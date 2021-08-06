Avalanche Photodiode (APD) is a highly sensitive semiconductor electronic device that exploits the photoelectric effect to convert light to electricity. APDs can be thought of as photodetectors that provide a built-in first stage of gain through avalanche multiplication. From a functional standpoint, they can be regarded as the semiconductor analog to photomultipliers. By applying a high reverse bias voltage, APDs show an internal current gain effect due to impact ionization. However, some silicon APDs employ alternative doping and beveling techniques compared to traditional APDs that allow greater voltage to be applied before breakdown is reached and hence a greater operating gain. In general, the higher the reverse voltage, the higher the gain. This report contains market size and forecasts of APD (Avalanche Photodiode) in China, including the following market information: China APD (Avalanche Photodiode) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China APD (Avalanche Photodiode) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five APD (Avalanche Photodiode) companies in 2020 (%) The global APD (Avalanche Photodiode) market size is expected to growth from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

The China APD (Avalanche Photodiode) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the APD (Avalanche Photodiode) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China APD (Avalanche Photodiode) Market,

By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units): China APD (Avalanche Photodiode) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Si APD, InGaAs APD, Others China APD (Avalanche Photodiode) Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

China APD (Avalanche Photodiode) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Industrial, Medical, Mobility, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies APD (Avalanche Photodiode) revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies APD (Avalanche Photodiode) revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies APD (Avalanche Photodiode) sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies APD (Avalanche Photodiode) sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, First-sensor, Hamamatsu, Kyosemi, Excelitas, Osi optoelectronics, GCS, Accelink, NORINCO

