APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Business Development Hacking Strategies by Predominant Players 2021-2027 | Soprema Group, Sika, Fosroc

“

The report titled Global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2773868/global-app-and-sbs-modified-bitumen-membrane-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Soprema Group, Sika, Fosroc, GAF, TehnoNICOL, Polyglass, Imperbit Membrane, Carlisle, ARDEX Group, Henkel Polybit, Protecto Wrap, Vetroasfalto, Tamko, EDIL ROOFING PRODUCTS, IKO Industries Ltd, ChovA, Bauder, General Membrane, Oriental Yuhong, CKS, Hongyuan Waterproof, Yuanda Hongyu, SKSHU

Market Segmentation by Product: SBS Modified

APP Modified



Market Segmentation by Application: Flat Roofing

Waterproof

Car Park Decks

Bridge Decks

Green Roofs

Other



The APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2773868/global-app-and-sbs-modified-bitumen-membrane-market

Table of Contents:

1 APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane

1.2 APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 SBS Modified

1.2.3 APP Modified

1.3 APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Flat Roofing

1.3.3 Waterproof

1.3.4 Car Park Decks

1.3.5 Bridge Decks

1.3.6 Green Roofs

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production

3.4.1 North America APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production

3.5.1 Europe APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production

3.6.1 China APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production

3.7.1 Japan APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Consumption by Region

4.1 Global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Soprema Group

7.1.1 Soprema Group APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Corporation Information

7.1.2 Soprema Group APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Soprema Group APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Soprema Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Soprema Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Sika

7.2.1 Sika APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sika APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Sika APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Sika Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Sika Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Fosroc

7.3.1 Fosroc APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Corporation Information

7.3.2 Fosroc APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Fosroc APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Fosroc Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Fosroc Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 GAF

7.4.1 GAF APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Corporation Information

7.4.2 GAF APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Portfolio

7.4.3 GAF APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 GAF Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 GAF Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 TehnoNICOL

7.5.1 TehnoNICOL APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Corporation Information

7.5.2 TehnoNICOL APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Portfolio

7.5.3 TehnoNICOL APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 TehnoNICOL Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 TehnoNICOL Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Polyglass

7.6.1 Polyglass APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Corporation Information

7.6.2 Polyglass APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Polyglass APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Polyglass Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Polyglass Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Imperbit Membrane

7.7.1 Imperbit Membrane APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Corporation Information

7.7.2 Imperbit Membrane APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Imperbit Membrane APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Imperbit Membrane Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Imperbit Membrane Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Carlisle

7.8.1 Carlisle APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Corporation Information

7.8.2 Carlisle APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Carlisle APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Carlisle Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Carlisle Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 ARDEX Group

7.9.1 ARDEX Group APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Corporation Information

7.9.2 ARDEX Group APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Portfolio

7.9.3 ARDEX Group APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 ARDEX Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 ARDEX Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Henkel Polybit

7.10.1 Henkel Polybit APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Corporation Information

7.10.2 Henkel Polybit APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Henkel Polybit APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Henkel Polybit Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Henkel Polybit Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Protecto Wrap

7.11.1 Protecto Wrap APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Corporation Information

7.11.2 Protecto Wrap APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Protecto Wrap APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Protecto Wrap Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Protecto Wrap Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Vetroasfalto

7.12.1 Vetroasfalto APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Corporation Information

7.12.2 Vetroasfalto APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Vetroasfalto APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Vetroasfalto Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Vetroasfalto Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Tamko

7.13.1 Tamko APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Corporation Information

7.13.2 Tamko APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Tamko APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Tamko Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Tamko Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 EDIL ROOFING PRODUCTS

7.14.1 EDIL ROOFING PRODUCTS APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Corporation Information

7.14.2 EDIL ROOFING PRODUCTS APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Portfolio

7.14.3 EDIL ROOFING PRODUCTS APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 EDIL ROOFING PRODUCTS Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 EDIL ROOFING PRODUCTS Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 IKO Industries Ltd

7.15.1 IKO Industries Ltd APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Corporation Information

7.15.2 IKO Industries Ltd APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Portfolio

7.15.3 IKO Industries Ltd APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 IKO Industries Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 IKO Industries Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 ChovA

7.16.1 ChovA APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Corporation Information

7.16.2 ChovA APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Portfolio

7.16.3 ChovA APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 ChovA Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 ChovA Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Bauder

7.17.1 Bauder APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Corporation Information

7.17.2 Bauder APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Bauder APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Bauder Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Bauder Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 General Membrane

7.18.1 General Membrane APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Corporation Information

7.18.2 General Membrane APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Portfolio

7.18.3 General Membrane APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 General Membrane Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 General Membrane Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Oriental Yuhong

7.19.1 Oriental Yuhong APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Corporation Information

7.19.2 Oriental Yuhong APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Oriental Yuhong APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Oriental Yuhong Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Oriental Yuhong Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 CKS

7.20.1 CKS APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Corporation Information

7.20.2 CKS APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Portfolio

7.20.3 CKS APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 CKS Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 CKS Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Hongyuan Waterproof

7.21.1 Hongyuan Waterproof APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Corporation Information

7.21.2 Hongyuan Waterproof APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Hongyuan Waterproof APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Hongyuan Waterproof Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Hongyuan Waterproof Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Yuanda Hongyu

7.22.1 Yuanda Hongyu APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Corporation Information

7.22.2 Yuanda Hongyu APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Yuanda Hongyu APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Yuanda Hongyu Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Yuanda Hongyu Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 SKSHU

7.23.1 SKSHU APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Corporation Information

7.23.2 SKSHU APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Portfolio

7.23.3 SKSHU APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 SKSHU Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 SKSHU Recent Developments/Updates

8 APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane

8.4 APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Distributors List

9.3 APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Industry Trends

10.2 APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Growth Drivers

10.3 APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Challenges

10.4 APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of APP and SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2773868/global-app-and-sbs-modified-bitumen-membrane-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”