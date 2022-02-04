Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Recent Trends, Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2022-2028 | YPB GROUP LTD., Suzhou Image Laser, Cypheme

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Anti-counterfeiting Label Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Anti-counterfeiting Label report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Anti-counterfeiting Label market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Anti-counterfeiting Label market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Anti-counterfeiting Label market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Anti-counterfeiting Label market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Anti-counterfeiting Label market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

YPB GROUP LTD., Suzhou Image Laser, Cypheme, Ennoventure Inc, Cymmetrik, Dormakaba Group, Fort Dearborn Company, Seal King Europe, Rotas Italia, Dongguan LecLam Printing Co., Ltd., NHK SPRING Co.,Ltd., Moncler, Luminer, Avery Dennison Corporation, UPM

Market Segmentation by Product:

Fragile Paper Labels

Laser Holographic Labels

Peel-off Labels

Product Code (Digital) Labels

Barcode Technology Labels

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Cosmetic

Food and Beverage

Auto Parts

Health Products

Apparel and Accessories

Others



The Anti-counterfeiting Label Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Anti-counterfeiting Label market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Anti-counterfeiting Label market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Anti-counterfeiting Label Product Introduction

1.2 Global Anti-counterfeiting Label Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Anti-counterfeiting Label Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Anti-counterfeiting Label in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Anti-counterfeiting Label Industry Trends

1.5.2 Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Drivers

1.5.3 Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Challenges

1.5.4 Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Fragile Paper Labels

2.1.2 Laser Holographic Labels

2.1.3 Peel-off Labels

2.1.4 Product Code (Digital) Labels

2.1.5 Barcode Technology Labels

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Anti-counterfeiting Label Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Anti-counterfeiting Label Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Cosmetic

3.1.2 Food and Beverage

3.1.3 Auto Parts

3.1.4 Health Products

3.1.5 Apparel and Accessories

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Anti-counterfeiting Label Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Anti-counterfeiting Label Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Anti-counterfeiting Label Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Anti-counterfeiting Label Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Anti-counterfeiting Label Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Anti-counterfeiting Label Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Anti-counterfeiting Label Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Anti-counterfeiting Label in 2021

4.2.3 Global Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Anti-counterfeiting Label Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Anti-counterfeiting Label Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Anti-counterfeiting Label Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Anti-counterfeiting Label Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Anti-counterfeiting Label Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Anti-counterfeiting Label Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-counterfeiting Label Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 YPB GROUP LTD.

7.1.1 YPB GROUP LTD. Corporation Information

7.1.2 YPB GROUP LTD. Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 YPB GROUP LTD. Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 YPB GROUP LTD. Anti-counterfeiting Label Products Offered

7.1.5 YPB GROUP LTD. Recent Development

7.2 Suzhou Image Laser

7.2.1 Suzhou Image Laser Corporation Information

7.2.2 Suzhou Image Laser Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Suzhou Image Laser Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Suzhou Image Laser Anti-counterfeiting Label Products Offered

7.2.5 Suzhou Image Laser Recent Development

7.3 Cypheme

7.3.1 Cypheme Corporation Information

7.3.2 Cypheme Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Cypheme Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Cypheme Anti-counterfeiting Label Products Offered

7.3.5 Cypheme Recent Development

7.4 Ennoventure Inc

7.4.1 Ennoventure Inc Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ennoventure Inc Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Ennoventure Inc Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Ennoventure Inc Anti-counterfeiting Label Products Offered

7.4.5 Ennoventure Inc Recent Development

7.5 Cymmetrik

7.5.1 Cymmetrik Corporation Information

7.5.2 Cymmetrik Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Cymmetrik Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Cymmetrik Anti-counterfeiting Label Products Offered

7.5.5 Cymmetrik Recent Development

7.6 Dormakaba Group

7.6.1 Dormakaba Group Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dormakaba Group Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Dormakaba Group Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Dormakaba Group Anti-counterfeiting Label Products Offered

7.6.5 Dormakaba Group Recent Development

7.7 Fort Dearborn Company

7.7.1 Fort Dearborn Company Corporation Information

7.7.2 Fort Dearborn Company Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Fort Dearborn Company Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Fort Dearborn Company Anti-counterfeiting Label Products Offered

7.7.5 Fort Dearborn Company Recent Development

7.8 Seal King Europe

7.8.1 Seal King Europe Corporation Information

7.8.2 Seal King Europe Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Seal King Europe Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Seal King Europe Anti-counterfeiting Label Products Offered

7.8.5 Seal King Europe Recent Development

7.9 Rotas Italia

7.9.1 Rotas Italia Corporation Information

7.9.2 Rotas Italia Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Rotas Italia Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Rotas Italia Anti-counterfeiting Label Products Offered

7.9.5 Rotas Italia Recent Development

7.10 Dongguan LecLam Printing Co., Ltd.

7.10.1 Dongguan LecLam Printing Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.10.2 Dongguan LecLam Printing Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Dongguan LecLam Printing Co., Ltd. Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Dongguan LecLam Printing Co., Ltd. Anti-counterfeiting Label Products Offered

7.10.5 Dongguan LecLam Printing Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.11 NHK SPRING Co.,Ltd.

7.11.1 NHK SPRING Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

7.11.2 NHK SPRING Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 NHK SPRING Co.,Ltd. Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 NHK SPRING Co.,Ltd. Anti-counterfeiting Label Products Offered

7.11.5 NHK SPRING Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

7.12 Moncler

7.12.1 Moncler Corporation Information

7.12.2 Moncler Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Moncler Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Moncler Products Offered

7.12.5 Moncler Recent Development

7.13 Luminer

7.13.1 Luminer Corporation Information

7.13.2 Luminer Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Luminer Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Luminer Products Offered

7.13.5 Luminer Recent Development

7.14 Avery Dennison Corporation

7.14.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Corporation Information

7.14.2 Avery Dennison Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Avery Dennison Corporation Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Avery Dennison Corporation Products Offered

7.14.5 Avery Dennison Corporation Recent Development

7.15 UPM

7.15.1 UPM Corporation Information

7.15.2 UPM Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 UPM Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 UPM Products Offered

7.15.5 UPM Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Anti-counterfeiting Label Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Anti-counterfeiting Label Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Anti-counterfeiting Label Distributors

8.3 Anti-counterfeiting Label Production Mode & Process

8.4 Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Anti-counterfeiting Label Sales Channels

8.4.2 Anti-counterfeiting Label Distributors

8.5 Anti-counterfeiting Label Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”