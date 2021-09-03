Anti-Slip Coatings Market 2021 Regional Landscape, Production, Sales & Consumption Status and Prospects 2021-2027 | Sherwin-Williams, A&I Coatings, Jotun

“

The report titled Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Anti-Slip Coatings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Anti-Slip Coatings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Anti-Slip Coatings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Anti-Slip Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Anti-Slip Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Anti-Slip Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Anti-Slip Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Anti-Slip Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Anti-Slip Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Anti-Slip Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Anti-Slip Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Sherwin-Williams, A&I Coatings, Jotun, Rust-Oleum, MEBAC, Randolph, American Safety, Amstep, Halo Surfaces, Henkel

Market Segmentation by Product:

Water Based

Solvent Based



Market Segmentation by Application:

Industrial Building

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Marine

Others



The Anti-Slip Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Anti-Slip Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Anti-Slip Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Anti-Slip Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Anti-Slip Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Anti-Slip Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Anti-Slip Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Anti-Slip Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Anti-Slip Coatings Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Anti-Slip Coatings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Water Based

1.4.3 Solvent Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Industrial Building

1.5.3 Residential Building

1.5.4 Commercial Building

1.5.5 Marine

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Anti-Slip Coatings, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Anti-Slip Coatings Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Anti-Slip Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Anti-Slip Coatings Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Anti-Slip Coatings Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Anti-Slip Coatings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Anti-Slip Coatings Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Anti-Slip Coatings Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Anti-Slip Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Anti-Slip Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Anti-Slip Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Anti-Slip Coatings Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Anti-Slip Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Anti-Slip Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Anti-Slip Coatings Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Anti-Slip Coatings Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Anti-Slip Coatings Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Anti-Slip Coatings Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Anti-Slip Coatings Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Anti-Slip Coatings Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Anti-Slip Coatings Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Anti-Slip Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Anti-Slip Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Anti-Slip Coatings Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Anti-Slip Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Anti-Slip Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Anti-Slip Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Anti-Slip Coatings Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Anti-Slip Coatings Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Anti-Slip Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Anti-Slip Coatings Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Anti-Slip Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Anti-Slip Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Anti-Slip Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Anti-Slip Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Anti-Slip Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Anti-Slip Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Anti-Slip Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Anti-Slip Coatings Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Anti-Slip Coatings Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Anti-Slip Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Anti-Slip Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Anti-Slip Coatings Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Anti-Slip Coatings Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Anti-Slip Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Anti-Slip Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Anti-Slip Coatings Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Anti-Slip Coatings Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Anti-Slip Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Anti-Slip Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Anti-Slip Coatings Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Anti-Slip Coatings Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-Slip Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-Slip Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-Slip Coatings Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-Slip Coatings Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Sherwin-Williams

12.1.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sherwin-Williams Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Sherwin-Williams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Sherwin-Williams Anti-Slip Coatings Products Offered

12.1.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

12.2 A&I Coatings

12.2.1 A&I Coatings Corporation Information

12.2.2 A&I Coatings Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 A&I Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 A&I Coatings Anti-Slip Coatings Products Offered

12.2.5 A&I Coatings Recent Development

12.3 Jotun

12.3.1 Jotun Corporation Information

12.3.2 Jotun Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Jotun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Jotun Anti-Slip Coatings Products Offered

12.3.5 Jotun Recent Development

12.4 Rust-Oleum

12.4.1 Rust-Oleum Corporation Information

12.4.2 Rust-Oleum Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Rust-Oleum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Rust-Oleum Anti-Slip Coatings Products Offered

12.4.5 Rust-Oleum Recent Development

12.5 MEBAC

12.5.1 MEBAC Corporation Information

12.5.2 MEBAC Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 MEBAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 MEBAC Anti-Slip Coatings Products Offered

12.5.5 MEBAC Recent Development

12.6 Randolph

12.6.1 Randolph Corporation Information

12.6.2 Randolph Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Randolph Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Randolph Anti-Slip Coatings Products Offered

12.6.5 Randolph Recent Development

12.7 American Safety

12.7.1 American Safety Corporation Information

12.7.2 American Safety Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 American Safety Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 American Safety Anti-Slip Coatings Products Offered

12.7.5 American Safety Recent Development

12.8 Amstep

12.8.1 Amstep Corporation Information

12.8.2 Amstep Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Amstep Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Amstep Anti-Slip Coatings Products Offered

12.8.5 Amstep Recent Development

12.9 Halo Surfaces

12.9.1 Halo Surfaces Corporation Information

12.9.2 Halo Surfaces Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Halo Surfaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Halo Surfaces Anti-Slip Coatings Products Offered

12.9.5 Halo Surfaces Recent Development

12.10 Henkel

12.10.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.10.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Henkel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Henkel Anti-Slip Coatings Products Offered

12.10.5 Henkel Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Anti-Slip Coatings Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Anti-Slip Coatings Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”