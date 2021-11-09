Aortic Repair Devices Market Size By 2021 to 2027 | Strong Revenue and Competitive Outlook By Top Leaders: | Bolton Medical, Inc, Cardiatis

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Aortic Repair Devices Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Aortic Repair Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Aortic Repair Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Aortic Repair Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Aortic Repair Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Aortic Repair Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Aortic Repair Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Bolton Medical, Inc, Cardiatis, Cook Medical, Inc., Endologix, Inc., JOTEC GmbH, TriVascular, Inc., Nano Endoluminal, Vascutek Ltd., Aptus Endosystems Inc., Lombard Medical Technologies, Medtronic PLC, Terumo Medical Corporation, W. L. Gore and Associates

Market Segmentation by Product:

Stent Grafts

Catheters



Market Segmentation by Application:

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (Aaa) Repair

Open Repair

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (Evar)

Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (Taa) Repair

Open Repair

Thoracic Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (Tevar)



The Aortic Repair Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Aortic Repair Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Aortic Repair Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Aortic Repair Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Aortic Repair Devices

1.2 Aortic Repair Devices Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Aortic Repair Devices Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Stent Grafts

1.2.3 Catheters

1.3 Aortic Repair Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Aortic Repair Devices Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (Aaa) Repair

1.3.3 Open Repair

1.3.4 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (Evar)

1.3.5 Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (Taa) Repair

1.3.6 Open Repair

1.3.7 Thoracic Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (Tevar)

1.4 Global Aortic Repair Devices Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Aortic Repair Devices Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Aortic Repair Devices Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Aortic Repair Devices Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Aortic Repair Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Aortic Repair Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Aortic Repair Devices Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Aortic Repair Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Aortic Repair Devices Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Aortic Repair Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Aortic Repair Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Aortic Repair Devices Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Aortic Repair Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Aortic Repair Devices Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Aortic Repair Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Aortic Repair Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Aortic Repair Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Aortic Repair Devices Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Aortic Repair Devices Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Aortic Repair Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Aortic Repair Devices Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Aortic Repair Devices Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Aortic Repair Devices Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Aortic Repair Devices Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Aortic Repair Devices Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Aortic Repair Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Aortic Repair Devices Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Aortic Repair Devices Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Aortic Repair Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Aortic Repair Devices Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Aortic Repair Devices Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Aortic Repair Devices Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Aortic Repair Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Aortic Repair Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Aortic Repair Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Aortic Repair Devices Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Aortic Repair Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Aortic Repair Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Aortic Repair Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Bolton Medical, Inc

6.1.1 Bolton Medical, Inc Corporation Information

6.1.2 Bolton Medical, Inc Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Bolton Medical, Inc Aortic Repair Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Bolton Medical, Inc Aortic Repair Devices Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Bolton Medical, Inc Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Cardiatis

6.2.1 Cardiatis Corporation Information

6.2.2 Cardiatis Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Cardiatis Aortic Repair Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Cardiatis Aortic Repair Devices Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Cardiatis Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Cook Medical, Inc.

6.3.1 Cook Medical, Inc. Corporation Information

6.3.2 Cook Medical, Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Cook Medical, Inc. Aortic Repair Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Cook Medical, Inc. Aortic Repair Devices Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Cook Medical, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Endologix, Inc.

6.4.1 Endologix, Inc. Corporation Information

6.4.2 Endologix, Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Endologix, Inc. Aortic Repair Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Endologix, Inc. Aortic Repair Devices Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Endologix, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 JOTEC GmbH

6.5.1 JOTEC GmbH Corporation Information

6.5.2 JOTEC GmbH Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 JOTEC GmbH Aortic Repair Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 JOTEC GmbH Aortic Repair Devices Product Portfolio

6.5.5 JOTEC GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 TriVascular, Inc.

6.6.1 TriVascular, Inc. Corporation Information

6.6.2 TriVascular, Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 TriVascular, Inc. Aortic Repair Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 TriVascular, Inc. Aortic Repair Devices Product Portfolio

6.6.5 TriVascular, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Nano Endoluminal, Vascutek Ltd.

6.6.1 Nano Endoluminal, Vascutek Ltd. Corporation Information

6.6.2 Nano Endoluminal, Vascutek Ltd. Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Nano Endoluminal, Vascutek Ltd. Aortic Repair Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Nano Endoluminal, Vascutek Ltd. Aortic Repair Devices Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Nano Endoluminal, Vascutek Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Aptus Endosystems Inc.

6.8.1 Aptus Endosystems Inc. Corporation Information

6.8.2 Aptus Endosystems Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Aptus Endosystems Inc. Aortic Repair Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Aptus Endosystems Inc. Aortic Repair Devices Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Aptus Endosystems Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Lombard Medical Technologies

6.9.1 Lombard Medical Technologies Corporation Information

6.9.2 Lombard Medical Technologies Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Lombard Medical Technologies Aortic Repair Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Lombard Medical Technologies Aortic Repair Devices Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Lombard Medical Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Medtronic PLC

6.10.1 Medtronic PLC Corporation Information

6.10.2 Medtronic PLC Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Medtronic PLC Aortic Repair Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Medtronic PLC Aortic Repair Devices Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Medtronic PLC Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Terumo Medical Corporation

6.11.1 Terumo Medical Corporation Corporation Information

6.11.2 Terumo Medical Corporation Aortic Repair Devices Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Terumo Medical Corporation Aortic Repair Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Terumo Medical Corporation Aortic Repair Devices Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Terumo Medical Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 W. L. Gore and Associates

6.12.1 W. L. Gore and Associates Corporation Information

6.12.2 W. L. Gore and Associates Aortic Repair Devices Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 W. L. Gore and Associates Aortic Repair Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 W. L. Gore and Associates Aortic Repair Devices Product Portfolio

6.12.5 W. L. Gore and Associates Recent Developments/Updates

7 Aortic Repair Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Aortic Repair Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Aortic Repair Devices

7.4 Aortic Repair Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Aortic Repair Devices Distributors List

8.3 Aortic Repair Devices Customers

9 Aortic Repair Devices Market Dynamics

9.1 Aortic Repair Devices Industry Trends

9.2 Aortic Repair Devices Growth Drivers

9.3 Aortic Repair Devices Market Challenges

9.4 Aortic Repair Devices Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Aortic Repair Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Aortic Repair Devices by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Aortic Repair Devices by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Aortic Repair Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Aortic Repair Devices by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Aortic Repair Devices by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Aortic Repair Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Aortic Repair Devices by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Aortic Repair Devices by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”