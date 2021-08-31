Anti-skid Mats Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | 3M, Cintas, Forbo International

“

The report titled Global Anti-skid Mats Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Anti-skid Mats market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Anti-skid Mats market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Anti-skid Mats market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Anti-skid Mats market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Anti-skid Mats report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Anti-skid Mats report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Anti-skid Mats market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Anti-skid Mats market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Anti-skid Mats market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Anti-skid Mats market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Anti-skid Mats market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

3M, Cintas, Forbo International, NoTrax, UniFirst, American Floor Mats, Apache Mills, Bergo Flooring, Birrus Matting Systems, Crown Matting Technologies, Eagle Mat and Floor Products, KLEEN-TEX INDUSTRIES, Milliken & Company, PromoMatting, Unimat Industries

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polypropylene Fiber

PVC

Thermoplastic Rubber

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential Areas

Commercial Areas



The Anti-skid Mats Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Anti-skid Mats market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Anti-skid Mats market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Anti-skid Mats market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Anti-skid Mats industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Anti-skid Mats market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Anti-skid Mats market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Anti-skid Mats market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Anti-skid Mats Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Anti-skid Mats Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polypropylene Fiber

1.2.3 PVC

1.2.4 Thermoplastic Rubber

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Anti-skid Mats Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential Areas

1.3.3 Commercial Areas

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Anti-skid Mats Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Anti-skid Mats Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Anti-skid Mats Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Anti-skid Mats, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Anti-skid Mats Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Anti-skid Mats Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Anti-skid Mats Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Anti-skid Mats Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Anti-skid Mats Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Anti-skid Mats Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Anti-skid Mats Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Anti-skid Mats Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Anti-skid Mats Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Anti-skid Mats Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Anti-skid Mats Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Anti-skid Mats Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Anti-skid Mats Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Anti-skid Mats Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Anti-skid Mats Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Anti-skid Mats Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Anti-skid Mats Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Anti-skid Mats Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Anti-skid Mats Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Anti-skid Mats Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Anti-skid Mats Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Anti-skid Mats Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Anti-skid Mats Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Anti-skid Mats Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Anti-skid Mats Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Anti-skid Mats Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Anti-skid Mats Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Anti-skid Mats Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Anti-skid Mats Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Anti-skid Mats Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Anti-skid Mats Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Anti-skid Mats Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Anti-skid Mats Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Anti-skid Mats Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Anti-skid Mats Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Anti-skid Mats Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Anti-skid Mats Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Anti-skid Mats Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Anti-skid Mats Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Anti-skid Mats Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Anti-skid Mats Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Anti-skid Mats Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Anti-skid Mats Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Anti-skid Mats Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Anti-skid Mats Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Anti-skid Mats Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Anti-skid Mats Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Anti-skid Mats Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Anti-skid Mats Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Anti-skid Mats Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Anti-skid Mats Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Anti-skid Mats Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Anti-skid Mats Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Anti-skid Mats Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Anti-skid Mats Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Anti-skid Mats Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Anti-skid Mats Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Anti-skid Mats Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Anti-skid Mats Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Anti-skid Mats Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Anti-skid Mats Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Anti-skid Mats Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Anti-skid Mats Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Anti-skid Mats Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Anti-skid Mats Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Anti-skid Mats Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Anti-skid Mats Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Anti-skid Mats Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Anti-skid Mats Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Anti-skid Mats Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Anti-skid Mats Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Anti-skid Mats Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Anti-skid Mats Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Anti-skid Mats Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Anti-skid Mats Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Anti-skid Mats Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Anti-skid Mats Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-skid Mats Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-skid Mats Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-skid Mats Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-skid Mats Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 3M

12.1.1 3M Corporation Information

12.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 3M Anti-skid Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 3M Anti-skid Mats Products Offered

12.1.5 3M Recent Development

12.2 Cintas

12.2.1 Cintas Corporation Information

12.2.2 Cintas Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cintas Anti-skid Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Cintas Anti-skid Mats Products Offered

12.2.5 Cintas Recent Development

12.3 Forbo International

12.3.1 Forbo International Corporation Information

12.3.2 Forbo International Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Forbo International Anti-skid Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Forbo International Anti-skid Mats Products Offered

12.3.5 Forbo International Recent Development

12.4 NoTrax

12.4.1 NoTrax Corporation Information

12.4.2 NoTrax Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 NoTrax Anti-skid Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 NoTrax Anti-skid Mats Products Offered

12.4.5 NoTrax Recent Development

12.5 UniFirst

12.5.1 UniFirst Corporation Information

12.5.2 UniFirst Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 UniFirst Anti-skid Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 UniFirst Anti-skid Mats Products Offered

12.5.5 UniFirst Recent Development

12.6 American Floor Mats

12.6.1 American Floor Mats Corporation Information

12.6.2 American Floor Mats Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 American Floor Mats Anti-skid Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 American Floor Mats Anti-skid Mats Products Offered

12.6.5 American Floor Mats Recent Development

12.7 Apache Mills

12.7.1 Apache Mills Corporation Information

12.7.2 Apache Mills Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Apache Mills Anti-skid Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Apache Mills Anti-skid Mats Products Offered

12.7.5 Apache Mills Recent Development

12.8 Bergo Flooring

12.8.1 Bergo Flooring Corporation Information

12.8.2 Bergo Flooring Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Bergo Flooring Anti-skid Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Bergo Flooring Anti-skid Mats Products Offered

12.8.5 Bergo Flooring Recent Development

12.9 Birrus Matting Systems

12.9.1 Birrus Matting Systems Corporation Information

12.9.2 Birrus Matting Systems Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Birrus Matting Systems Anti-skid Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Birrus Matting Systems Anti-skid Mats Products Offered

12.9.5 Birrus Matting Systems Recent Development

12.10 Crown Matting Technologies

12.10.1 Crown Matting Technologies Corporation Information

12.10.2 Crown Matting Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Crown Matting Technologies Anti-skid Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Crown Matting Technologies Anti-skid Mats Products Offered

12.10.5 Crown Matting Technologies Recent Development

12.12 KLEEN-TEX INDUSTRIES

12.12.1 KLEEN-TEX INDUSTRIES Corporation Information

12.12.2 KLEEN-TEX INDUSTRIES Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 KLEEN-TEX INDUSTRIES Anti-skid Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 KLEEN-TEX INDUSTRIES Products Offered

12.12.5 KLEEN-TEX INDUSTRIES Recent Development

12.13 Milliken & Company

12.13.1 Milliken & Company Corporation Information

12.13.2 Milliken & Company Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Milliken & Company Anti-skid Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Milliken & Company Products Offered

12.13.5 Milliken & Company Recent Development

12.14 PromoMatting

12.14.1 PromoMatting Corporation Information

12.14.2 PromoMatting Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 PromoMatting Anti-skid Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 PromoMatting Products Offered

12.14.5 PromoMatting Recent Development

12.15 Unimat Industries

12.15.1 Unimat Industries Corporation Information

12.15.2 Unimat Industries Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Unimat Industries Anti-skid Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Unimat Industries Products Offered

12.15.5 Unimat Industries Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Anti-skid Mats Industry Trends

13.2 Anti-skid Mats Market Drivers

13.3 Anti-skid Mats Market Challenges

13.4 Anti-skid Mats Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Anti-skid Mats Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”