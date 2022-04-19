Antibacterial Deodorant Market Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast And Competitive Analysis Report To 2028 | Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Henkel

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Antibacterial Deodorant market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Antibacterial Deodorant market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Antibacterial Deodorant market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Antibacterial Deodorant market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Antibacterial Deodorant market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Antibacterial Deodorant market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Antibacterial Deodorant report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Antibacterial Deodorant Market Research Report: Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Henkel

Loreal

Nivea

Godrej

Amway

Clinique

A.P. Deauville

AXE

L’Occitane

Tom’s of Maine

Avon

Mitchum

Bio-Chem Korea

Rilis Corporation

AIR WATER Group



Global Antibacterial Deodorant Market Segmentation by Product: Solid Deodorant

Roll-on Deodorant

Deodorant Spray

Others



Global Antibacterial Deodorant Market Segmentation by Application: Home Use

Commercial Use

Others



Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Antibacterial Deodorant Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Solid Deodorant

1.2.3 Roll-on Deodorant

1.2.4 Deodorant Spray

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Home Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Antibacterial Deodorant by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Antibacterial Deodorant Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Antibacterial Deodorant in 2021

3.2 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Antibacterial Deodorant Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Antibacterial Deodorant Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Antibacterial Deodorant Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Antibacterial Deodorant Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Antibacterial Deodorant Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Antibacterial Deodorant Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Antibacterial Deodorant Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Antibacterial Deodorant Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Antibacterial Deodorant Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Antibacterial Deodorant Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Antibacterial Deodorant Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Antibacterial Deodorant Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Antibacterial Deodorant Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Antibacterial Deodorant Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Antibacterial Deodorant Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Antibacterial Deodorant Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Antibacterial Deodorant Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Antibacterial Deodorant Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Antibacterial Deodorant Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Antibacterial Deodorant Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Antibacterial Deodorant Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Antibacterial Deodorant Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Antibacterial Deodorant Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Antibacterial Deodorant Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Antibacterial Deodorant Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Antibacterial Deodorant Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Antibacterial Deodorant Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Antibacterial Deodorant Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Antibacterial Deodorant Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Antibacterial Deodorant Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Antibacterial Deodorant Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Antibacterial Deodorant Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Antibacterial Deodorant Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Antibacterial Deodorant Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Antibacterial Deodorant Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Antibacterial Deodorant Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Antibacterial Deodorant Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Antibacterial Deodorant Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Antibacterial Deodorant Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Antibacterial Deodorant Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Antibacterial Deodorant Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Antibacterial Deodorant Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Antibacterial Deodorant Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Antibacterial Deodorant Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Antibacterial Deodorant Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Antibacterial Deodorant Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Antibacterial Deodorant Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Procter & Gamble

11.1.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

11.1.2 Procter & Gamble Overview

11.1.3 Procter & Gamble Antibacterial Deodorant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 Procter & Gamble Antibacterial Deodorant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Developments

11.2 Unilever

11.2.1 Unilever Corporation Information

11.2.2 Unilever Overview

11.2.3 Unilever Antibacterial Deodorant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 Unilever Antibacterial Deodorant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Unilever Recent Developments

11.3 Henkel

11.3.1 Henkel Corporation Information

11.3.2 Henkel Overview

11.3.3 Henkel Antibacterial Deodorant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 Henkel Antibacterial Deodorant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Henkel Recent Developments

11.4 Loreal

11.4.1 Loreal Corporation Information

11.4.2 Loreal Overview

11.4.3 Loreal Antibacterial Deodorant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 Loreal Antibacterial Deodorant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Loreal Recent Developments

11.5 Nivea

11.5.1 Nivea Corporation Information

11.5.2 Nivea Overview

11.5.3 Nivea Antibacterial Deodorant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 Nivea Antibacterial Deodorant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Nivea Recent Developments

11.6 Godrej

11.6.1 Godrej Corporation Information

11.6.2 Godrej Overview

11.6.3 Godrej Antibacterial Deodorant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 Godrej Antibacterial Deodorant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Godrej Recent Developments

11.7 Amway

11.7.1 Amway Corporation Information

11.7.2 Amway Overview

11.7.3 Amway Antibacterial Deodorant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 Amway Antibacterial Deodorant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Amway Recent Developments

11.8 Clinique

11.8.1 Clinique Corporation Information

11.8.2 Clinique Overview

11.8.3 Clinique Antibacterial Deodorant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 Clinique Antibacterial Deodorant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Clinique Recent Developments

11.9 A.P. Deauville

11.9.1 A.P. Deauville Corporation Information

11.9.2 A.P. Deauville Overview

11.9.3 A.P. Deauville Antibacterial Deodorant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 A.P. Deauville Antibacterial Deodorant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 A.P. Deauville Recent Developments

11.10 AXE

11.10.1 AXE Corporation Information

11.10.2 AXE Overview

11.10.3 AXE Antibacterial Deodorant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 AXE Antibacterial Deodorant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 AXE Recent Developments

11.11 L’Occitane

11.11.1 L’Occitane Corporation Information

11.11.2 L’Occitane Overview

11.11.3 L’Occitane Antibacterial Deodorant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.11.4 L’Occitane Antibacterial Deodorant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 L’Occitane Recent Developments

11.12 Tom’s of Maine

11.12.1 Tom’s of Maine Corporation Information

11.12.2 Tom’s of Maine Overview

11.12.3 Tom’s of Maine Antibacterial Deodorant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.12.4 Tom’s of Maine Antibacterial Deodorant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 Tom’s of Maine Recent Developments

11.13 Avon

11.13.1 Avon Corporation Information

11.13.2 Avon Overview

11.13.3 Avon Antibacterial Deodorant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.13.4 Avon Antibacterial Deodorant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.13.5 Avon Recent Developments

11.14 Mitchum

11.14.1 Mitchum Corporation Information

11.14.2 Mitchum Overview

11.14.3 Mitchum Antibacterial Deodorant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.14.4 Mitchum Antibacterial Deodorant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.14.5 Mitchum Recent Developments

11.15 Bio-Chem Korea

11.15.1 Bio-Chem Korea Corporation Information

11.15.2 Bio-Chem Korea Overview

11.15.3 Bio-Chem Korea Antibacterial Deodorant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.15.4 Bio-Chem Korea Antibacterial Deodorant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.15.5 Bio-Chem Korea Recent Developments

11.16 Rilis Corporation

11.16.1 Rilis Corporation Corporation Information

11.16.2 Rilis Corporation Overview

11.16.3 Rilis Corporation Antibacterial Deodorant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.16.4 Rilis Corporation Antibacterial Deodorant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.16.5 Rilis Corporation Recent Developments

11.17 AIR WATER Group

11.17.1 AIR WATER Group Corporation Information

11.17.2 AIR WATER Group Overview

11.17.3 AIR WATER Group Antibacterial Deodorant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.17.4 AIR WATER Group Antibacterial Deodorant Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.17.5 AIR WATER Group Recent Developments

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Antibacterial Deodorant Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Antibacterial Deodorant Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Antibacterial Deodorant Production Mode & Process

12.4 Antibacterial Deodorant Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Antibacterial Deodorant Sales Channels

12.4.2 Antibacterial Deodorant Distributors

12.5 Antibacterial Deodorant Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Antibacterial Deodorant Industry Trends

13.2 Antibacterial Deodorant Market Drivers

13.3 Antibacterial Deodorant Market Challenges

13.4 Antibacterial Deodorant Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Antibacterial Deodorant Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

