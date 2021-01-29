Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Market Size 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027 | BASF, Clariant, Evonik Industries

“

The report titled Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Clariant, Evonik Industries, 3M, Arkema, Solvay, DuPont, ADEKA, Piedmont Chemical Industries, Mitsubishi Chemical, Avanzare

Market Segmentation by Product: Rubber Antistatic Additives

TPU Antistatic Additives

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: High-Top Safety Footwear

Low-Cut Safety Footwear



The Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Rubber Antistatic Additives

1.2.3 TPU Antistatic Additives

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 High-Top Safety Footwear

1.3.3 Low-Cut Safety Footwear

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 BASF

4.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

4.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 BASF Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Products Offered

4.1.4 BASF Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 BASF Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Product

4.1.6 BASF Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Application

4.1.7 BASF Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 BASF Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 BASF Recent Development

4.2 Clariant

4.2.1 Clariant Corporation Information

4.2.2 Clariant Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Clariant Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Products Offered

4.2.4 Clariant Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Clariant Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Clariant Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Clariant Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Clariant Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Clariant Recent Development

4.3 Evonik Industries

4.3.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

4.3.2 Evonik Industries Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Evonik Industries Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Products Offered

4.3.4 Evonik Industries Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Evonik Industries Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Evonik Industries Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Evonik Industries Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Evonik Industries Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Evonik Industries Recent Development

4.4 3M

4.4.1 3M Corporation Information

4.4.2 3M Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 3M Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Products Offered

4.4.4 3M Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 3M Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Product

4.4.6 3M Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Application

4.4.7 3M Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 3M Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 3M Recent Development

4.5 Arkema

4.5.1 Arkema Corporation Information

4.5.2 Arkema Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Arkema Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Products Offered

4.5.4 Arkema Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Arkema Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Arkema Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Arkema Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Arkema Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Arkema Recent Development

4.6 Solvay

4.6.1 Solvay Corporation Information

4.6.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Solvay Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Products Offered

4.6.4 Solvay Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Solvay Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Solvay Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Solvay Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Solvay Recent Development

4.7 DuPont

4.7.1 DuPont Corporation Information

4.7.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 DuPont Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Products Offered

4.7.4 DuPont Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 DuPont Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Product

4.7.6 DuPont Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Application

4.7.7 DuPont Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 DuPont Recent Development

4.8 ADEKA

4.8.1 ADEKA Corporation Information

4.8.2 ADEKA Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 ADEKA Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Products Offered

4.8.4 ADEKA Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 ADEKA Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Product

4.8.6 ADEKA Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Application

4.8.7 ADEKA Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 ADEKA Recent Development

4.9 Piedmont Chemical Industries

4.9.1 Piedmont Chemical Industries Corporation Information

4.9.2 Piedmont Chemical Industries Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Piedmont Chemical Industries Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Products Offered

4.9.4 Piedmont Chemical Industries Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 Piedmont Chemical Industries Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Piedmont Chemical Industries Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Piedmont Chemical Industries Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Piedmont Chemical Industries Recent Development

4.10 Mitsubishi Chemical

4.10.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

4.10.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Products Offered

4.10.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Mitsubishi Chemical Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

4.11 Avanzare

4.11.1 Avanzare Corporation Information

4.11.2 Avanzare Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Avanzare Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Products Offered

4.11.4 Avanzare Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 Avanzare Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Avanzare Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Avanzare Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Avanzare Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales by Type

7.4 North America Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Clients Analysis

12.4 Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Market Drivers

13.2 Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Market Opportunities

13.3 Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Market Challenges

13.4 Antistatic Additives for Safety Footwear Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

