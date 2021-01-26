Antifouling Paints & Coating Market 2021 Outlook, Key Strategies, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast To 2027 | The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF S.E, Boero Yachtcoatings

“

The report titled Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Antifouling Paints & Coating market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Antifouling Paints & Coating market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Antifouling Paints & Coating market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Antifouling Paints & Coating market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Antifouling Paints & Coating report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Antifouling Paints & Coating report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Antifouling Paints & Coating market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Antifouling Paints & Coating market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Antifouling Paints & Coating market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Antifouling Paints & Coating market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Antifouling Paints & Coating market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF S.E, Boero Yachtcoatings, PPG Industries Inc., Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Co., Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd, Jotun, Kop-Coat Marine Group, Akzo Nobel N.V., Advance Marine Coatings AS, Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd among others., Hempel A/S

Market Segmentation by Product: Self-polishing Copolymer

Copper-based Antifouling paints & coatings

Hybri



Market Segmentation by Application: Shipping Vessels

Fishing Boats

Drilling Rigs & Production platforms



The Antifouling Paints & Coating Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Antifouling Paints & Coating market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Antifouling Paints & Coating market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Antifouling Paints & Coating market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Antifouling Paints & Coating industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Antifouling Paints & Coating market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Antifouling Paints & Coating market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Antifouling Paints & Coating market?

Table of Contents:

1 Antifouling Paints & Coating Market Overview

1.1 Antifouling Paints & Coating Product Scope

1.2 Antifouling Paints & Coating Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Self-polishing Copolymer

1.2.3 Copper-based Antifouling paints & coatings

1.2.4 Hybri

1.3 Antifouling Paints & Coating Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Shipping Vessels

1.3.3 Fishing Boats

1.3.4 Drilling Rigs & Production platforms

1.4 Antifouling Paints & Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Antifouling Paints & Coating Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Antifouling Paints & Coating Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Antifouling Paints & Coating Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Antifouling Paints & Coating Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Antifouling Paints & Coating Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Antifouling Paints & Coating Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Antifouling Paints & Coating Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Antifouling Paints & Coating Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Antifouling Paints & Coating Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Antifouling Paints & Coating as of 2019)

3.4 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Antifouling Paints & Coating Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Antifouling Paints & Coating Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Antifouling Paints & Coating Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Antifouling Paints & Coating Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Antifouling Paints & Coating Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Antifouling Paints & Coating Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Antifouling Paints & Coating Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Antifouling Paints & Coating Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Antifouling Paints & Coating Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Antifouling Paints & Coating Business

12.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company

12.1.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company Corporation Information

12.1.2 The Sherwin-Williams Company Business Overview

12.1.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company Antifouling Paints & Coating Products Offered

12.1.5 The Sherwin-Williams Company Recent Development

12.2 BASF S.E, Boero Yachtcoatings

12.2.1 BASF S.E, Boero Yachtcoatings Corporation Information

12.2.2 BASF S.E, Boero Yachtcoatings Business Overview

12.2.3 BASF S.E, Boero Yachtcoatings Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 BASF S.E, Boero Yachtcoatings Antifouling Paints & Coating Products Offered

12.2.5 BASF S.E, Boero Yachtcoatings Recent Development

12.3 PPG Industries Inc.

12.3.1 PPG Industries Inc. Corporation Information

12.3.2 PPG Industries Inc. Business Overview

12.3.3 PPG Industries Inc. Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 PPG Industries Inc. Antifouling Paints & Coating Products Offered

12.3.5 PPG Industries Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Co.

12.4.1 Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Co. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Co. Business Overview

12.4.3 Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Co. Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Co. Antifouling Paints & Coating Products Offered

12.4.5 Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Co. Recent Development

12.5 Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd

12.5.1 Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd Corporation Information

12.5.2 Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd Business Overview

12.5.3 Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd Antifouling Paints & Coating Products Offered

12.5.5 Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd Recent Development

12.6 Jotun

12.6.1 Jotun Corporation Information

12.6.2 Jotun Business Overview

12.6.3 Jotun Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Jotun Antifouling Paints & Coating Products Offered

12.6.5 Jotun Recent Development

12.7 Kop-Coat Marine Group

12.7.1 Kop-Coat Marine Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kop-Coat Marine Group Business Overview

12.7.3 Kop-Coat Marine Group Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Kop-Coat Marine Group Antifouling Paints & Coating Products Offered

12.7.5 Kop-Coat Marine Group Recent Development

12.8 Akzo Nobel N.V.

12.8.1 Akzo Nobel N.V. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Akzo Nobel N.V. Business Overview

12.8.3 Akzo Nobel N.V. Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Akzo Nobel N.V. Antifouling Paints & Coating Products Offered

12.8.5 Akzo Nobel N.V. Recent Development

12.9 Advance Marine Coatings AS

12.9.1 Advance Marine Coatings AS Corporation Information

12.9.2 Advance Marine Coatings AS Business Overview

12.9.3 Advance Marine Coatings AS Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Advance Marine Coatings AS Antifouling Paints & Coating Products Offered

12.9.5 Advance Marine Coatings AS Recent Development

12.10 Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd among others.

12.10.1 Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd among others. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd among others. Business Overview

12.10.3 Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd among others. Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd among others. Antifouling Paints & Coating Products Offered

12.10.5 Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd among others. Recent Development

12.11 Hempel A/S

12.11.1 Hempel A/S Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hempel A/S Business Overview

12.11.3 Hempel A/S Antifouling Paints & Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Hempel A/S Antifouling Paints & Coating Products Offered

12.11.5 Hempel A/S Recent Development

13 Antifouling Paints & Coating Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Antifouling Paints & Coating Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Antifouling Paints & Coating

13.4 Antifouling Paints & Coating Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Antifouling Paints & Coating Distributors List

14.3 Antifouling Paints & Coating Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Antifouling Paints & Coating Market Trends

15.2 Antifouling Paints & Coating Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Antifouling Paints & Coating Market Challenges

15.4 Antifouling Paints & Coating Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

