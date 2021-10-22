Anti-skid Mats Market Growth, Regional Analysis, Segments, Region and Forecasts 2021-2027| 3M, Cintas, Forbo International

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Anti-skid Mats market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Anti-skid Mats market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2021-2027 and historical period 2015-2020. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Anti-skid Mats market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Anti-skid Mats market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Anti-skid Mats market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Anti-skid Mats market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Anti-skid Mats Market Research Report: 3M, Cintas, Forbo International, NoTrax, UniFirst, American Floor Mats, Apache Mills, Bergo Flooring, Birrus Matting Systems, Crown Matting Technologies, Eagle Mat and Floor Products, KLEEN-TEX INDUSTRIES, Milliken & Company, PromoMatting, Unimat Industries

Global Anti-skid Mats Market by Type: Polypropylene Fiber, PVC, Thermoplastic Rubber, Others

Global Anti-skid Mats Market by Application: Residential Areas, Commercial Areas

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Anti-skid Mats market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Anti-skid Mats market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Anti-skid Mats market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

1. What will be the size of the global Anti-skid Mats market in 2027?

2. What is the current CAGR of the global Anti-skid Mats market?

3. Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

4. Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Anti-skid Mats market?

5. Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Anti-skid Mats market?

6. Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

7. Which are the top players currently operating in the global Anti-skid Mats market?

8. How will the market situation change in the coming years?

9. What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

10. What is the growth outlook of the global Anti-skid Mats market?

Table of Contents

1 Anti-skid Mats Market Overview

1.1 Anti-skid Mats Product Overview

1.2 Anti-skid Mats Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Polypropylene Fiber

1.2.2 PVC

1.2.3 Thermoplastic Rubber

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Anti-skid Mats Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Anti-skid Mats Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Anti-skid Mats Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Anti-skid Mats Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Anti-skid Mats Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Anti-skid Mats Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Anti-skid Mats Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Anti-skid Mats Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Anti-skid Mats Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Anti-skid Mats Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Anti-skid Mats Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Anti-skid Mats Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Anti-skid Mats Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Anti-skid Mats Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Anti-skid Mats Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Anti-skid Mats Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Anti-skid Mats Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Anti-skid Mats Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Anti-skid Mats Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Anti-skid Mats Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Anti-skid Mats Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Anti-skid Mats Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Anti-skid Mats Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Anti-skid Mats as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Anti-skid Mats Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Anti-skid Mats Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Anti-skid Mats Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Anti-skid Mats Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Anti-skid Mats Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Anti-skid Mats Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Anti-skid Mats Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Anti-skid Mats Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Anti-skid Mats Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Anti-skid Mats Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Anti-skid Mats Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Anti-skid Mats Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Anti-skid Mats by Application

4.1 Anti-skid Mats Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential Areas

4.1.2 Commercial Areas

4.2 Global Anti-skid Mats Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Anti-skid Mats Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Anti-skid Mats Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Anti-skid Mats Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Anti-skid Mats Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Anti-skid Mats Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Anti-skid Mats Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Anti-skid Mats Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Anti-skid Mats Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Anti-skid Mats Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Anti-skid Mats Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Anti-skid Mats Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Anti-skid Mats Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Anti-skid Mats Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Anti-skid Mats Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Anti-skid Mats by Country

5.1 North America Anti-skid Mats Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Anti-skid Mats Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Anti-skid Mats Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Anti-skid Mats Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Anti-skid Mats Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Anti-skid Mats Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Anti-skid Mats by Country

6.1 Europe Anti-skid Mats Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Anti-skid Mats Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Anti-skid Mats Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Anti-skid Mats Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Anti-skid Mats Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Anti-skid Mats Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Anti-skid Mats by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Anti-skid Mats Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Anti-skid Mats Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Anti-skid Mats Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Anti-skid Mats Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Anti-skid Mats Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Anti-skid Mats Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Anti-skid Mats by Country

8.1 Latin America Anti-skid Mats Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Anti-skid Mats Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Anti-skid Mats Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Anti-skid Mats Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Anti-skid Mats Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Anti-skid Mats Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Anti-skid Mats by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-skid Mats Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-skid Mats Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-skid Mats Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-skid Mats Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-skid Mats Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-skid Mats Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Anti-skid Mats Business

10.1 3M

10.1.1 3M Corporation Information

10.1.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 3M Anti-skid Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 3M Anti-skid Mats Products Offered

10.1.5 3M Recent Development

10.2 Cintas

10.2.1 Cintas Corporation Information

10.2.2 Cintas Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Cintas Anti-skid Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 3M Anti-skid Mats Products Offered

10.2.5 Cintas Recent Development

10.3 Forbo International

10.3.1 Forbo International Corporation Information

10.3.2 Forbo International Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Forbo International Anti-skid Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Forbo International Anti-skid Mats Products Offered

10.3.5 Forbo International Recent Development

10.4 NoTrax

10.4.1 NoTrax Corporation Information

10.4.2 NoTrax Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 NoTrax Anti-skid Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 NoTrax Anti-skid Mats Products Offered

10.4.5 NoTrax Recent Development

10.5 UniFirst

10.5.1 UniFirst Corporation Information

10.5.2 UniFirst Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 UniFirst Anti-skid Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 UniFirst Anti-skid Mats Products Offered

10.5.5 UniFirst Recent Development

10.6 American Floor Mats

10.6.1 American Floor Mats Corporation Information

10.6.2 American Floor Mats Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 American Floor Mats Anti-skid Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 American Floor Mats Anti-skid Mats Products Offered

10.6.5 American Floor Mats Recent Development

10.7 Apache Mills

10.7.1 Apache Mills Corporation Information

10.7.2 Apache Mills Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Apache Mills Anti-skid Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Apache Mills Anti-skid Mats Products Offered

10.7.5 Apache Mills Recent Development

10.8 Bergo Flooring

10.8.1 Bergo Flooring Corporation Information

10.8.2 Bergo Flooring Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Bergo Flooring Anti-skid Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Bergo Flooring Anti-skid Mats Products Offered

10.8.5 Bergo Flooring Recent Development

10.9 Birrus Matting Systems

10.9.1 Birrus Matting Systems Corporation Information

10.9.2 Birrus Matting Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Birrus Matting Systems Anti-skid Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Birrus Matting Systems Anti-skid Mats Products Offered

10.9.5 Birrus Matting Systems Recent Development

10.10 Crown Matting Technologies

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Anti-skid Mats Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Crown Matting Technologies Anti-skid Mats Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Crown Matting Technologies Recent Development

10.11 Eagle Mat and Floor Products

10.11.1 Eagle Mat and Floor Products Corporation Information

10.11.2 Eagle Mat and Floor Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Eagle Mat and Floor Products Anti-skid Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Eagle Mat and Floor Products Anti-skid Mats Products Offered

10.11.5 Eagle Mat and Floor Products Recent Development

10.12 KLEEN-TEX INDUSTRIES

10.12.1 KLEEN-TEX INDUSTRIES Corporation Information

10.12.2 KLEEN-TEX INDUSTRIES Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 KLEEN-TEX INDUSTRIES Anti-skid Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 KLEEN-TEX INDUSTRIES Anti-skid Mats Products Offered

10.12.5 KLEEN-TEX INDUSTRIES Recent Development

10.13 Milliken & Company

10.13.1 Milliken & Company Corporation Information

10.13.2 Milliken & Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Milliken & Company Anti-skid Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Milliken & Company Anti-skid Mats Products Offered

10.13.5 Milliken & Company Recent Development

10.14 PromoMatting

10.14.1 PromoMatting Corporation Information

10.14.2 PromoMatting Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 PromoMatting Anti-skid Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 PromoMatting Anti-skid Mats Products Offered

10.14.5 PromoMatting Recent Development

10.15 Unimat Industries

10.15.1 Unimat Industries Corporation Information

10.15.2 Unimat Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Unimat Industries Anti-skid Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Unimat Industries Anti-skid Mats Products Offered

10.15.5 Unimat Industries Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Anti-skid Mats Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Anti-skid Mats Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Anti-skid Mats Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Anti-skid Mats Distributors

12.3 Anti-skid Mats Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

