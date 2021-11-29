Antistatic Additives Market Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure | Research Report 2027 | DuPont, AzkoNobel N.V., Deuteron

“

The report titled Global Antistatic Additives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Antistatic Additives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Antistatic Additives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Antistatic Additives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Antistatic Additives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Antistatic Additives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Antistatic Additives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Antistatic Additives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Antistatic Additives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Antistatic Additives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Antistatic Additives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Antistatic Additives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

DuPont, AzkoNobel N.V., Deuteron, Cytec Industries Inc., BASF, A.Schulman, Arkema, 3M Company, Croda Polymers, Ampacet Corporation, Evonik, Sanyo-chemical, BYK Additives & Instruments, Foster Corp., PolyOne, Sabo, FERRO-PLAST Srl, Solvay, Premix, MECO GMBH, Deuteron GmbH, Julichemical, Lin’an Yongsheng Plastic Chemical Factory, Shijiweiye, Adeka-palmarole

Market Segmentation by Product:

Glycerol Monostearate

Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines

Alkyl Sulfonates

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Paints & Coatings

Electronics & electricals

Healthcare

Building & construction

Packaging

Other



The Antistatic Additives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Antistatic Additives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Antistatic Additives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Antistatic Additives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Antistatic Additives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Antistatic Additives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Antistatic Additives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Antistatic Additives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Antistatic Additives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Antistatic Additives

1.2 Antistatic Additives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Antistatic Additives Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Glycerol Monostearate

1.2.3 Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines

1.2.4 Alkyl Sulfonates

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Antistatic Additives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Antistatic Additives Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Paints & Coatings

1.3.3 Electronics & electricals

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Building & construction

1.3.6 Packaging

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Antistatic Additives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Antistatic Additives Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Antistatic Additives Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Antistatic Additives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Antistatic Additives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Antistatic Additives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Antistatic Additives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Antistatic Additives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Antistatic Additives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Antistatic Additives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Antistatic Additives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Antistatic Additives Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Antistatic Additives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Antistatic Additives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Antistatic Additives Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Antistatic Additives Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Antistatic Additives Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Antistatic Additives Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Antistatic Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Antistatic Additives Production

3.4.1 North America Antistatic Additives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Antistatic Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Antistatic Additives Production

3.5.1 Europe Antistatic Additives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Antistatic Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Antistatic Additives Production

3.6.1 China Antistatic Additives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Antistatic Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Antistatic Additives Production

3.7.1 Japan Antistatic Additives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Antistatic Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Antistatic Additives Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Antistatic Additives Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Antistatic Additives Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Antistatic Additives Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Antistatic Additives Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Antistatic Additives Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Antistatic Additives Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Antistatic Additives Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Antistatic Additives Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Antistatic Additives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Antistatic Additives Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Antistatic Additives Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Antistatic Additives Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 DuPont

7.1.1 DuPont Antistatic Additives Corporation Information

7.1.2 DuPont Antistatic Additives Product Portfolio

7.1.3 DuPont Antistatic Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 AzkoNobel N.V.

7.2.1 AzkoNobel N.V. Antistatic Additives Corporation Information

7.2.2 AzkoNobel N.V. Antistatic Additives Product Portfolio

7.2.3 AzkoNobel N.V. Antistatic Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 AzkoNobel N.V. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 AzkoNobel N.V. Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Deuteron

7.3.1 Deuteron Antistatic Additives Corporation Information

7.3.2 Deuteron Antistatic Additives Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Deuteron Antistatic Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Deuteron Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Deuteron Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Cytec Industries Inc.

7.4.1 Cytec Industries Inc. Antistatic Additives Corporation Information

7.4.2 Cytec Industries Inc. Antistatic Additives Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Cytec Industries Inc. Antistatic Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Cytec Industries Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Cytec Industries Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 BASF

7.5.1 BASF Antistatic Additives Corporation Information

7.5.2 BASF Antistatic Additives Product Portfolio

7.5.3 BASF Antistatic Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 A.Schulman

7.6.1 A.Schulman Antistatic Additives Corporation Information

7.6.2 A.Schulman Antistatic Additives Product Portfolio

7.6.3 A.Schulman Antistatic Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 A.Schulman Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 A.Schulman Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Arkema

7.7.1 Arkema Antistatic Additives Corporation Information

7.7.2 Arkema Antistatic Additives Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Arkema Antistatic Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Arkema Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Arkema Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 3M Company

7.8.1 3M Company Antistatic Additives Corporation Information

7.8.2 3M Company Antistatic Additives Product Portfolio

7.8.3 3M Company Antistatic Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 3M Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 3M Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Croda Polymers

7.9.1 Croda Polymers Antistatic Additives Corporation Information

7.9.2 Croda Polymers Antistatic Additives Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Croda Polymers Antistatic Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Croda Polymers Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Croda Polymers Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Ampacet Corporation

7.10.1 Ampacet Corporation Antistatic Additives Corporation Information

7.10.2 Ampacet Corporation Antistatic Additives Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Ampacet Corporation Antistatic Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Ampacet Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Ampacet Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Evonik

7.11.1 Evonik Antistatic Additives Corporation Information

7.11.2 Evonik Antistatic Additives Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Evonik Antistatic Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Evonik Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Evonik Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Sanyo-chemical

7.12.1 Sanyo-chemical Antistatic Additives Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sanyo-chemical Antistatic Additives Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Sanyo-chemical Antistatic Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Sanyo-chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Sanyo-chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 BYK Additives & Instruments

7.13.1 BYK Additives & Instruments Antistatic Additives Corporation Information

7.13.2 BYK Additives & Instruments Antistatic Additives Product Portfolio

7.13.3 BYK Additives & Instruments Antistatic Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 BYK Additives & Instruments Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 BYK Additives & Instruments Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Foster Corp.

7.14.1 Foster Corp. Antistatic Additives Corporation Information

7.14.2 Foster Corp. Antistatic Additives Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Foster Corp. Antistatic Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Foster Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Foster Corp. Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 PolyOne

7.15.1 PolyOne Antistatic Additives Corporation Information

7.15.2 PolyOne Antistatic Additives Product Portfolio

7.15.3 PolyOne Antistatic Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 PolyOne Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 PolyOne Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Sabo

7.16.1 Sabo Antistatic Additives Corporation Information

7.16.2 Sabo Antistatic Additives Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Sabo Antistatic Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Sabo Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Sabo Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 FERRO-PLAST Srl

7.17.1 FERRO-PLAST Srl Antistatic Additives Corporation Information

7.17.2 FERRO-PLAST Srl Antistatic Additives Product Portfolio

7.17.3 FERRO-PLAST Srl Antistatic Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 FERRO-PLAST Srl Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 FERRO-PLAST Srl Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Solvay

7.18.1 Solvay Antistatic Additives Corporation Information

7.18.2 Solvay Antistatic Additives Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Solvay Antistatic Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Solvay Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Solvay Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Premix

7.19.1 Premix Antistatic Additives Corporation Information

7.19.2 Premix Antistatic Additives Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Premix Antistatic Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Premix Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Premix Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 MECO GMBH

7.20.1 MECO GMBH Antistatic Additives Corporation Information

7.20.2 MECO GMBH Antistatic Additives Product Portfolio

7.20.3 MECO GMBH Antistatic Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 MECO GMBH Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 MECO GMBH Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Deuteron GmbH

7.21.1 Deuteron GmbH Antistatic Additives Corporation Information

7.21.2 Deuteron GmbH Antistatic Additives Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Deuteron GmbH Antistatic Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Deuteron GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Deuteron GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Julichemical

7.22.1 Julichemical Antistatic Additives Corporation Information

7.22.2 Julichemical Antistatic Additives Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Julichemical Antistatic Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Julichemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Julichemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Lin’an Yongsheng Plastic Chemical Factory

7.23.1 Lin’an Yongsheng Plastic Chemical Factory Antistatic Additives Corporation Information

7.23.2 Lin’an Yongsheng Plastic Chemical Factory Antistatic Additives Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Lin’an Yongsheng Plastic Chemical Factory Antistatic Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Lin’an Yongsheng Plastic Chemical Factory Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Lin’an Yongsheng Plastic Chemical Factory Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Shijiweiye

7.24.1 Shijiweiye Antistatic Additives Corporation Information

7.24.2 Shijiweiye Antistatic Additives Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Shijiweiye Antistatic Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Shijiweiye Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Shijiweiye Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Adeka-palmarole

7.25.1 Adeka-palmarole Antistatic Additives Corporation Information

7.25.2 Adeka-palmarole Antistatic Additives Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Adeka-palmarole Antistatic Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Adeka-palmarole Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Adeka-palmarole Recent Developments/Updates

8 Antistatic Additives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Antistatic Additives Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Antistatic Additives

8.4 Antistatic Additives Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Antistatic Additives Distributors List

9.3 Antistatic Additives Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Antistatic Additives Industry Trends

10.2 Antistatic Additives Growth Drivers

10.3 Antistatic Additives Market Challenges

10.4 Antistatic Additives Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Antistatic Additives by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Antistatic Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Antistatic Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Antistatic Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Antistatic Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Antistatic Additives

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Antistatic Additives by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Antistatic Additives by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Antistatic Additives by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Antistatic Additives by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Antistatic Additives by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Antistatic Additives by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Antistatic Additives by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Antistatic Additives by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

