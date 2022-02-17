Antimicrobial Wipes Market Share, Market Dynamics, Major Key Players, Industry Size, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2021-2027| Reckitt Benckiser, The Clorox Company, Kimberly-Clark

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Antimicrobial Wipes market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Antimicrobial Wipes market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Antimicrobial Wipes market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Antimicrobial Wipes market.

Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Antimicrobial Wipes market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global Antimicrobial Wipes market. Major as well as emerging players of the global Antimicrobial Wipes market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global Antimicrobial Wipes market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Research Report: Reckitt Benckiser, The Clorox Company, Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Crosstex International, coVita, Hopkins Medical Products, ConvaTec, Nootie, CleanTex, GAMA Healthcare, Teampac Oy, GOJO Industries, Eisai Co., Ltd., The Himalaya Drug Company, NBC Meshtec, Ecolab, Diversey, STERIS, Metrex Research (Danaher), Whiteley Corporation, Pal International

Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Segmentation by Product: General Vial, Shaped Vial

Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Segmentation by Application: Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail Sales, Others

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Antimicrobial Wipes market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Antimicrobial Wipes market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Antimicrobial Wipes market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Antimicrobial Wipes market.

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Antimicrobial Wipes market. The regional analysis section of the Antimicrobial Wipes report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Antimicrobial Wipes markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Antimicrobial Wipes markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Antimicrobial Wipes market?

What will be the size of the global Antimicrobial Wipes market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Antimicrobial Wipes market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Antimicrobial Wipes market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Antimicrobial Wipes market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Antimicrobial Wipes Product Introduction

1.2 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Antimicrobial Wipes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Antimicrobial Wipes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Antimicrobial Wipes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Antimicrobial Wipes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Antimicrobial Wipes in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Antimicrobial Wipes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Antimicrobial Wipes Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Antimicrobial Wipes Industry Trends

1.5.2 Antimicrobial Wipes Market Drivers

1.5.3 Antimicrobial Wipes Market Challenges

1.5.4 Antimicrobial Wipes Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Antimicrobial Wipes Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Skincare Wipes

2.1.2 Surface Disinfectant Wipes

2.2 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Antimicrobial Wipes Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Antimicrobial Wipes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Antimicrobial Wipes Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Antimicrobial Wipes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Antimicrobial Wipes Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Supermarkets

3.1.2 Specialty Stores

3.1.3 Online Retail Sales

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Antimicrobial Wipes Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Antimicrobial Wipes Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Antimicrobial Wipes Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Antimicrobial Wipes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Antimicrobial Wipes Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Antimicrobial Wipes Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Antimicrobial Wipes in 2021

4.2.3 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Antimicrobial Wipes Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Antimicrobial Wipes Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Antimicrobial Wipes Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Antimicrobial Wipes Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Antimicrobial Wipes Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Antimicrobial Wipes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Antimicrobial Wipes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Wipes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Wipes Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Antimicrobial Wipes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Antimicrobial Wipes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Antimicrobial Wipes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Antimicrobial Wipes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Antimicrobial Wipes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Antimicrobial Wipes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Reckitt Benckiser

7.1.1 Reckitt Benckiser Corporation Information

7.1.2 Reckitt Benckiser Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Reckitt Benckiser Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Reckitt Benckiser Antimicrobial Wipes Products Offered

7.1.5 Reckitt Benckiser Recent Development

7.2 The Clorox Company

7.2.1 The Clorox Company Corporation Information

7.2.2 The Clorox Company Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 The Clorox Company Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 The Clorox Company Antimicrobial Wipes Products Offered

7.2.5 The Clorox Company Recent Development

7.3 Kimberly-Clark

7.3.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information

7.3.2 Kimberly-Clark Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Kimberly-Clark Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Kimberly-Clark Antimicrobial Wipes Products Offered

7.3.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Development

7.4 Procter & Gamble

7.4.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

7.4.2 Procter & Gamble Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Procter & Gamble Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Procter & Gamble Antimicrobial Wipes Products Offered

7.4.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development

7.5 Unilever

7.5.1 Unilever Corporation Information

7.5.2 Unilever Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Unilever Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Unilever Antimicrobial Wipes Products Offered

7.5.5 Unilever Recent Development

7.6 Crosstex International

7.6.1 Crosstex International Corporation Information

7.6.2 Crosstex International Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Crosstex International Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Crosstex International Antimicrobial Wipes Products Offered

7.6.5 Crosstex International Recent Development

7.7 coVita

7.7.1 coVita Corporation Information

7.7.2 coVita Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 coVita Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 coVita Antimicrobial Wipes Products Offered

7.7.5 coVita Recent Development

7.8 Hopkins Medical Products

7.8.1 Hopkins Medical Products Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hopkins Medical Products Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hopkins Medical Products Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hopkins Medical Products Antimicrobial Wipes Products Offered

7.8.5 Hopkins Medical Products Recent Development

7.9 ConvaTec

7.9.1 ConvaTec Corporation Information

7.9.2 ConvaTec Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 ConvaTec Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 ConvaTec Antimicrobial Wipes Products Offered

7.9.5 ConvaTec Recent Development

7.10 Nootie

7.10.1 Nootie Corporation Information

7.10.2 Nootie Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Nootie Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Nootie Antimicrobial Wipes Products Offered

7.10.5 Nootie Recent Development

7.11 CleanTex

7.11.1 CleanTex Corporation Information

7.11.2 CleanTex Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 CleanTex Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 CleanTex Antimicrobial Wipes Products Offered

7.11.5 CleanTex Recent Development

7.12 GAMA Healthcare

7.12.1 GAMA Healthcare Corporation Information

7.12.2 GAMA Healthcare Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 GAMA Healthcare Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 GAMA Healthcare Products Offered

7.12.5 GAMA Healthcare Recent Development

7.13 Teampac Oy

7.13.1 Teampac Oy Corporation Information

7.13.2 Teampac Oy Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Teampac Oy Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Teampac Oy Products Offered

7.13.5 Teampac Oy Recent Development

7.14 GOJO Industries

7.14.1 GOJO Industries Corporation Information

7.14.2 GOJO Industries Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 GOJO Industries Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 GOJO Industries Products Offered

7.14.5 GOJO Industries Recent Development

7.15 Eisai Co., Ltd.

7.15.1 Eisai Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.15.2 Eisai Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Eisai Co., Ltd. Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Eisai Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.15.5 Eisai Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.16 The Himalaya Drug Company

7.16.1 The Himalaya Drug Company Corporation Information

7.16.2 The Himalaya Drug Company Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 The Himalaya Drug Company Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 The Himalaya Drug Company Products Offered

7.16.5 The Himalaya Drug Company Recent Development

7.17 NBC Meshtec

7.17.1 NBC Meshtec Corporation Information

7.17.2 NBC Meshtec Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 NBC Meshtec Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 NBC Meshtec Products Offered

7.17.5 NBC Meshtec Recent Development

7.18 Ecolab

7.18.1 Ecolab Corporation Information

7.18.2 Ecolab Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Ecolab Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Ecolab Products Offered

7.18.5 Ecolab Recent Development

7.19 Diversey

7.19.1 Diversey Corporation Information

7.19.2 Diversey Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Diversey Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Diversey Products Offered

7.19.5 Diversey Recent Development

7.20 STERIS

7.20.1 STERIS Corporation Information

7.20.2 STERIS Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 STERIS Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 STERIS Products Offered

7.20.5 STERIS Recent Development

7.21 Metrex Research (Danaher)

7.21.1 Metrex Research (Danaher) Corporation Information

7.21.2 Metrex Research (Danaher) Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Metrex Research (Danaher) Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Metrex Research (Danaher) Products Offered

7.21.5 Metrex Research (Danaher) Recent Development

7.22 Whiteley Corporation

7.22.1 Whiteley Corporation Corporation Information

7.22.2 Whiteley Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Whiteley Corporation Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Whiteley Corporation Products Offered

7.22.5 Whiteley Corporation Recent Development

7.23 Pal International

7.23.1 Pal International Corporation Information

7.23.2 Pal International Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Pal International Antimicrobial Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Pal International Products Offered

7.23.5 Pal International Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Antimicrobial Wipes Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Antimicrobial Wipes Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Antimicrobial Wipes Distributors

8.3 Antimicrobial Wipes Production Mode & Process

8.4 Antimicrobial Wipes Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Antimicrobial Wipes Sales Channels

8.4.2 Antimicrobial Wipes Distributors

8.5 Antimicrobial Wipes Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer



