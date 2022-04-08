Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market SWOT Analysis, Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Application Potential by 2028|Quantexa Limited, Temenos, TCS

Los Angeles, United State: The research study on the global Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) market equips you with detailed and accurate analysis that will help you to strengthen your market position. It provides latest updates and powerful insights about the Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) industry so you could improve your business tactics and ensure strong sales growth in the coming years. It throws light on the current and future market scenarios and helps you to understand competitive dynamics of the global Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) market. The market segmentation analysis offered in the research study shows how different product, application, and regional segments are faring in the global Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) market.



The report includes verified and revalidated market figures such as CAGR, gross margin, sales, price, production growth rate, volume, value, market share, and Y-o-Y growth. We have used latest primary and secondary research techniques to compile this comprehensive report on the global Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) market. Under regional analysis, we have explored key markets such as North America, Europe, India, China, Japan, the MEA, and others. Leading companies are profiled on the basis of various factors, including markets served, production, revenue, market share, recent developments, and gross margin. There is a dedicated section for market dynamics where drivers, restraints, opportunities, influence factors, challenges, and trends are deeply analyzed.



The report offers great insights into major macroeconomic factors having a significant effect on the growth of the global Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) market. It also offers analysis of absolute dollar opportunity that can be crucial for identifying opportunities to gain revenue and increase sales in the global Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) market. Market players can use the qualitative and quantitative analysis provided in the report to obtain sound understanding of the global Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) market and make strong advancement in the industry in terms of growth. The overall size of the global Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) market and that of each segment studied in the report are accurately calculated on the basis of different factors.



Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Leading Players

Quantexa Limited, Temenos, TCS, Tookitaki, Aquilan Technologies Inc., FIS, Comarch, INFORM GmbH, Fenergo, Infrasoft Technologies, Wolters Kluwer, SAS, Oracle Corporation, Consis International, SS&C, Infosys Limited (Financial Services Group), HCL Technologies, Thomson Reuters, SunGard, Truth Technologies, EastNets

Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Segmentation by Product

On-Premise, Cloud-Based Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS)

Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Segmentation by Application

Transaction Monitoring, Currency Transaction Reporting, Customer Identity Management, Compliance Management

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 On-Premise

1.2.3 Cloud-Based

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Transaction Monitoring

1.3.3 Currency Transaction Reporting

1.3.4 Customer Identity Management

1.3.5 Compliance Management

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Industry Trends

2.3.2 Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Revenue

3.4 Global Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Revenue in 2021

3.5 Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Quantexa Limited

11.1.1 Quantexa Limited Company Details

11.1.2 Quantexa Limited Business Overview

11.1.3 Quantexa Limited Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Introduction

11.1.4 Quantexa Limited Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 Quantexa Limited Recent Developments

11.2 Temenos

11.2.1 Temenos Company Details

11.2.2 Temenos Business Overview

11.2.3 Temenos Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Introduction

11.2.4 Temenos Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 Temenos Recent Developments

11.3 TCS

11.3.1 TCS Company Details

11.3.2 TCS Business Overview

11.3.3 TCS Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Introduction

11.3.4 TCS Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 TCS Recent Developments

11.4 Tookitaki

11.4.1 Tookitaki Company Details

11.4.2 Tookitaki Business Overview

11.4.3 Tookitaki Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Introduction

11.4.4 Tookitaki Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 Tookitaki Recent Developments

11.5 Aquilan Technologies Inc.

11.5.1 Aquilan Technologies Inc. Company Details

11.5.2 Aquilan Technologies Inc. Business Overview

11.5.3 Aquilan Technologies Inc. Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Introduction

11.5.4 Aquilan Technologies Inc. Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 Aquilan Technologies Inc. Recent Developments

11.6 FIS

11.6.1 FIS Company Details

11.6.2 FIS Business Overview

11.6.3 FIS Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Introduction

11.6.4 FIS Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 FIS Recent Developments

11.7 Comarch

11.7.1 Comarch Company Details

11.7.2 Comarch Business Overview

11.7.3 Comarch Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Introduction

11.7.4 Comarch Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 Comarch Recent Developments

11.8 INFORM GmbH

11.8.1 INFORM GmbH Company Details

11.8.2 INFORM GmbH Business Overview

11.8.3 INFORM GmbH Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Introduction

11.8.4 INFORM GmbH Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 INFORM GmbH Recent Developments

11.9 Fenergo

11.9.1 Fenergo Company Details

11.9.2 Fenergo Business Overview

11.9.3 Fenergo Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Introduction

11.9.4 Fenergo Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 Fenergo Recent Developments

11.10 Infrasoft Technologies

11.10.1 Infrasoft Technologies Company Details

11.10.2 Infrasoft Technologies Business Overview

11.10.3 Infrasoft Technologies Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Introduction

11.10.4 Infrasoft Technologies Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 Infrasoft Technologies Recent Developments

11.11 Wolters Kluwer

11.11.1 Wolters Kluwer Company Details

11.11.2 Wolters Kluwer Business Overview

11.11.3 Wolters Kluwer Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Introduction

11.11.4 Wolters Kluwer Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Business (2017-2022)

11.11.5 Wolters Kluwer Recent Developments

11.12 SAS

11.12.1 SAS Company Details

11.12.2 SAS Business Overview

11.12.3 SAS Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Introduction

11.12.4 SAS Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Business (2017-2022)

11.12.5 SAS Recent Developments

11.13 Oracle Corporation

11.13.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

11.13.2 Oracle Corporation Business Overview

11.13.3 Oracle Corporation Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Introduction

11.13.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Business (2017-2022)

11.13.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Developments

11.14 Consis International

11.14.1 Consis International Company Details

11.14.2 Consis International Business Overview

11.14.3 Consis International Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Introduction

11.14.4 Consis International Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Business (2017-2022)

11.14.5 Consis International Recent Developments

11.15 SS&C

11.15.1 SS&C Company Details

11.15.2 SS&C Business Overview

11.15.3 SS&C Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Introduction

11.15.4 SS&C Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Business (2017-2022)

11.15.5 SS&C Recent Developments

11.16 Infosys Limited (Financial Services Group)

11.16.1 Infosys Limited (Financial Services Group) Company Details

11.16.2 Infosys Limited (Financial Services Group) Business Overview

11.16.3 Infosys Limited (Financial Services Group) Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Introduction

11.16.4 Infosys Limited (Financial Services Group) Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Business (2017-2022)

11.16.5 Infosys Limited (Financial Services Group) Recent Developments

11.17 HCL Technologies

11.17.1 HCL Technologies Company Details

11.17.2 HCL Technologies Business Overview

11.17.3 HCL Technologies Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Introduction

11.17.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Business (2017-2022)

11.17.5 HCL Technologies Recent Developments

11.18 Thomson Reuters

11.18.1 Thomson Reuters Company Details

11.18.2 Thomson Reuters Business Overview

11.18.3 Thomson Reuters Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Introduction

11.18.4 Thomson Reuters Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Business (2017-2022)

11.18.5 Thomson Reuters Recent Developments

11.19 SunGard

11.19.1 SunGard Company Details

11.19.2 SunGard Business Overview

11.19.3 SunGard Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Introduction

11.19.4 SunGard Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Business (2017-2022)

11.19.5 SunGard Recent Developments

11.20 Truth Technologies

11.20.1 Truth Technologies Company Details

11.20.2 Truth Technologies Business Overview

11.20.3 Truth Technologies Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Introduction

11.20.4 Truth Technologies Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Business (2017-2022)

11.20.5 Truth Technologies Recent Developments

11.21 EastNets

11.21.1 EastNets Company Details

11.21.2 EastNets Business Overview

11.21.3 EastNets Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Introduction

11.21.4 EastNets Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Suits (AMLS) Business (2017-2022)

11.21.5 EastNets Recent Developments 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

