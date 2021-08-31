Antistatic Agents Market 2021 by New Market Opportunities, Production Cost Analysis, Market Development and Market Dynamics Forces | 3M, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V.

“

The report titled Global Antistatic Agents Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Antistatic Agents market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Antistatic Agents market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Antistatic Agents market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Antistatic Agents market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Antistatic Agents report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Antistatic Agents report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Antistatic Agents market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Antistatic Agents market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Antistatic Agents market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Antistatic Agents market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Antistatic Agents market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

3M, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Dupont, Clariant, Croda International PLC., A. Schulman, Inc., Arkema, Evonik Industries AG, Solvay S.A.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cationic Antistic Agent

Anionic Antistatic Agent

Non-ionic Antistatic Agent



Market Segmentation by Application:

Electronics

Automotive

Textile

Packaging



The Antistatic Agents Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Antistatic Agents market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Antistatic Agents market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Antistatic Agents market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Antistatic Agents industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Antistatic Agents market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Antistatic Agents market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Antistatic Agents market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Antistatic Agents Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Antistatic Agents Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cationic Antistic Agent

1.2.3 Anionic Antistatic Agent

1.2.4 Non-ionic Antistatic Agent

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Antistatic Agents Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Electronics

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Textile

1.3.5 Packaging

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Antistatic Agents Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Antistatic Agents Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Antistatic Agents Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Antistatic Agents, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Antistatic Agents Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Antistatic Agents Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Antistatic Agents Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Antistatic Agents Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Antistatic Agents Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Antistatic Agents Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Antistatic Agents Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Antistatic Agents Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Antistatic Agents Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Antistatic Agents Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Antistatic Agents Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Antistatic Agents Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Antistatic Agents Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Antistatic Agents Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Antistatic Agents Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Antistatic Agents Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Antistatic Agents Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Antistatic Agents Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Antistatic Agents Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Antistatic Agents Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Antistatic Agents Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Antistatic Agents Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Antistatic Agents Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Antistatic Agents Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Antistatic Agents Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Antistatic Agents Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Antistatic Agents Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Antistatic Agents Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Antistatic Agents Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Antistatic Agents Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Antistatic Agents Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Antistatic Agents Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Antistatic Agents Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Antistatic Agents Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Antistatic Agents Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Antistatic Agents Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Antistatic Agents Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Antistatic Agents Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Antistatic Agents Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Antistatic Agents Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Antistatic Agents Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Antistatic Agents Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Antistatic Agents Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Antistatic Agents Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Antistatic Agents Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Antistatic Agents Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Antistatic Agents Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Antistatic Agents Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Antistatic Agents Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Antistatic Agents Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Antistatic Agents Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Antistatic Agents Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Antistatic Agents Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Antistatic Agents Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Antistatic Agents Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Antistatic Agents Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Antistatic Agents Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Antistatic Agents Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Antistatic Agents Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Antistatic Agents Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Antistatic Agents Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Antistatic Agents Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Antistatic Agents Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Antistatic Agents Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Antistatic Agents Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Antistatic Agents Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Antistatic Agents Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Antistatic Agents Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Antistatic Agents Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Antistatic Agents Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Antistatic Agents Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Antistatic Agents Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Antistatic Agents Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Antistatic Agents Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Antistatic Agents Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Antistatic Agents Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Antistatic Agents Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Antistatic Agents Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Antistatic Agents Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Antistatic Agents Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Antistatic Agents Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 3M

12.1.1 3M Corporation Information

12.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 3M Antistatic Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 3M Antistatic Agents Products Offered

12.1.5 3M Recent Development

12.2 BASF SE

12.2.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.2.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 BASF SE Antistatic Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 BASF SE Antistatic Agents Products Offered

12.2.5 BASF SE Recent Development

12.3 Akzo Nobel N.V.

12.3.1 Akzo Nobel N.V. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Akzo Nobel N.V. Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Akzo Nobel N.V. Antistatic Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Akzo Nobel N.V. Antistatic Agents Products Offered

12.3.5 Akzo Nobel N.V. Recent Development

12.4 Dupont

12.4.1 Dupont Corporation Information

12.4.2 Dupont Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Dupont Antistatic Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Dupont Antistatic Agents Products Offered

12.4.5 Dupont Recent Development

12.5 Clariant

12.5.1 Clariant Corporation Information

12.5.2 Clariant Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Clariant Antistatic Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Clariant Antistatic Agents Products Offered

12.5.5 Clariant Recent Development

12.6 Croda International PLC.

12.6.1 Croda International PLC. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Croda International PLC. Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Croda International PLC. Antistatic Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Croda International PLC. Antistatic Agents Products Offered

12.6.5 Croda International PLC. Recent Development

12.7 A. Schulman, Inc.

12.7.1 A. Schulman, Inc. Corporation Information

12.7.2 A. Schulman, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 A. Schulman, Inc. Antistatic Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 A. Schulman, Inc. Antistatic Agents Products Offered

12.7.5 A. Schulman, Inc. Recent Development

12.8 Arkema

12.8.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.8.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Arkema Antistatic Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Arkema Antistatic Agents Products Offered

12.8.5 Arkema Recent Development

12.9 Evonik Industries AG

12.9.1 Evonik Industries AG Corporation Information

12.9.2 Evonik Industries AG Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Evonik Industries AG Antistatic Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Evonik Industries AG Antistatic Agents Products Offered

12.9.5 Evonik Industries AG Recent Development

12.10 Solvay S.A.

12.10.1 Solvay S.A. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Solvay S.A. Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Solvay S.A. Antistatic Agents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Solvay S.A. Antistatic Agents Products Offered

12.10.5 Solvay S.A. Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Antistatic Agents Industry Trends

13.2 Antistatic Agents Market Drivers

13.3 Antistatic Agents Market Challenges

13.4 Antistatic Agents Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Antistatic Agents Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

