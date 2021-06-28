Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market Outlook by Trend, Regional Demand, Product, and Forecast Report 2021-2027 | 3M, Reckitt Benckiser, STERIS plc

“

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

3M, Reckitt Benckiser, STERIS plc, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Bio-Cide International Inc., Cardinal Health, Novartis AG, BD, Johnson & Johnson, Company, ABC Compounding, Advanced Sterilization Products, American Biotech Labs, Angelini Pharma InC., Nufarm Limited, Carefusion Corp, Nanjing Golden Chemical, Guangzhou Guyi Chemical, Science &Technology

By Types:

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Chlorine Compounds

Alcohols & Aldehyde Products

Enzyme

Others



By Applications:

Medical Treatment

Food and Beverage

Chemical Industry

Other







Table of Contents:

1 Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market Overview

1.1 Antiseptic and Disinfectant Product Overview

1.2 Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

1.2.2 Chlorine Compounds

1.2.3 Alcohols & Aldehyde Products

1.2.4 Enzyme

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Antiseptic and Disinfectant Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Antiseptic and Disinfectant Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Antiseptic and Disinfectant Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Antiseptic and Disinfectant as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Antiseptic and Disinfectant Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Antiseptic and Disinfectant Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant by Application

4.1 Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Medical Treatment

4.1.2 Food and Beverage

4.1.3 Chemical Industry

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Antiseptic and Disinfectant by Country

5.1 North America Antiseptic and Disinfectant Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Antiseptic and Disinfectant Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Antiseptic and Disinfectant by Country

6.1 Europe Antiseptic and Disinfectant Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Antiseptic and Disinfectant Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Antiseptic and Disinfectant by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Antiseptic and Disinfectant Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Antiseptic and Disinfectant Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Antiseptic and Disinfectant by Country

8.1 Latin America Antiseptic and Disinfectant Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Antiseptic and Disinfectant Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Antiseptic and Disinfectant by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Antiseptic and Disinfectant Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Antiseptic and Disinfectant Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Antiseptic and Disinfectant Business

10.1 3M

10.1.1 3M Corporation Information

10.1.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 3M Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 3M Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Offered

10.1.5 3M Recent Development

10.2 Reckitt Benckiser

10.2.1 Reckitt Benckiser Corporation Information

10.2.2 Reckitt Benckiser Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Reckitt Benckiser Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 3M Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Offered

10.2.5 Reckitt Benckiser Recent Development

10.3 STERIS plc

10.3.1 STERIS plc Corporation Information

10.3.2 STERIS plc Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 STERIS plc Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 STERIS plc Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Offered

10.3.5 STERIS plc Recent Development

10.4 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

10.4.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Offered

10.4.5 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Bio-Cide International Inc.

10.5.1 Bio-Cide International Inc. Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bio-Cide International Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Bio-Cide International Inc. Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Bio-Cide International Inc. Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Offered

10.5.5 Bio-Cide International Inc. Recent Development

10.6 Cardinal Health

10.6.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

10.6.2 Cardinal Health Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Cardinal Health Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Cardinal Health Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Offered

10.6.5 Cardinal Health Recent Development

10.7 Novartis AG

10.7.1 Novartis AG Corporation Information

10.7.2 Novartis AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Novartis AG Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Novartis AG Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Offered

10.7.5 Novartis AG Recent Development

10.8 BD

10.8.1 BD Corporation Information

10.8.2 BD Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 BD Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 BD Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Offered

10.8.5 BD Recent Development

10.9 Johnson & Johnson

10.9.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

10.9.2 Johnson & Johnson Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Johnson & Johnson Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Johnson & Johnson Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Offered

10.9.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

10.10 Company

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Antiseptic and Disinfectant Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Company Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Company Recent Development

10.11 ABC Compounding

10.11.1 ABC Compounding Corporation Information

10.11.2 ABC Compounding Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 ABC Compounding Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 ABC Compounding Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Offered

10.11.5 ABC Compounding Recent Development

10.12 Advanced Sterilization Products

10.12.1 Advanced Sterilization Products Corporation Information

10.12.2 Advanced Sterilization Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Advanced Sterilization Products Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Advanced Sterilization Products Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Offered

10.12.5 Advanced Sterilization Products Recent Development

10.13 American Biotech Labs

10.13.1 American Biotech Labs Corporation Information

10.13.2 American Biotech Labs Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 American Biotech Labs Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 American Biotech Labs Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Offered

10.13.5 American Biotech Labs Recent Development

10.14 Angelini Pharma InC.

10.14.1 Angelini Pharma InC. Corporation Information

10.14.2 Angelini Pharma InC. Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Angelini Pharma InC. Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Angelini Pharma InC. Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Offered

10.14.5 Angelini Pharma InC. Recent Development

10.15 Nufarm Limited

10.15.1 Nufarm Limited Corporation Information

10.15.2 Nufarm Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Nufarm Limited Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Nufarm Limited Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Offered

10.15.5 Nufarm Limited Recent Development

10.16 Carefusion Corp

10.16.1 Carefusion Corp Corporation Information

10.16.2 Carefusion Corp Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Carefusion Corp Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Carefusion Corp Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Offered

10.16.5 Carefusion Corp Recent Development

10.17 Nanjing Golden Chemical

10.17.1 Nanjing Golden Chemical Corporation Information

10.17.2 Nanjing Golden Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Nanjing Golden Chemical Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Nanjing Golden Chemical Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Offered

10.17.5 Nanjing Golden Chemical Recent Development

10.18 Guangzhou Guyi Chemical, Science &Technology

10.18.1 Guangzhou Guyi Chemical, Science &Technology Corporation Information

10.18.2 Guangzhou Guyi Chemical, Science &Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Guangzhou Guyi Chemical, Science &Technology Antiseptic and Disinfectant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Guangzhou Guyi Chemical, Science &Technology Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Offered

10.18.5 Guangzhou Guyi Chemical, Science &Technology Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Antiseptic and Disinfectant Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Antiseptic and Disinfectant Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Antiseptic and Disinfectant Distributors

12.3 Antiseptic and Disinfectant Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

