALMI Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 SALMI Apparel Fastener Products Offered

10.15.5 SALMI Recent Development

10.16 Koh-i-noor

10.16.1 Koh-i-noor Corporation Information

10.16.2 Koh-i-noor Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Koh-i-noor Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Koh-i-noor Apparel Fastener Products Offered

10.16.5 Koh-i-noor Recent Development

10.17 3F

10.17.1 3F Corporation Information

10.17.2 3F Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 3F Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 3F Apparel Fastener Products Offered

10.17.5 3F Recent Development

10.18 EMSIG

10.18.1 EMSIG Corporation Information

10.18.2 EMSIG Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 EMSIG Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 EMSIG Apparel Fastener Products Offered

10.18.5 EMSIG Recent Development

10.19 Sanli Zipper

10.19.1 Sanli Zipper Corporation Information

10.19.2 Sanli Zipper Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Sanli Zipper Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Sanli Zipper Apparel Fastener Products Offered

10.19.5 Sanli Zipper Recent Development

10.20 MAX Zipper

10.20.1 MAX Zipper Corporation Information

10.20.2 MAX Zipper Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 MAX Zipper Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 MAX Zipper Apparel Fastener Products Offered

10.20.5 MAX Zipper Recent Development

10.21 Shingyi

10.21.1 Shingyi Corporation Information

10.21.2 Shingyi Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Shingyi Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Shingyi Apparel Fastener Products Offered

10.21.5 Shingyi Recent Development

10.22 Jianli

10.22.1 Jianli Corporation Information

10.22.2 Jianli Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Jianli Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Jianli Apparel Fastener Products Offered

10.22.5 Jianli Recent Development

10.23 HHH Zipper

10.23.1 HHH Zipper Corporation Information

10.23.2 HHH Zipper Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 HHH Zipper Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 HHH Zipper Apparel Fastener Products Offered

10.23.5 HHH Zipper Recent Development

10.24 Primotex

10.24.1 Primotex Corporation Information

10.24.2 Primotex Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Primotex Apparel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Primotex Apparel Fastener Products Offered

10.24.5 Primotex Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Apparel Fastener Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Apparel Fastener Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Apparel Fastener Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Apparel Fastener Distributors

12.3 Apparel Fastener Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”