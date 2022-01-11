Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market 2022-2028: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth| Avery Dennison, Sun Chemical, Zebra Technologies

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Research Report: Avery Dennison, Sun Chemical, Zebra Technologies, DNP, NHK SPRING, Flint Group, Toppan, 3M, Essentra, DuPont, Leonhard Kurz, OpSec Security, Shiner International, Taibao Group, Invengo, De La Rue, Schreiner ProSecure, YPB Group, UPM Raflatac, Techsun, Impinj

Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market by Type: Authentication Technology, Trace Technology

Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market by Application: Dairy Products, Convenience Food, Bakery Products, Meat Products, Seafood, Others

The global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Authentication Technology

1.2.3 Trace Technology

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Dairy Products

1.3.3 Convenience Food

1.3.4 Bakery Products

1.3.5 Meat Products

1.3.6 Seafood

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) in 2021

3.2 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Avery Dennison

11.1.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information

11.1.2 Avery Dennison Overview

11.1.3 Avery Dennison Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 Avery Dennison Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Avery Dennison Recent Developments

11.2 Sun Chemical

11.2.1 Sun Chemical Corporation Information

11.2.2 Sun Chemical Overview

11.2.3 Sun Chemical Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 Sun Chemical Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Sun Chemical Recent Developments

11.3 Zebra Technologies

11.3.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation Information

11.3.2 Zebra Technologies Overview

11.3.3 Zebra Technologies Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 Zebra Technologies Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Developments

11.4 DNP

11.4.1 DNP Corporation Information

11.4.2 DNP Overview

11.4.3 DNP Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 DNP Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 DNP Recent Developments

11.5 NHK SPRING

11.5.1 NHK SPRING Corporation Information

11.5.2 NHK SPRING Overview

11.5.3 NHK SPRING Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 NHK SPRING Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 NHK SPRING Recent Developments

11.6 Flint Group

11.6.1 Flint Group Corporation Information

11.6.2 Flint Group Overview

11.6.3 Flint Group Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 Flint Group Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Flint Group Recent Developments

11.7 Toppan

11.7.1 Toppan Corporation Information

11.7.2 Toppan Overview

11.7.3 Toppan Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 Toppan Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Toppan Recent Developments

11.8 3M

11.8.1 3M Corporation Information

11.8.2 3M Overview

11.8.3 3M Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 3M Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 3M Recent Developments

11.9 Essentra

11.9.1 Essentra Corporation Information

11.9.2 Essentra Overview

11.9.3 Essentra Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 Essentra Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Essentra Recent Developments

11.10 DuPont

11.10.1 DuPont Corporation Information

11.10.2 DuPont Overview

11.10.3 DuPont Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 DuPont Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 DuPont Recent Developments

11.11 Leonhard Kurz

11.11.1 Leonhard Kurz Corporation Information

11.11.2 Leonhard Kurz Overview

11.11.3 Leonhard Kurz Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.11.4 Leonhard Kurz Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 Leonhard Kurz Recent Developments

11.12 OpSec Security

11.12.1 OpSec Security Corporation Information

11.12.2 OpSec Security Overview

11.12.3 OpSec Security Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.12.4 OpSec Security Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 OpSec Security Recent Developments

11.13 Shiner International

11.13.1 Shiner International Corporation Information

11.13.2 Shiner International Overview

11.13.3 Shiner International Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.13.4 Shiner International Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.13.5 Shiner International Recent Developments

11.14 Taibao Group

11.14.1 Taibao Group Corporation Information

11.14.2 Taibao Group Overview

11.14.3 Taibao Group Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.14.4 Taibao Group Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.14.5 Taibao Group Recent Developments

11.15 Invengo

11.15.1 Invengo Corporation Information

11.15.2 Invengo Overview

11.15.3 Invengo Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.15.4 Invengo Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.15.5 Invengo Recent Developments

11.16 De La Rue

11.16.1 De La Rue Corporation Information

11.16.2 De La Rue Overview

11.16.3 De La Rue Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.16.4 De La Rue Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.16.5 De La Rue Recent Developments

11.17 Schreiner ProSecure

11.17.1 Schreiner ProSecure Corporation Information

11.17.2 Schreiner ProSecure Overview

11.17.3 Schreiner ProSecure Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.17.4 Schreiner ProSecure Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.17.5 Schreiner ProSecure Recent Developments

11.18 YPB Group

11.18.1 YPB Group Corporation Information

11.18.2 YPB Group Overview

11.18.3 YPB Group Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.18.4 YPB Group Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.18.5 YPB Group Recent Developments

11.19 UPM Raflatac

11.19.1 UPM Raflatac Corporation Information

11.19.2 UPM Raflatac Overview

11.19.3 UPM Raflatac Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.19.4 UPM Raflatac Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.19.5 UPM Raflatac Recent Developments

11.20 Techsun

11.20.1 Techsun Corporation Information

11.20.2 Techsun Overview

11.20.3 Techsun Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.20.4 Techsun Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.20.5 Techsun Recent Developments

11.21 Impinj

11.21.1 Impinj Corporation Information

11.21.2 Impinj Overview

11.21.3 Impinj Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.21.4 Impinj Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.21.5 Impinj Recent Developments 12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Production Mode & Process

12.4 Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales Channels

12.4.2 Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Distributors

12.5 Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Industry Trends

13.2 Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Drivers

13.3 Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Challenges

13.4 Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Study 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

