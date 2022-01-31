Antigen Rapid Test Market Report To Examine Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Marketing Channel, Opportunities and Forecast 2022–2028 | Abbott, Roche, BioMedomics

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Antigen Rapid Test Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Antigen Rapid Test report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Antigen Rapid Test market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Antigen Rapid Test market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Antigen Rapid Test market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Antigen Rapid Test market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Antigen Rapid Test market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Abbott, Roche, BioMedomics, BD, Henry Schein, Safecare Bio-Tech, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Chembio Diagnostics, Andon Health Co.,Ltd., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech, Oxford BioMedica, Affinity Biologicals, Epitope Diagnostics

Market Segmentation by Product:

Covid-19-testing-related Rapid Tests

Rapid Strep Tests

Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDT)

Malaria Antigen Detection Tests



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospitals

Scientific Research

Others



The Antigen Rapid Test Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Antigen Rapid Test market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Antigen Rapid Test market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Antigen Rapid Test Product Introduction

1.2 Global Antigen Rapid Test Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Antigen Rapid Test Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Antigen Rapid Test Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Antigen Rapid Test Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Antigen Rapid Test Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Antigen Rapid Test Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Antigen Rapid Test Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Antigen Rapid Test in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Antigen Rapid Test Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Antigen Rapid Test Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Antigen Rapid Test Industry Trends

1.5.2 Antigen Rapid Test Market Drivers

1.5.3 Antigen Rapid Test Market Challenges

1.5.4 Antigen Rapid Test Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Antigen Rapid Test Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Covid-19-testing-related Rapid Tests

2.1.2 Rapid Strep Tests

2.1.3 Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDT)

2.1.4 Malaria Antigen Detection Tests

2.2 Global Antigen Rapid Test Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Antigen Rapid Test Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Antigen Rapid Test Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Antigen Rapid Test Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Antigen Rapid Test Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Antigen Rapid Test Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Antigen Rapid Test Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Antigen Rapid Test Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Antigen Rapid Test Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospitals

3.1.2 Scientific Research

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Antigen Rapid Test Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Antigen Rapid Test Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Antigen Rapid Test Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Antigen Rapid Test Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Antigen Rapid Test Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Antigen Rapid Test Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Antigen Rapid Test Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Antigen Rapid Test Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Antigen Rapid Test Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Antigen Rapid Test Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Antigen Rapid Test Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Antigen Rapid Test Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Antigen Rapid Test Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Antigen Rapid Test Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Antigen Rapid Test Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Antigen Rapid Test Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Antigen Rapid Test in 2021

4.2.3 Global Antigen Rapid Test Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Antigen Rapid Test Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Antigen Rapid Test Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Antigen Rapid Test Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Antigen Rapid Test Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Antigen Rapid Test Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Antigen Rapid Test Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Antigen Rapid Test Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Antigen Rapid Test Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Antigen Rapid Test Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Antigen Rapid Test Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Antigen Rapid Test Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Antigen Rapid Test Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Antigen Rapid Test Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Antigen Rapid Test Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Antigen Rapid Test Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Antigen Rapid Test Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Antigen Rapid Test Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Antigen Rapid Test Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Antigen Rapid Test Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Antigen Rapid Test Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Antigen Rapid Test Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Antigen Rapid Test Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Antigen Rapid Test Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Antigen Rapid Test Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Antigen Rapid Test Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Antigen Rapid Test Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Abbott

7.1.1 Abbott Corporation Information

7.1.2 Abbott Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Abbott Antigen Rapid Test Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Abbott Antigen Rapid Test Products Offered

7.1.5 Abbott Recent Development

7.2 Roche

7.2.1 Roche Corporation Information

7.2.2 Roche Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Roche Antigen Rapid Test Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Roche Antigen Rapid Test Products Offered

7.2.5 Roche Recent Development

7.3 BioMedomics

7.3.1 BioMedomics Corporation Information

7.3.2 BioMedomics Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 BioMedomics Antigen Rapid Test Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 BioMedomics Antigen Rapid Test Products Offered

7.3.5 BioMedomics Recent Development

7.4 BD

7.4.1 BD Corporation Information

7.4.2 BD Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 BD Antigen Rapid Test Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 BD Antigen Rapid Test Products Offered

7.4.5 BD Recent Development

7.5 Henry Schein

7.5.1 Henry Schein Corporation Information

7.5.2 Henry Schein Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Henry Schein Antigen Rapid Test Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Henry Schein Antigen Rapid Test Products Offered

7.5.5 Henry Schein Recent Development

7.6 Safecare Bio-Tech

7.6.1 Safecare Bio-Tech Corporation Information

7.6.2 Safecare Bio-Tech Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Safecare Bio-Tech Antigen Rapid Test Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Safecare Bio-Tech Antigen Rapid Test Products Offered

7.6.5 Safecare Bio-Tech Recent Development

7.7 Mayo Clinic Laboratories

7.7.1 Mayo Clinic Laboratories Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mayo Clinic Laboratories Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Mayo Clinic Laboratories Antigen Rapid Test Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Mayo Clinic Laboratories Antigen Rapid Test Products Offered

7.7.5 Mayo Clinic Laboratories Recent Development

7.8 Chembio Diagnostics

7.8.1 Chembio Diagnostics Corporation Information

7.8.2 Chembio Diagnostics Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Chembio Diagnostics Antigen Rapid Test Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Chembio Diagnostics Antigen Rapid Test Products Offered

7.8.5 Chembio Diagnostics Recent Development

7.9 Andon Health Co.,Ltd.

7.9.1 Andon Health Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

7.9.2 Andon Health Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Andon Health Co.,Ltd. Antigen Rapid Test Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Andon Health Co.,Ltd. Antigen Rapid Test Products Offered

7.9.5 Andon Health Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

7.10 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

7.10.1 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Corporation Information

7.10.2 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Antigen Rapid Test Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Antigen Rapid Test Products Offered

7.10.5 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Recent Development

7.11 Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

7.11.1 Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech Corporation Information

7.11.2 Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech Antigen Rapid Test Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech Antigen Rapid Test Products Offered

7.11.5 Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech Recent Development

7.12 Oxford BioMedica

7.12.1 Oxford BioMedica Corporation Information

7.12.2 Oxford BioMedica Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Oxford BioMedica Antigen Rapid Test Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Oxford BioMedica Products Offered

7.12.5 Oxford BioMedica Recent Development

7.13 Affinity Biologicals

7.13.1 Affinity Biologicals Corporation Information

7.13.2 Affinity Biologicals Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Affinity Biologicals Antigen Rapid Test Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Affinity Biologicals Products Offered

7.13.5 Affinity Biologicals Recent Development

7.14 Epitope Diagnostics

7.14.1 Epitope Diagnostics Corporation Information

7.14.2 Epitope Diagnostics Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Epitope Diagnostics Antigen Rapid Test Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Epitope Diagnostics Products Offered

7.14.5 Epitope Diagnostics Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Antigen Rapid Test Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Antigen Rapid Test Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Antigen Rapid Test Distributors

8.3 Antigen Rapid Test Production Mode & Process

8.4 Antigen Rapid Test Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Antigen Rapid Test Sales Channels

8.4.2 Antigen Rapid Test Distributors

8.5 Antigen Rapid Test Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”