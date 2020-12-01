Antifouling Paint Market overview, Ongoing Trends, Latest Advancement and Demand 2020 to 2026 | PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel, Sherwin-Williams

“

The report titled Global Antifouling Paint Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Antifouling Paint market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Antifouling Paint market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Antifouling Paint market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Antifouling Paint market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Antifouling Paint report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Antifouling Paint report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Antifouling Paint market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Antifouling Paint market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Antifouling Paint market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Antifouling Paint market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Antifouling Paint market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel, Sherwin-Williams, Jotun Marine Coatings, Hempel, CMP Coatings, New Nautical Coatings, Flexdel, Pettit Marine Paint, Kansai Paint, Oceanmax, Boero Yacht Coatings

Market Segmentation by Product: Eroding Antifouling

Hard Film Antifouling

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Yachts

Cargo Ships

Fishing Boats

Drilling Rigs and Production Platforms

Others



The Antifouling Paint Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Antifouling Paint market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Antifouling Paint market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Antifouling Paint market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Antifouling Paint industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Antifouling Paint market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Antifouling Paint market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Antifouling Paint market?

Table of Contents:

1 Antifouling Paint Market Overview

1.1 Antifouling Paint Product Overview

1.2 Antifouling Paint Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Eroding Antifouling

1.2.2 Hard Film Antifouling

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Antifouling Paint Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Antifouling Paint Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Antifouling Paint Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Antifouling Paint Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Antifouling Paint Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Antifouling Paint Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Antifouling Paint Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Antifouling Paint Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Antifouling Paint Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Antifouling Paint Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Antifouling Paint Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Antifouling Paint Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Antifouling Paint Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Antifouling Paint Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Antifouling Paint Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Antifouling Paint Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Antifouling Paint Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Antifouling Paint Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Antifouling Paint Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Antifouling Paint Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Antifouling Paint Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Antifouling Paint Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Antifouling Paint Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Antifouling Paint as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Antifouling Paint Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Antifouling Paint Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Antifouling Paint by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Antifouling Paint Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Antifouling Paint Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Antifouling Paint Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Antifouling Paint Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Antifouling Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Antifouling Paint Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Antifouling Paint Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Antifouling Paint Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Antifouling Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Antifouling Paint by Application

4.1 Antifouling Paint Segment by Application

4.1.1 Yachts

4.1.2 Cargo Ships

4.1.3 Fishing Boats

4.1.4 Drilling Rigs and Production Platforms

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Antifouling Paint Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Antifouling Paint Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Antifouling Paint Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Antifouling Paint Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Antifouling Paint by Application

4.5.2 Europe Antifouling Paint by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Antifouling Paint by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Antifouling Paint by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Antifouling Paint by Application

5 North America Antifouling Paint Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Antifouling Paint Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Antifouling Paint Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Antifouling Paint Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Antifouling Paint Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Antifouling Paint Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Antifouling Paint Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Antifouling Paint Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Antifouling Paint Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Antifouling Paint Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Antifouling Paint Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Antifouling Paint Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Antifouling Paint Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Antifouling Paint Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Antifouling Paint Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Antifouling Paint Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Antifouling Paint Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Antifouling Paint Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Antifouling Paint Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Antifouling Paint Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Antifouling Paint Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Antifouling Paint Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Antifouling Paint Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Antifouling Paint Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Antifouling Paint Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Antifouling Paint Business

10.1 PPG Industries

10.1.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

10.1.2 PPG Industries Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 PPG Industries Antifouling Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 PPG Industries Antifouling Paint Products Offered

10.1.5 PPG Industries Recent Developments

10.2 Akzo Nobel

10.2.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information

10.2.2 Akzo Nobel Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Akzo Nobel Antifouling Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 PPG Industries Antifouling Paint Products Offered

10.2.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Developments

10.3 Sherwin-Williams

10.3.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sherwin-Williams Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Sherwin-Williams Antifouling Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Sherwin-Williams Antifouling Paint Products Offered

10.3.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Developments

10.4 Jotun Marine Coatings

10.4.1 Jotun Marine Coatings Corporation Information

10.4.2 Jotun Marine Coatings Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Jotun Marine Coatings Antifouling Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Jotun Marine Coatings Antifouling Paint Products Offered

10.4.5 Jotun Marine Coatings Recent Developments

10.5 Hempel

10.5.1 Hempel Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hempel Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Hempel Antifouling Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Hempel Antifouling Paint Products Offered

10.5.5 Hempel Recent Developments

10.6 CMP Coatings

10.6.1 CMP Coatings Corporation Information

10.6.2 CMP Coatings Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 CMP Coatings Antifouling Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 CMP Coatings Antifouling Paint Products Offered

10.6.5 CMP Coatings Recent Developments

10.7 New Nautical Coatings

10.7.1 New Nautical Coatings Corporation Information

10.7.2 New Nautical Coatings Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 New Nautical Coatings Antifouling Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 New Nautical Coatings Antifouling Paint Products Offered

10.7.5 New Nautical Coatings Recent Developments

10.8 Flexdel

10.8.1 Flexdel Corporation Information

10.8.2 Flexdel Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Flexdel Antifouling Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Flexdel Antifouling Paint Products Offered

10.8.5 Flexdel Recent Developments

10.9 Pettit Marine Paint

10.9.1 Pettit Marine Paint Corporation Information

10.9.2 Pettit Marine Paint Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Pettit Marine Paint Antifouling Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Pettit Marine Paint Antifouling Paint Products Offered

10.9.5 Pettit Marine Paint Recent Developments

10.10 Kansai Paint

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Antifouling Paint Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Kansai Paint Antifouling Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Kansai Paint Recent Developments

10.11 Oceanmax

10.11.1 Oceanmax Corporation Information

10.11.2 Oceanmax Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Oceanmax Antifouling Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Oceanmax Antifouling Paint Products Offered

10.11.5 Oceanmax Recent Developments

10.12 Boero Yacht Coatings

10.12.1 Boero Yacht Coatings Corporation Information

10.12.2 Boero Yacht Coatings Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Boero Yacht Coatings Antifouling Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Boero Yacht Coatings Antifouling Paint Products Offered

10.12.5 Boero Yacht Coatings Recent Developments

11 Antifouling Paint Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Antifouling Paint Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Antifouling Paint Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Antifouling Paint Industry Trends

11.4.2 Antifouling Paint Market Drivers

11.4.3 Antifouling Paint Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

